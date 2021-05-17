G.W. Long falls to Noles, Westbrook Christian in opening game of Class 2A state title series

The strong pitching of Westbrook Christian senior Will Noles has put the G.W. Long Rebel baseball team in a hole they haven’t seen in 19 years.
Noles fired a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts and the Westbrook offense provided early scoring support to power a 5-0 win over Long at Montgomery’s Paterson Field Monday night in the AHSAA Class 2A state championship series opener.
The best-of-three series resumes with Game 2 Tuesday at 4 p.m. as the teams move to Riverwalk Stadium. The Rebels (22-13) must win to force a third game immediately after. The Warriors (28-8) need to win only one of the two to earn their first state baseball title.
Monday’s outcome forced 16-time state champion G.W. Long into a 1-0 series deficit in a championship series for the first time since 2002, snapping an 11-game series winning streak. The Rebels also lost a championship series opener in 1997 and 1995, but came back on all three occasions with two straight victories to win the title.
The shutout loss was only the third time G.W. Long has been blanked in 37 championship series games. The previous two times – in 1994 and 1995 – the Rebels came back to win the series and the state title. It marked just the second shutout this year against Long, joining a 10-0 UMS-Wright win back on March 5 in Mobile.
Noles was the main story on Monday, rarely giving the Rebels scoring opportunities. Only once did the Warrior pitcher allow two runners on base in an inning – that coming on the first two batters of the game when Trevor Morris and Blayne McDaniel earned back-to-back singles. However, Noles recorded three straight outs, the last a ground out to him on the mound, to leave the two runners at second and third.
Only one other Rebel player reached within 90 feet of scoring. McDaniel made it to third in the sixth inning off a hit by a pitch, a ground out and a fly out. However, Noles struck out Jackson Chancey to snuff out the threat.
Overall, Long had only five hits against Noles – all singles. McDaniel had two of the hits. Morris, Mikey Vanderheyden and Tanner Johnston earned the others, but only Vanderheyden made it to second.
Noles, now 11-2 on the season, did not walk a batter during the game, though he did hit one batter.
The Warrior offense gave Noles quick support, posting five runs in the first three innings.
Lead-off hitter Fisher Glasgow doubled to start the game and moved to third on a wild pitch by Rebel starter Blayne McDaniel. Following a walk to Samuel Dutton, McDaniel got a double play, but Glasgow scored to make it 1-0.
Westbrook Christian added another run in the top of the second. Cole Patterson singled to open the inning and courtesy runner Mason Cooley was forced out at second on a Micaiah Myers grounder. Myers, though, reached and advanced on a throwing error on the play as the Rebels tried to complete a double play.
One batter later, Dalton Grace singled Myers home for a 2-0 Warrior lead.
Westbrook continued its early assault, adding three more runs in the third to go up 5-0. Dutton and Noles led off with consecutive singles before Brodie Self delivered a two-run triple. Patterson followed with a RBI sac fly to bring home Self.
McDaniel, after the early struggles, settled in and retired the last 15 batters he faced following the Self triple – all but two of the outs coming on ground outs or strikeouts.
For the game, McDaniel struck out 10 over seven innings. The junior lefty gave up five runs and seven hits – all in the first two plus innings and walked only one.
Seven different players had a hit each for Westbrook Christian with the top five hitters in the lineup – Glasgow, Dutton, Noles, Self and Patterson – with one each.