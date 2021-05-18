G.W. Long falls in Class 2A deciding game

MONTGOMERY - G.W. Long’s run of consecutive state titles is now over.
Westbrook Christian came up with clutch hits, usually extra-base hits, and pitcher Brodie Self contained the Rebel offense to win the third and deciding game of the Class 2A state championship series Tuesday night over Long 11-1 at Riverwalk Stadium.
The outcome gave Westbrook Christian its first state title in baseball and ended Long’s run of consecutive titles at three straight. It also snapped the Rebels’ string of perfection in the championship series. Long, winners of 16 state titles, had not lost a championship series prior to Tuesday.
G.W. Long forced the third game with an 8-2 win in game two of the series early Tuesday. Westbrook won the opener on Monday 5-0 behind the pitching of Will Noles, the tournament MVP who threw a five-hit shutout in the opener and went 2-for-3 with two walks, a sacrifice fly and two runs batted in the series finale.
In the decisive game, the Rebels struck in the first inning behind A-B-C baseball. Trevor Morris was hit by a pitch to open the frame, stole second base and scored three batters later on a RBI single to left by Jackson Dasinger.
It was all Westbrook after that as the Warriors scored two each in the second and third innings before breaking it open with six runs in the fifth to pull away. They added one more run in the seventh.
Westbrook Christian earned 12 hits in the title game win. Seven of the hits went for extra base, including four that drove in a total of five runs.
The offensive onslaught backed the pitching of Self, Westbrook’s junior hurler. He allowed only five hits and a run, while striking out six in a complete game performance. He also starred at the plate with a pair of RBI doubles and a sac fly RBI.
In the Warriors’ second, Cole Patterson doubled to open the inning and Presley White reached on a Rebel error on the third baseman. A sacrifice bunt by Micaiah Myers moved the runners to second and third.
G.W. Long shortstop Morris made a heads-up play, taking a grounder and firing to catcher Michael Vanderheyden to get Mason Cooley, a courtesy runner for Patterson, at the plate.
Westbrook, though, got it first big extra-base hit as Caiden Wyatt ripped a two-run double to the left-center field gap, pushing the Warriors up 2-1.
Westbrook Christian increased its margin to 4-1 with a pair of runs in the top of the third. Samuel Dutton, a LSU signee, singled to open the inning and two more extra-base hits provided runs – a run-scoring triple by Noles down the right-field line and a RBI double the left-field line by Self.
The Rebels had a golden opportunity to cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth and get back into the game after putting runners at the corners with nobody out. Morris reached on an error and stole second then Blayne McDaniel laid down a perfect bunt single toward third.
However, Self got a strikeout and the Warriors turned a double play to snuff out the Rebel threat.
The Warriors busted the game open with their six-run fifth the featured four hits plus four walks by Rebel pitchers.
Dutton had a two-run single, Noles a RBI sac fly, Self a run-scoring double to highlight the inning. Myers added a RBI single and Fisher Glasgow walked with the bases loaded to force in another run.
Self added a sacrifice fly RBI in the top of the seventh for the final run.
Game 2, G.W. Long 8, Westbrook 2: A revitalized offense, strong pitching and a timely defensive play helped G.W. Long stay alive Tuesday afternoon in the championship series.
The Rebels, behind that formula, defeated Westbrook Christian 8-2 in the series’ second game to knot the series at a game apiece and force the third and deciding game.
After being shut down on five hits in the opener on Monday and in the first two innings Tuesday, the Rebel offense came to life with eight runs over four straight innings, collecting all six of their hits in the first two innings.
That was more than enough for pitchers Jackson Chancey and Brody Walker, who combined to limit the Warriors to four hits and two runs. Chancey, the starter, used his full allotment of 120 allowed pitches in throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up only three hits and two runs. Both runs were unearned. He struck out eight. Walker entered in the bottom of the sixth and retired four of the five batters he faced, striking out three.
After two scoreless innings, the Rebel offense amassed four hits and four stolen bases to score three runs.
Tanner Johnston opened the inning with a single to left field and stole second base after a flyout. Hayes Horne lofted a high pop single which landed just fair near the line in right field, putting runners at the corners. Horne stole second to move in scoring position and Trevor Morris followed with a two-run single to left.
After Morris stole second, Blayne McDaniel sacrifice bunted him to third. Carson Dunlap then singled to bring in Morris.
McDaniel stole second, but was left stranded.
The Rebels added two runs in the fourth, capitalizing on wildness by Westbrook Christian pitcher Presley White, who threw four of his seven wild pitches during the inning.
After a lead-off single by Chancey opened the inning, Patterson uncorked three wild pitches, the last coming on ball four to Walker to score Chancey.
Walker was forced out on a grounder by Johnston, who stole second and moved to third on another wild pitch before coming in to score on a Morris single to left, making it 5-0.
The Warriors closed the gap with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but a great defensive play prevented more.
Patterson singled to open the inning for the first hit allowed by Chancey, who got two straight outs before allowing an infield hit in the shortstop hole by Dalton Grace and walk to Caiden Wyatt lo load the bases.
Fisher Glasgow then hit in the shortstop hole and the Rebels’ Morris fielded it while ranging to third. He fired to throw third, but it hit the runner Grace, allowing him to reach third safely and Patterson to score.
With the bases still loaded, Chancey was called for a balk, forcing in a second run.
A walk to Dutton reloaded the bases and put the tying runner on base and the potential go-ahead run to the plate.
Then came the game’s biggest play.
Will Noles, the pitching star of Westbrook’s first-game win, hit a ball that appeared heading up the middle, but Rebel second baseman Walker was able to get to it and fired in time to get Noles at first to end the inning.
Long scored its last three runs – one in the fifth and two in the sixth – without the benefit of a hit.
With one out in the fifth, Jackson Dasinger was hit by a pitch and scored after three wild pitches to make it 6-2.
The Rebels added two insurance runs in the sixth. After two outs, Horne was hit by a pitch, Morris walked and Blayne McDaniel was hit by a pitch. Carson Dunlap then hit a hard grounder that was misplayed by the third baseman and two runs scored on the error, making it 8-2 Long.
Westbrook put a runner on in both the sixth and seventh inning, but Walker slammed the door to shut for G.W. Long.
Morris paced the Rebel offense with two hits and three runs batted in, while Patterson led Westbrook, earning two of the Warriors’ four hits.
Late Monday
Game 1: Westbrook Christian 5, G.W. Long 0: The strong pitching of Westbrook Christian senior Will Noles has put the G.W. Long Rebel baseball team in a hole they haven’t seen in 19 years.
Noles fired a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts and the Westbrook offense provided early scoring support to power a 5-0 win over Long at Montgomery’s Paterson Field Monday night in the AHSAA Class 2A state championship series opener.
Monday’s outcome forced 16-time state champion G.W. Long into a 1-0 series deficit in a championship series for the first time since 2002, snapping an 11-game series winning streak.
The shutout loss was only the third time G.W. Long has been blanked in 37 championship series games. The previous two times – in 1994 and 1995 – the Rebels came back to win the series and the state title. It marked just the second shutout this year against Long, joining a 10-0 UMS-Wright win back on March 5 in Mobile.
Noles was the main story on Monday, rarely giving the Rebels scoring opportunities. Only once did the Warrior pitcher allow two runners on base in an inning – that coming on the first two batters of the game when Trevor Morris and Blayne McDaniel earned back-to-back singles. However, Noles recorded three straight outs, the last a ground out to him on the mound, to leave the two runners at second and third.
Only one other Rebel player reached within 90 feet of scoring. McDaniel made it to third in the sixth inning off a hit by a pitch, a ground out and a fly out. However, Noles struck out Jackson Chancey to snuff out the threat.
Overall, Long had only five hits against Noles – all singles. McDaniel had two of the hits. Morris, Mikey Vanderheyden and Tanner Johnston earned the others, but only Vanderheyden made it to second.
Noles, now 11-2 on the season, did not walk a batter during the game, though he did hit one batter.
The Warrior offense gave Noles quick support, posting five runs in the first three innings.
Lead-off hitter Fisher Glasgow doubled to start the game and moved to third on a wild pitch by Rebel starter Blayne McDaniel. Following a walk to Samuel Dutton, McDaniel got a double play, but Glasgow scored to make it 1-0.
Westbrook Christian added another run in the top of the second. Cole Patterson singled to open the inning and courtesy runner Mason Cooley was forced out at second on a Micaiah Myers grounder. Myers, though, reached and advanced on a throwing error on the play as the Rebels tried to complete a double play.
One batter later, Dalton Grace singled Myers home for a 2-0 Warrior lead.
Westbrook continued its early assault, adding three more runs in the third to go up 5-0. Dutton and Noles led off with consecutive singles before Brodie Self delivered a two-run triple. Patterson followed with a RBI sac fly to bring home Self.
McDaniel, after the early struggles, settled in and retired the last 15 batters he faced following the Self triple – all but two of the outs coming on ground outs or strikeouts.
For the game, McDaniel struck out 10 over seven innings. The junior lefty gave up five runs and seven hits – all in the first two plus innings and walked only one.
Seven different players had a hit each for Westbrook Christian with the top five hitters in the lineup – Glasgow, Dutton, Noles, Self and Patterson – with one each.