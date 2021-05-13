G.W. Long downs Ariton to reach championship round for fourth straight year

ARITON – G.W. Long will be returning to familiar territory next week after defeating area foe Ariton 11-3 in the deciding game of the Class 2A baseball semifinals on Thursday.
The Rebels will be trying to make it four straight state championships in the series set to begin Monday in Montgomery. G.W. Long won titles in 2017-19. There was no championship series last year because of the COVID shutdown.
Long will play either Mars Hill Bible or Westbrook Christian in the finals.
Ariton was attempting to make it to the championship series for the first time since 1998.
G.W. Long broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the top of the second inning and never looked back.
The Purple Cats had beaten the Rebels in a doubleheader to win the area championship, but G.W. Long got its revenge, winning two of games in the semifinal series to advance.
Ariton took the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday with an 8-7 win, but G.W. Long bounced back with an 11-0 victory to force the deciding game on Thursday.
The Rebels improve to 22-12, while Ariton ends its season at 24-11.
Carson Dunlap got the win on the mound for G.W. Long, scattering 10 hits in going the distance. He struck out four.
G.W. Long took the early lead in the top of the first on a two-run homer by Jackson Dasinger with two outs that momentarily no one was sure – well, except center fielder Landon Thrash – whether it had cleared the fence in right-center field.
The ball was hit on a line and Thrash got a good jump on it and crashed into the fence as he lunged for the baseball, making it hard to tell if he had made a terrific catch or not.
Dasinger stopped at second base to look back along with the umpires and Thrash started walking in from the fence, eventually opening up his glove to show the ball wasn’t in it.
Ariton came fighting right back in the bottom half of the inning.
After a hit batsman, an infield hit by Caden Collier and an error at third base loaded the bases with one out, Phenix Griffin hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Jackson Baker.
Jay Cook followed with an RBI single into right field to bring in Collier and just like that the game was tied at 2-2.
Not to be outdone, G.W. Long plated four runs in the second.
Brody Walker led off with a walk and Tanner Johnston doubled over third base to put runners at second and third with nobody out.
Ariton pitcher Landon Tyler then got a big strikeout before Hayes Horne doubled over the head of Thrash in center field to bring in Walker and Johnston, making it 4-2.
After a single by Trevor Morris moved Horne to third, and Morris stole second, Horne scored on a wild pitch with Blayne McDaniel at the plate.
With Morris moving over to third on the wild pitch, McDaniel hit a sacrifice fly to center field to make it a 6-2 advantage before Tyler got a strikeout to end the inning.
G.W. Long added two runs in the fourth, the first coming when Dunlap was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded after Collier entered the mound in relief and the second coming on a balk on the next at-bat to make 8-2.
In the sixth, the Rebels got some insurance when McDaniel got into a pitch and hit a two-run homer over the right field fence after Morris had been hit with a pitch with two outs, making it 10-2.
Ariton got back on the scoreboard in the sixth when Baker singled up the middle to score Thrash in making it 10-3.
The Rebels got the run back in the seventh when Walker scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, making it 11-3.