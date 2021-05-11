G.W. Long hires Brantley assistant David Watts as new football coach

At both Highland Home and Straughn, he was also the head baseball coach.

He spent two years as an assistant football coach at his alma mater of Luverne before five years in the Butler County School System at McKenzie (one year) and Georgiana (four seasons) before moving to Brantley.

“I am kind of little bit of a mixture between old school and new,” Watts said of his football coaching philosophy. “I believe in tough and being hard-nosed and that is another thing that attracted me to G.W. Long. We have had an opportunity to play those guys in baseball and softball through the years and I watched how those kids compete in both.”

As far as football schemes, Watts said he was too soon to tell what he would run.

“We will try to tailor what we do to the players that we have got,” Watts said. “That is the big first step – to get down there to learn the kids and see what they are capable of. We will not be married to any set of things offensively or defensively. We will try to do what works best for our kids.”

Barrentine said there are tentative plans for Watts to meet G.W. Long football players on Friday though that could change if the coach still has softball duties in Gulf Shores.