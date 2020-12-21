G.W. Long girls set state record for made 3-pointers in a game in rout of Dale County

The G.W. Long girls team set the AHSAA state record for most made 3-pointers in a game Monday, knocking in 22 during a 101-23 rout of Dale County at Dorsey C. Kelley Memorial Gym in Skipperville.
The 2A No. 7 ranked Rebels (5-0), who had only six available players for the game, broke the previous record of 20 set by three teams, according to the AHSAA website. The latest to hit 20 was Cole Springs in an area tournament game in 2019. West Point (2019) and Locust Force (2018) also had 20 in game.
The trio of Makenna Long, Emmaline Hughes and Lily Grace Payne combined on all 22 threes. Long had nine, Hughes seven and Payne six.
Long finished with 29 points. Hughes had 27 and Payne 23.
Keunah Helms led Dale County (0-6) with 15 points.
Geneva 59, Ashford 39: In a Class 4A, Area 3 game, four players scored in double figures to pace Geneva over Ashford.
Madison Johnson had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Makaley Boswell had 14 points, Pazley Lamb 12 points and Melody Watson 10.
Trinity McGee had 15 points to lead Ashford.
Ariton 58, Providence Christian 47: Lexie Willoughby and Zhee Oliver both had 19 points to lead Ariton over Providence Christian.
Eighth grader Annabeth Townsend led Providence Christian with 23. Adleigh Mayes followed with 18.
Wiregrass Kings 45, Sherwood Christian (Ga.) 28: Grace Treadaway and Cassidy Perry both had 14 points and Adelyn Spann eight to lead the Kings.
Slocomb Holiday Hoops 2020
Geneva County 67, Houston Academy 34: After leading by just five points at halftime, the Class 2A No. 3 ranked Lady Dawgs rolled in the second half.
Karoline Striplin led Geneva County (8-5) with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals and Anri Davis followed with 10 points, four steals and four rebounds.
Caley Caldwell had 10 points to lead Houston Academy.
Samson 49, Headland 40: Brantley Edberg had a career-high 28 points, highlighted by eight 3-pointers, and Kinley Johnson eight to lead Samson (10-2).
Alexus Neal had 14 points and Jayden Blackmon 10 for Headland.
Poplar Springs (Fla.) 68, Slocomb 35: Brandi Watson had 25 points and Bailey Smith 17 to lead the Atomics.
Breanna Hatcher had 15 to lead Slocomb.
Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic
Support Local Journalism
Eufaula 59, Bullock County 20: Kaitlin Peterson had 13 points and 10 steals, Zaharia Hoskey had 12 points and Mikasia Floyd and Denahria Hicks both had 10 points with Hicks also 10 rebounds to lead Eufaula’s win.
Carver (Montgomery) 48, Enterprise 37: Enterprise lost in its opening-round game at the Eufaula tournament.
NeNe Nelson had 17 points and Jaida Gosha 13 for Enterprise.
Varsity Boys
Enterprise 68, Georgiana 45: Elijah Perry had 17 points, Mar’shawn Fitzpatrick 11 points and Jared Smith 10 points and four assists to lead Enterprise, which improved to 10-3.
Georgiana (3-5) was led by Amari Feagin with 12 points and 14 rebounds and Azenda Pennington with 10 points.
Dale County 75, G.W. Long 61: Christian Ross had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Cole Weed added 17 points and Keshaun Martin 11 to lead Dale County.
Kobie Stringer led G.W. Long with 24 points and Avery Roberts added 13.
Ashford 80, Geneva 69: DeChristian Newton had 24 points and Marquez McKnight had 23 to lead Ashford (8-2, 1-0) in the Class 4A, Area 2 win.
Avery Perry led Geneva with 13 points. Damion Kemmerlin had 12, Noah Johnson 11 and Tyrese McIntyre 10.
Ariton 48, Providence Christian 32: Hayes Floyd had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Ian Senn had nine points and Landon Tyler eight to lead Ariton’s win.
Grant Weatherford led Providence Christian with seven points.
Wiregrass Kings 77, Sherwood Christian (Ga.) 41: The Kings improved to 13-1 as Nolan Perry had 14 points, James Strickland 12 and Kane Helder, Tanner White and Will Holland had eight points each.
Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic
Eufaula 71, Dothan 44: Caleb Paige had 20 points, Rodarius Thomas 15 and Josh Paige 13 to lead Eufaula.
Jayden Folmar led Dothan with 14 points.
Carver (Montgomery) 70, Abbeville 36: Carver won the opening round match up at the Eufaula tournament. No details were available.
Junior Varsity
Dale County boys 43, G.W. Long 37: Jamarvion Scott had 14 points and Caleb Rodgers 12 to lead Dale County.
Providence Christian 48, Ariton 37: Calvin McClintock and CJ Sullivan had 13 points each and Eb Anderson had nine to lead Providence Christian.
Lawson Leger had 13 and Myles Tyler 11 to lead Ariton.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!