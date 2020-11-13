G.W. Long eliminated from Class 2A playoffs

“That was key. Once we scored the touchdown, it seemed like our energy picked up, and we were able to start executing a bit more in every phase of the game.”

Lanett scored the next three times it touched the ball — including a 91-yard punt return touchdown from Hurston, who finished with four receptions for 104 yards and two scores.

“Tae-Tae had a good week of practice,” Story said. “And I told him all week long, I need the Tae-Tae from last year. He hurt his foot, and he’s just now seeming like he’s getting back to 100 percent. He made some big catches in the middle of the field. Kadarius threw the ball really well, and we were able to get behind them.”

Zackery went 13-of-18 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns, while running back D’quez Madden had 133 yards and two touchdowns of his own on just 12 carries.

Lanett’s “Black Bandits” defense forced two interceptions from G.W. Long quarterback Kobie Stringer, who proved to be a tough man to tackle for most of the night. Lanett has now allowed just 73 points in 12 games this season.

The first interception, which was recorded by sophomore Elijah Whitfield, set up a quick touchdown pass from Zackery to Makel Patrick from 21 yards out.