G.W. Long earns volleyball sweep over Providence Christian

With the area tournament looming next week, G.W. Long head coach Craig Long wanted his top-ranked Class 2A team to see good competition before the start of the postseason.
The Rebels, last year’s 2A state runner-up, started the late stretch with a three-set sweep of Class 5A No. 3 ranked Providence Christian Tuesday at the PCS gym, winning 25-9, 27-25, 25-23.
“We scheduled the toughest games we had late in the year,” Long said. “We got Providence today, Enterprise on Thursday and Dothan and Calera next Tuesday then the area tournament Thursday, so we have a tough line of games here at the end and hopefully it helps us going into the playoffs.”
The Rebels improved to 28-5 with the win. Providence Christian, which has been fighting through an injury-plagued season, dropped to 19-15. At one point, the Eagles had four of their six starters out.
“We haven’t had an injury-free starting lineup in a while and last week, we started getting players back and we are still trying to figure it all out again,” Providence Christian coach Bill Oldfield said. “This was a good match for us and we did some good things, but we didn’t quite finish in the second and third sets.”
The Eagles have a tough stretch the rest of the week with a make-up area match with Headland on Wednesday, a tri-match at Prattville Thursday and a weekend tournament at Gulf Shores.
“We are trying to get our chemistry again and hopefully this week helps build that,” Oldfield said.
G.W. Long seized momentum of Tuesday’s match from the opening serve, building a 7-0 lead. Kills from Ally Whitehead, Emma Claire Long and Breanna Henning, all off assists from Makenna Long, sparked the early flurry.
G.W. Long built the advantage to 15-2 and coasted in for a 25-9 victory in the set.
The Rebels opened a 3-0 advantage to start the second set, but the Eagles regrouped and tied it at 9-9.
G.W. Long, behind a kill from Henning and block by Maleah Long, popped the lead out to 14-9, but Providence again surged. Combined with some Rebel hitting errors, the Eagles tied it at 18.
The teams traded seven points before an ace by Providence’s Anna Grace O’Bryan helped the Eagles to a 23-21 lead.
Providence missed a chance to extend the lead after missing a hit on a set attempt, helping the Rebels close it to 23-22.
A kill by Henning off a Makenna Long assist tied it at 23, but a serve out of bounds by Long gave PCS a 24-23 lead and move a point away from set point. However, Maleah Long slapped down a free ball over the net for a Rebel point to retie it.
On the ensuing point, Henning served to the left side and a PCS defender whiffed on it, giving the Rebel server an ace to make it 25-24, setting up set point for G.W. Long.
Makenna Long, the Rebel setter, tried a quick hit on the next point, but Providence’s Megan Stewart quickly returned it before the Rebels could defend it to retie it at 25.
The Longs – Makenna and Emma Claire – combined on a kill to put the Rebels back in front then the Eagles couldn’t return the serve of Emmaline Hughes to give G.W. Long a 27-25 victory in the set.
The third set was also close throughout with no margin above three. It was tied at 23 but Makenna Long set up Emma Claire Long for two straight kills to give the Rebels a 25-23 set victory.
“The girls came out and were on fire in the first set and really took control of it,” Craig Long said. “The last two sets were close and I am kind of glad it ended like that because we had to fight for it at the end. At this time of year, you will be down some and it will be tight some, so it was a great match for us.”
Henning led the Rebels with 15 kills, 18 digs and four aces, all team highs in the match. Emma Claire Long had 13 kills and four digs. Makenna Long earned 40 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Maleah Long had five kills and two blocks, while Ally Whitehead had four kills and seven digs. Emmaline Hughes delivered 10 digs and three aces and Miranda Smith had three kills.
“The biggest thing is we played good defense,” Craig Long said. “We had some good digs. They attacked it well and we digged it up. That is the key at this time of year – to play good defense.”
For Providence Christian, Lucy Griffin and Megan Stewart both had eight kills and Vivian Crump and Olivia Bruner had three kills each. Ella Houston delivered 18 assists. Anna Grace O’Bryan had a team-high 16 digs and Crump added 11. Bruner, Houston and Maggie McCollough all had four digs. Stewart and seventh grader Ella Brown both added three digs.
“I thought we did fine in the second and third sets,” Oldfield said. “We didn’t get down on ourselves and I liked that about our team. They kept their frustration low and kept trying to play the next play.”