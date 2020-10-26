G.W. Long, four other Wiregrass teams set for AHSAA volleyball championships

“I think there are five teams that can win it, so we have to bring our A game,” Craig Long said.

The Rebels are hoping the experience of winning at state last year is helpful today. They lost only one player from the state-title team – Mary Beth Long, who graduated and is a member of AUM’s team in college.

The Rebels also got a bonus Monday when junior defensive specialist/passer Emmaline Hughes was cleared to play for the tournament. Hughes has missed the entire season with a shoulder injury.

“She will dress out for the first time this year;” Craig Long said. “She has been practicing for about three weeks, so she is back in the mix.”

In addition to playing in their fourth straight state tournament in volleyball, many of the Rebel players have the experience of two state softball championships and a couple of state semifinals teams in basketball, another factor that could be helpful, feels Craig Long.

“That absolutely helps in this area because they have been to the show and they know to win,” Long said. “Winning is contagious and you find ways to win when you have done it.”

Long said while the competition is a strong, he believes the Rebels can be successful if they play to their standard.