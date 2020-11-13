G.W. Long eliminated from Class 2A playoffs

LANETT — For the first 12 minutes of game time Friday night, Lanett looked like it was going to be in a defensive slugfest that resembled its two overtime losses to bigger schools this season.
Then, in the next 11 minutes of game time, the scene at Morgan-Washburn Stadium looked like a lot of the Panthers’ nine blowout wins.
Lanett scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to set the tone for what would be a comfortable 37-3 victory over a tough G.W. Long team in the second round of the 2A playoffs.
The visiting Rebels had the upper hand early, forcing an opening-drive fumble and taking advantage of the field position battle to hit a 42-yard field goal from Tanner Patton late in the first quarter.
Lanett coach Clifford Story knew his team needed a spark. So, facing a fourth-and-5 on the second play of the second quarter, the Panthers called a deep post for Tae-Tae Hurston. Kadarius Zackery showed strong poise in the pocket, stepped up and fired the ball over the G.W. Long defense to hit Hurston in stride for a 43-yard touchdown.
“I told them at the beginning, I didn’t feel like they had the same energy and passion that they had last week,” Story said. “So I knew they were gonna be a little bit flat. They just had to wake up… But we were able to get it steamrolling a little bit in the second quarter, and we were able to make some big plays.
“That was key. Once we scored the touchdown, it seemed like our energy picked up, and we were able to start executing a bit more in every phase of the game.”
Lanett scored the next three times it touched the ball — including a 91-yard punt return touchdown from Hurston, who finished with four receptions for 104 yards and two scores.
“Tae-Tae had a good week of practice,” Story said. “And I told him all week long, I need the Tae-Tae from last year. He hurt his foot, and he’s just now seeming like he’s getting back to 100 percent. He made some big catches in the middle of the field. Kadarius threw the ball really well, and we were able to get behind them.”
Zackery went 13-of-18 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns, while running back D’quez Madden had 133 yards and two touchdowns of his own on just 12 carries.
Lanett’s “Black Bandits” defense forced two interceptions from G.W. Long quarterback Kobie Stringer, who proved to be a tough man to tackle for most of the night. Lanett has now allowed just 73 points in 12 games this season.
The first interception, which was recorded by sophomore Elijah Whitfield, set up a quick touchdown pass from Zackery to Makel Patrick from 21 yards out.
G.W. Long punted quickly on its next two drives, and Lanett took advantage with a 42-yard touchdown run from Madden and Hurtson’s highlight-reel punt return. Madden would also break a 54-yard score early in the fourth quarter to end G.W. Long’s comeback hopes after what was a scoreless third period.
“(Madden) was really big,” Story said. “In the beginning, I don’t know, for some reason, he was just running sideways. He wouldn’t get up the field. ... Like I’ve been saying all along, he’s a strong kid. He’s very fast. He can break tackles.
"But, you know, let’s break tackles going north and south and not east and west. He understood what we were saying, and he was able to get some really big runs.”
The visiting Rebels were able to string together some first downs in the second half with hard-nosed running and some difficult catches in traffic, but they never threatened to add onto the early field goal.
Zackery hit Hurston one more time on another deep post with 4:05 remaining, and Tieko Williams put the playoff win on ice for the Panthers with an interception on the ensuing drive.
G.W. Long had only lost once prior to Friday night, which made Lanett’s decisive victory all the more impressive. The Panthers will now have to hit the road next Friday night in third-round action, as they’ll face another top-10 program at Leroy.
