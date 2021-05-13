G.W. Long downs Ariton to reach championship round for fourth straight year

G.W. Long took the early lead in the top of the first on a two-run homer by Jackson Dasinger with two outs that momentarily no one was sure – well, except center fielder Landon Thrash – whether it had cleared the fence in right-center field.

The ball was hit on a line and Thrash got a good jump on it and crashed into the fence as he lunged for the baseball, making it hard to tell if he had made a terrific catch or not.

Dasinger stopped at second base to look back along with the umpires and Thrash started walking in from the fence, eventually opening up his glove to show the ball wasn’t in it.

Ariton came fighting right back in the bottom half of the inning.

After a hit batsman, an infield hit by Caden Collier and an error at third base loaded the bases with one out, Phenix Griffin hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Jackson Baker.

Jay Cook followed with an RBI single into right field to bring in Collier and just like that the game was tied at 2-2.

Not to be outdone, G.W. Long plated four runs in the second.

Brody Walker led off with a walk and Tanner Johnston doubled over third base to put runners at second and third with nobody out.