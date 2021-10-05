G.W. Long earns volleyball sweep over Providence Christian

Makenna Long, the Rebel setter, tried a quick hit on the next point, but Providence’s Megan Stewart quickly returned it before the Rebels could defend it to retie it at 25.

The Longs – Makenna and Emma Claire – combined on a kill to put the Rebels back in front then the Eagles couldn’t return the serve of Emmaline Hughes to give G.W. Long a 27-25 victory in the set.

The third set was also close throughout with no margin above three. It was tied at 23 but Makenna Long set up Emma Claire Long for two straight kills to give the Rebels a 25-23 set victory.

“The girls came out and were on fire in the first set and really took control of it,” Craig Long said. “The last two sets were close and I am kind of glad it ended like that because we had to fight for it at the end. At this time of year, you will be down some and it will be tight some, so it was a great match for us.”

Henning led the Rebels with 15 kills, 18 digs and four aces, all team highs in the match. Emma Claire Long had 13 kills and four digs. Makenna Long earned 40 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Maleah Long had five kills and two blocks, while Ally Whitehead had four kills and seven digs. Emmaline Hughes delivered 10 digs and three aces and Miranda Smith had three kills.