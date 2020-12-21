G.W. Long girls set state record for made 3-pointers in a game in rout of Dale County

The G.W. Long girls team set the AHSAA state record for most made 3-pointers in a game Monday, knocking in 22 during a 101-23 rout of Dale County at Dorsey C. Kelley Memorial Gym in Skipperville.

The 2A No. 7 ranked Rebels (5-0), who had only six available players for the game, broke the previous record of 20 set by three teams, according to the AHSAA website. The latest to hit 20 was Cole Springs in an area tournament game in 2019. West Point (2019) and Locust Force (2018) also had 20 in game.

The trio of Makenna Long, Emmaline Hughes and Lily Grace Payne combined on all 22 threes. Long had nine, Hughes seven and Payne six.

Long finished with 29 points. Hughes had 27 and Payne 23.

Keunah Helms led Dale County (0-6) with 15 points.

Geneva 59, Ashford 39: In a Class 4A, Area 3 game, four players scored in double figures to pace Geneva over Ashford.

Madison Johnson had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Makaley Boswell had 14 points, Pazley Lamb 12 points and Melody Watson 10.

Trinity McGee had 15 points to lead Ashford.