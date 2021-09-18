G.W. Long falls in finals of Enterprise Invitational
G.W. Long advanced to the championship of the 12th Annual Enterprise Invitational before losing to the host Wildcats and finishing as runner-up.
The 2A top-ranked Rebels (18-3) beat Dothan 25-10, 25-11, Houston Academy 26-24, 25-17 and Goshen 25-10, 25-11 in pool play. They beat Central of Phenix City 25-10, 25-11 and Providence Christian 25-14, 25-15 in the Gold Bracket quarterfinals and semifinals before falling to Enterprise in the finals 18-25, 25-18, 15-11.
For G.W. Long, Breana Henning had 67 kills, four aces and 25 digs and Emma Claire Long had 43 kills, three aces, five blocks and 32 digs. Makenna Long delivered 169 assists over the six matches plus 27 kills, 20 aces and 23 digs. Miranda Smith earned 14 kills, 13 blocks and Ally Whitehead had 17 kills, five aces, four blocks and 19 digs. Maleah Long had 15 kills and seven blocks and Emmaline Hughes had 40 digs.
Providence reaches semifinals: Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian went 4-1 and advances to the semifinals of the Gold Bracket at the Enterprise Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles beat Geneva 25-8, 25-21, UMS-Wright 25-18, 25-17 and Straughn 15-25, 25-23, 15-7 in pool play. They then beat Kinston 25-11, 25-20 in the bracket opener before losing in the semifinals to G.W. Long 25-14, 25-15.
For Providence, Ella Houston had five aces, 85 assists, four kills and 21 digs and Megan Stewart had 32 kills, four aces, nine digs, four solo blocks and three block assists. Lucy Griffin had 27 kills, six aces, four solo blocks and five block assists. Vivian Crump had 23 kills, 25 digs, three aces, three solo blocks and two block assists.
Anna Grace O’Bryan had team highs of 10 aces and 42 assists plus two kills and two assists. Reagan Stevens had seven kills and Olivia Bruner had four kills and six digs. Maggie McCollough had five aces and eight digs. Marlie Kate Maddox had nine digs and Madison Stevens five digs.
Dothan goes 1-3: Dothan went 1-3 at the Enterprise Tournament, losing to G.W. Long 25-10, 25-11 and to Houston Academy 25-20, 25-20 before beating Goshen 22-25, 25-16, 15-5 in pool play. The Wolves then lost to Andalusia in Silver Bracket play 25-19, 25-16.
Zaele Curry had 15 kills, four aces, four blocks and three digs and Kamri White had nine kills, two aces and 16 digs. Aaliayh Taylor had seven kills and 10 blocks, Maggie Benton had six kills and eight blocks and AnnaKay Karabin had eight kills and two blocks.
Lauren Yu had four aces, 14 assists and eight digs and Peyton Preston had 13 blocks and two kills. Mattie Dotson had 24 digs and eight assists and Hadley Williams had 19 assists and seven digs. Ella Wood had seven assists and four digs and Marah Delgado had six digs.
Slocomb wins Geneva County tourney: Slocomb won all of its matches to capture the Geneva County Tournament in Samson on Saturday.
The RedTops beat Samson 22-25, 25-17, 15-12 and Geneva County 25-15, 25-18 in round robin play. They then beat Samson in the championship 25-13, 25-21.
Samson beat Geneva County in the other round robin match, 14-25, 25-22, 15-13.
For Slocomb on the day, Lainee Thomas had 10 aces, 23 assists and 28 digs and Faith Brookshire had 10 kills, three blocks and 10 digs for Slocomb. Chesnee Aplin had seven aces, nine kills and nine digs, while Cierra Baker had three aces, 12 kills and 10 digs. Shelba Hagler earned four aces, nine kills and six digs and Arianna Knox had eight kills and three kills, while Alex Russ added four aces and 16 digs and Abigail Goodman seven digs.
Wiregrass Kings fall twice: The Wiregrass Kings lost twice to the Tuscaloosa Home Educators on Saturday, falling 25-10, 26-24, 25-20 in the opener and 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 25-15 in the second match.
Anna Woodall had 10 aces, 14 kills, 14 digs, five blocks and Emily Edwards had four aces, 26 assists, 28 digs and two kills for the Kings. Anna Ryan Sharp had eight kills, 23 digs and two assists and Amy Sexton had six kills and 19 digs, while Harper Bray had six kills, three aces, four blocks and nine digs. Jessie Tedder added five digs and KB Weed two aces.
Friday night
Enterprise downs UMS-Wright: Enterprise defeated UMS-Wright on Frday 25-18, 25-13, 25-21.
Heather Holtz had six aces, 15 assists and 17 digs and Taylor Danford had three aces, seven kills and 19 digs. Kayden Taylor also had three aces. Jaydn Britton led in kills with 10, followed by Hannah Change with eight. Sammie Neuwien had 12 assists and Lily Rhoades 33 digs.
HA Junior High Tournament
Northside Methodist goes 1-2: Northside Methodist went 1-2 at the Houston Academy Junior High Tournament.
The Knights lost to Houston Academy 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 and beat New Brockton 25-11, 25-10, 25-15 in pool play and lost to Floyd Magnet School in bracket play 25-15, 25-20.
During pool play, Addie Forrester had 10 aces and seven kills, Mary Claire Morgan and Shannon Alvord both had 11 aces with Morgan also with three kills. Turner had five aces.
In the bracket match against Floyd, Morgan had two aces and Forrester five kills.
Junior Varsity
Wiregrass Kings win two: The Wiregrass Kings JV won two matches over the Tuscaloosa Home Educators 25-17, 25-21 and 25-17, 25-23.
For the day, Anna Ryan Sharp had 12 kills, four aces and 10 digs and Amy Sexton had four kills, three aces and eight digs. KB Weed had three aces, 23 assists and three digs. Jessie Tedder had four aces and two digs, Ella Carlson seven kills and two blocks. Becca Wise had three kills, Lily Barrett two aces and both Joycelyn Andrews and Sophia Huff two kills.
Middle school
Wiregrass Kings fall: The Wiregrass Kings Middle School team fell to the Tuscaloosa Home Educators 11-25, 25-16, 15-11.
Jessie Tedder had five aces and a kill and Lily Barrett had four aces, one kill and one dig for the Kings. Jocelyn Howe had two aces, one assist and one dig. Layla Jordan and Becca Wise had one each. Jayla Solomon added one kill and Sydney Tedder one dig.