G.W. Long, four other Wiregrass teams set for AHSAA volleyball championships

The G.W. Long Rebel volleyball team is making a fourth-straight trip to the AHSAA State Tournament in Birmingham, but does so this year in a different role.
This time, the Rebels go in defending a state title instead of chasing a crown.
“Once you have that feeling of winning a state championship, you want to do it again,” G.W. Long head coach Craig Long said. “Immediately on the way home last year, the girls were talking about, ‘We have to get back to this again. This was awesome.’
"It was a great feeling. Hopefully we can get up there, handle business and do that again. We absolutely would like to win it again.”
The Rebels are one of five Dothan Eagle coverage teams competing at the 50th Annual AHSAA State Championships, which starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Birmingham Crossplex/Bill Harris Arena.
Four of the area teams, including G.W. Long, have opening-round matches Tuesday. Class 2A No. 1 ranked Long (31-4) faces No. 3 Hatton (32-23) at 10 a.m. and Ariton (22-9) battles No. 4 Spring Garden (18-5), also at 10 a.m., in Class 2A matches.
Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian (30-10), a Class 4A state runner-up last year, plays No. 9 ranked Fairview (50-13) at 3:30 p.m. and No. 6 Kinston (14-6) meets No. 2 ranked Lindsay Lane Christian (36-7) at 2 p.m. in Class 1A action.
Winners of opening matches in the eight-team, single elimination tournament advance to the semifinals on Tuesday night for a shot at playing in the state championship on Wednesday.
Houston Academy (25-17) is the other local team in Birmingham this week. The Raiders play their opener Wednesday at 10 a.m. against No. 8 ranked Fyffe (21-11). The winner plays in the semifinals Wednesday night for a chance at competing in Thursday’s championship contest.
Long, which beat 2018 champion Addison for the title last November, will have its hands full against a tradition-rich field that features seven other teams with more than 75 state tournament appearances along with 16 state titles.
Hatton, Long’s opening-round foe, is appearing in its 25th state tournament and Addison in its 21st, while Spring Garden, a Class 1A semifinalist last year, is in its 13th and Altamont, a 2018 semifinalist, in its 11th state tourney. Horseshoe Bend and Ariton (3) have also experienced state before. Orange Beach, a first-year program, is a newcomer.
Addison has won 11 state titles and Hatton has claimed four, while Spring Garden has one state crown on its resume.
Five of the eight teams in the field were ranked in the final al.com prep poll of the season. In addition to top-ranked G.W. Long, Addison was No. 2, Hatton No. 3, Spring Garden No. 4 and Altamont No. 7. Ariton and Horseshoe Bend were among teams nominated, but not in the top 10.
“I think there are five teams that can win it, so we have to bring our A game,” Craig Long said.
The Rebels are hoping the experience of winning at state last year is helpful today. They lost only one player from the state-title team – Mary Beth Long, who graduated and is a member of AUM’s team in college.
The Rebels also got a bonus Monday when junior defensive specialist/passer Emmaline Hughes was cleared to play for the tournament. Hughes has missed the entire season with a shoulder injury.
“She will dress out for the first time this year;” Craig Long said. “She has been practicing for about three weeks, so she is back in the mix.”
In addition to playing in their fourth straight state tournament in volleyball, many of the Rebel players have the experience of two state softball championships and a couple of state semifinals teams in basketball, another factor that could be helpful, feels Craig Long.
“That absolutely helps in this area because they have been to the show and they know to win,” Long said. “Winning is contagious and you find ways to win when you have done it.”
Long said while the competition is a strong, he believes the Rebels can be successful if they play to their standard.
“I told the girls we can’t focus on what everybody else is doing,” Long said. “We have to play our game and focus on doing our job and competing. We have to do the best we can do and we will let the chips fall where they may. I think we have a good shot, but we have to do what we do.”
PCS, HA, Ariton make return trips: Providence Christina, Houston Academy and Ariton are extending recent trips to the state tournament.
Providence Christian is making it 16th state tournament appearance in their 17-year history in the AHSAA and its 13th straight. Houston Academy is at state for the eighth time, including its third straight, and Ariton is making its fourth straight appearance and fourth overall.
Back after absence: After missing out the last three years, Kinston is back at the state tournament for the first since 2016. The Bulldogs are making their 28th state tournament appearance overall, the eighth most in AHSAA history.
We meet again: For the third straight year, Providence Christian opens the state tournament against Fairview. The Eagles swept the Aggies in both 2018 (25-13, 25-15, 25-15) and last year (25-11, 25-16, 25-18).
What’s in a name: For the first time in four years, Ariton won’t face a team that starts with the letter A when it meets Spring Garden. The Purple Cats played Altamont in both 2017-2018 and Addison last year.
Two opponents are back: Two of the five opening opponents for Wiregrass teams return to state after making it last year. The two are Ariton’s opponent Spring Garden (in 1A last year) and Providence’s opponent Fairview.
G.W. Long’s opponent Hatton last made state in 2017, Kinston’s foe Lindsay Lane made it two years ago (2018) and Houston Academy’s opponent Fyffe was last at state in 2016.
