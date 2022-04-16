G.W. Long coach, player to represent South in AHSAA North-South All-Star Volleyball Match

MONTGOMERY – G.W. Long coach Craig Long and Rebels’ outside hitter Emma Claire Long are the lone Wiregrass representatives in the upcoming 26th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Volleyball Match to be held during the All-Star Week in Montgomery July 17-22.

The two 15-member teams are comprised of 2023 rising seniors and was announced on Saturday.

Craig Long will be a coach of the South team along with Sarah Dubberley of Trinity. Craig Long guided the Rebels to a 38-7 record and the 2021 Class 2A state tournament this past season. The school captured the 2019 state championship.

The South won the 2021 all-star competition 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-22). The North holds a 14-9 edge in the series dating back to the first match in 1997.