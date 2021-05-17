G.W. Long falls to Noles, Westbrook Christian in opening game of Class 2A state title series

The strong pitching of Westbrook Christian senior Will Noles has put the G.W. Long Rebel baseball team in a hole they haven’t seen in 19 years.

Noles fired a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts and the Westbrook offense provided early scoring support to power a 5-0 win over Long at Montgomery’s Paterson Field Monday night in the AHSAA Class 2A state championship series opener.

The best-of-three series resumes with Game 2 Tuesday at 4 p.m. as the teams move to Riverwalk Stadium. The Rebels (22-13) must win to force a third game immediately after. The Warriors (28-8) need to win only one of the two to earn their first state baseball title.

Monday’s outcome forced 16-time state champion G.W. Long into a 1-0 series deficit in a championship series for the first time since 2002, snapping an 11-game series winning streak. The Rebels also lost a championship series opener in 1997 and 1995, but came back on all three occasions with two straight victories to win the title.

The shutout loss was only the third time G.W. Long has been blanked in 37 championship series games. The previous two times – in 1994 and 1995 – the Rebels came back to win the series and the state title. It marked just the second shutout this year against Long, joining a 10-0 UMS-Wright win back on March 5 in Mobile.