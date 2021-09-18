G.W. Long falls in finals of Enterprise Invitational

For Providence, Ella Houston had five aces, 85 assists, four kills and 21 digs and Megan Stewart had 32 kills, four aces, nine digs, four solo blocks and three block assists. Lucy Griffin had 27 kills, six aces, four solo blocks and five block assists. Vivian Crump had 23 kills, 25 digs, three aces, three solo blocks and two block assists.

Anna Grace O’Bryan had team highs of 10 aces and 42 assists plus two kills and two assists. Reagan Stevens had seven kills and Olivia Bruner had four kills and six digs. Maggie McCollough had five aces and eight digs. Marlie Kate Maddox had nine digs and Madison Stevens five digs.

Dothan goes 1-3: Dothan went 1-3 at the Enterprise Tournament, losing to G.W. Long 25-10, 25-11 and to Houston Academy 25-20, 25-20 before beating Goshen 22-25, 25-16, 15-5 in pool play. The Wolves then lost to Andalusia in Silver Bracket play 25-19, 25-16.

Zaele Curry had 15 kills, four aces, four blocks and three digs and Kamri White had nine kills, two aces and 16 digs. Aaliayh Taylor had seven kills and 10 blocks, Maggie Benton had six kills and eight blocks and AnnaKay Karabin had eight kills and two blocks.