G.W. Long falls in Class 2A deciding game

However, Self got a strikeout and the Warriors turned a double play to snuff out the Rebel threat.

The Warriors busted the game open with their six-run fifth the featured four hits plus four walks by Rebel pitchers.

Dutton had a two-run single, Noles a RBI sac fly, Self a run-scoring double to highlight the inning. Myers added a RBI single and Fisher Glasgow walked with the bases loaded to force in another run.

Self added a sacrifice fly RBI in the top of the seventh for the final run.

Game 2, G.W. Long 8, Westbrook 2: A revitalized offense, strong pitching and a timely defensive play helped G.W. Long stay alive Tuesday afternoon in the championship series.

The Rebels, behind that formula, defeated Westbrook Christian 8-2 in the series’ second game to knot the series at a game apiece and force the third and deciding game.

After being shut down on five hits in the opener on Monday and in the first two innings Tuesday, the Rebel offense came to life with eight runs over four straight innings, collecting all six of their hits in the first two innings.