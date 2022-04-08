G.W. Long downs rival Ariton to gain sweep in big Class 2A, Area 3 series

ARITON --- G.W. Long senior pitcher Jackson Chancey didn’t feel he had his best stuff on Friday against Ariton.

He was good enough, though, allowing just five hits and one run in a complete-game performance. It didn’t hurt that his teammates turned three double plays around him and the Rebel offense made the most of its opportunities. The three facets sparked a 6-1 win over the Purple Cats at Ariton’s Thad Dansby Field.

The win finished off a two-game, two-day sweep for the 2A top-ranked Rebels over their county and Class 2A, Area 3 rivals. Long (20-7, 4-0), combined with Elba's win over Zion Chapel on Friday, clinched the area title. Ariton finishes as the runner-up.

“It the most important game of the year for us beside the state championship (games),” Chancey said of the rivalry with Ariton. “Beating them is one of our main goals. It feels good to beat our rival.”

Long also beat Ariton 5-0 on Thursday behind Blayne McDaniel’s four-hit shutout.

“It is always a big win when we beat Ariton,” Long head coach Drew Miller said. “It is a big rival, in county, and they have a good baseball team. We played well and we pitched well. That has been our trademark – if we pitch and play defense, we have been lucky enough to come out on top. Jackson and Blayne threw great. We couldn’t have asked any more from them.”

For Ariton, Friday’s loss continued a recent downward spiral. The Purple Cats lost their fourth straight and dropped to 12-14 overall and 4-2 in area play.

Purple Cat head coach Logan Dunlap pointed to last year for motivation for his team to turn things around. A year ago after Long and Ariton met in the regular season, Ariton was flying high and Long struggling after losing the series to the Purple Cats. The Rebels, though, turned things around and made a run to the state championship round, thanks in part to a dramatic state semifinal series win over Ariton.

“I told the guys that G.W. Long will play well in the playoffs and they will be there,” Dunlap said. “For us, it is how bad do you want another shot at it. We have to go back to the drawing board and we have to find a way to get better to give us another opportunity to flip the script.

“It is similar to last year. Last year, they were kind of playing like we are right now and we were playing really well at that point. It is reverse now. I don’t think our team has peaked yet, so that is an encouraging thing. We just have to figure out what it is that will help us start that peaking process.”

While Chancey allowed only one run, he had to deal with traffic most of the game as the Purple Cats put a runner on base in the first six innings. However, the Rebel defense helped the Rebel hurler out with the three double plays, with two ending an inning.

“Turning three double plays was the turning point to me,” Miller said. “When you turn one, it is big as it changes an inning, but when you change three innings, that is huge.”

Chancey was thankful for the defensive work around him.

“That is huge, especially when I am not on my A game,” Chancey said. “Three double plays in a game is incredibly good.”

In the second inning, Chancey hit Dalton Murphy with a 3-2 pitch with one out. Ariton’s Paxton Steed then flied out to medium center. A courtesy runner for Murphy got near second base as McDaniel, the centerfielder, caught the ball and fired to first baseman Cullis Kelly to double off the runner.

In the fifth, Caden Collier singled with one out and moved to second base on a wild pitch for Ariton. Chancey struck out Lawson Leger on a 3-2 pitch with Collier on the move toward third and Rebel catcher Mikey Vanderheyden threw Collier out trying to steal for a strikeout-throw them out double play.

An inning later, the Rebels turned a more conventional double play. Following an error off a Connor Thrash grounder, Landon Tyler hit a grounder up the middle that Long shortstop Trevor Morris fielded, stepped on the second base bag and fired to first baseman Kelly for a twin-killing.

Though he allowed nine Purple Cat runners, Chancey finished with eight strikeouts and went the distance to gain the pitching win.

“It wasn’t my best game, but I gave up only one run. I got the win and that is all that counts,” Chancey said.

Miller added, “He struggled at times today, trying to find a rhythm and trying to get into the zone at a consistent rate, but he did enough.”

The Rebel offense, meanwhile, scored runs in four of seven innings, including two runs each in the first two innings.

Morris led the game off with a single to left field on the game’s first pitch and McDaniel followed with a walk. Both moved up a base on a long flyout to left by Chancey. Brant Brady, who led the Rebel offense with two hits and three runs batted in, delivered a two-run single to right field to give Long a 2-0 lead.

An inning later, Kelly walked and Bryson Hughes singled in the shortstop hole to open the frame. Two batters later, Morris ripped a double past the third base bag to score Kelly. Hughes then scored on a McDaniel ground out to make it 4-0.

The Purple Cats pushed a run across in the bottom of the third. Back-to-back one-out singles by Collier and Leger put runners at the corners. After a short fly out, Chancey threw a wild pitch with Tyler at the plate and Collier raced home to score.

The Rebels got that run back in the top of the fourth to extend the margin to 5-1. Hayes Horne reached on a bloop single, stole second and scored on a McDaniel single.

Long added its final run in the sixth. Morris reached on an error off a hard-hit grounder and stole second before McDaniel followed with a bunt single, pushing Morris to third. A Brady sacrifice fly to center scored Morris.

The Rebels finished with 11 hits – 10 singles and one double. Morris, McDaniel and Brady had two hits each to lead the way.

Collier led Ariton’s five-hit attack with two singles.

For the game, Ariton left five runners on base in addition to hitting or running into three double plays. Dunlap noted the Purple Cats had the lead-off hitter in an inning on base only one time – coming in the sixth on the error before a double play.

“You will struggle to score runs and generate anything on offense (if the lead-off batter doesn’t reach consistently),” Dunlap said.

It finished two days of struggles for the Purple Cats, who scored only one run in 14 innings against Rebel pitching.

“Hats off to them as they did a good job of keeping us off balance at the plate and getting ahead (in the count) on our hitters,” Dunlap said. “Offensively, we couldn’t get anything going the last two days. It is back to the drawing board.”

