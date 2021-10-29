G.W. Long holds on to beat HA

With Houston Academy threatening in the final minute to pull out a late comeback win, G.W. Long’s defense stepped up with some timely plays.
Sparked by two quarterback sacks and an interception on the last drive, the Class 2A No. 8 ranked Rebels held off the Class 3A Raiders 21-20 at Dothan’s Northcutt Field.
G.W. Long improved to 8-1 on the season with the non-region victory, while Houston Academy fell to 6-4.
Both teams hit the road for the opening round of the state playoffs next week. G.W. Long plays on Thursday at 10th-ranked B.B. Comer of Sylacauga (8-2) in Class 2A. Houston Academy travels to No. 1 ranked Montgomery Catholic (10-0) on Friday in Class 3A action.
Both G.W. Long head coach David Watts and Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge felt Friday’s tight battle would help their teams in the playoffs.
“That was a game we needed,” Watts said. “It was hard fought. They have a really good football team. Those guys (HA coaches) have done a really good job with them this year. For us to have to fight tonight and hold on at the end is big for us to build momentum and toughness.”
Brundidge also felt the hard-fought contest would help the Raiders.
“This is what we needed going into a tough road game in the playoffs,” Brundidge said. “I would rather lose one by one point at this point of the season against a tough team (than win a blowout). That is what we call iron sharping iron. They helped us get better for next week.
“That is the good we are going to take out of it. We saw some speed on the field and saw a good football team. We will be ready for another good football team next week.”
The teams matched two first-half touchdowns, but Rebel junior defensive lineman Austin Kerchner came charging through to block the extra point kick after the second HA score to make it 14-13. That one point would later be a difference maker.
Long upped the lead to 21-13 on its first series of the third quarter. Kobie Stringer, lining up at quarterback for one of the few times, scored on a 5-yard run. Thomas Patton converted the extra-point kick out of the hold of Blayne McDaniel.
The Raiders, though, scored on a 7-yard Jeb Daughtry touchdown run with 6:18 left. However, Brundidge elected to kick the extra point instead of going for two and maybe tying the game. Greg Sexton converted the extra point off the hold of Kennan Beaver to make it 21-20.
“We felt like it was a little too early to chase points,” Brundidge said of going for one instead of two. “I made that decision. We still had a chance right there at the end. We just didn’t get it done.”’
The Raiders had that chance after the defense held G.W. Long three-and-out to force a punt. HA took over at its at 30 following a 43-yard Rebel punt.
On the first play, Raider sophomore quarterback Kadyn Mitchell rolled out to his left to pass, but Long’s Landon Joseph came flying in from the back side for a 10-yard QB sack.
The Raiders overcame it on the next play as Mitchell found an open Will Wells deep down field. The 6-foot Wells leaped high to make a great catch on the throw and landed down at the G.W. Long 35, completing a 45-yard pass.
The Rebel defense, though, stepped up again. Kerchner, who seemingly was in HA’s backfield most of the night, sacked Mitchell for a 10-yard loss back to the 45, bringing up 2nd-and-20.
Mitchell, as he did several times in the game, scrambled out of trouble on the next two plays, gaining 5 and 7 yards to the 34.
Facing 4th-and-8, Mitchell was again forced to scramble, this time to his right and dove to the yard marker near the 25. However, the run was for naught as Houston Academy was called for holding, forcing the ball back to the 38.
After a Raider timeout with 1:43 left, Wells moved to quarterback as Mitchell was hurt on the previous play and had to sit out a play. Wells tried to throw to a receiver on the right side, but the pass was deflected and Long’s Tanner Johnston intercepted it to end the HA threat.
The Rebels then ran out the clock’s final 1:33 to leave with a win.
The Long defense constantly put pressure on Mitchell, sacking the Raider QB five times, including twice in the last series. Kerchner had two sacks, while Cameron Langford, Jaedan Jackson and Joseph had one each. Kerchner also had a tackle for loss on a HA running back.
“Our defensive line has done a real good job all year long,” Watts said. “Towards the end when we knew they were throwing the ball, we were asking our front, with just three guys, to try and get pressure so we could play coverage behind it. They threw the ball well and hit us on a couple of big plays. For us to rush just three and still get pressure was a key.”
Houston Academy was hurt by three turnovers, two in the second half, and seven penalties for 50 yards. Two of the penalties gave the Rebels a first down, one on a third down interference before a touchdown in addition to the last series holding penalty that denied a potential first down and also knocked HA out of range for a potential game-winning field goal.
“We did more things that caused us to lose the game than they did and that was the difference in the game,” Brundidge said. “Turnovers and mistakes will get you every time.”
G.W. Long senior running back Trevor Morris scored on runs of 37 and 20 yards in the first half to help the Rebels to the 14-13 halftime lead. Morris finished with 142 yards on 15 carries.
“It was a gutty performance,” Watts said of Morris. “This was the first time he has played in three weeks. He has had an ankle injury and this is the first week he has been able to get back. Several times tonight he made something when we didn’t have anything.”
Sophomore Bryson Hughes once again guided the Rebels at quarterback. He completed 13-of-18 passing for 60 yards, but didn’t throw an interception.
“Bryson is a tough, hard-nose kid who has had to step in as we had an injury at quarterback,” Watts said, referring to Stringer, who is still not 100 percent. “He stepped in during the Geneva County game and did a really good job for us. He is young as he is a 10th grader and he is still learning, but he wants to be good as much as any player I have ever coached.”
Houston Academy also scored twice in the first half. Daughtry, who earned 133 yards rushing on 21 carries, scored on a 5-yard run and Wells raced 91 yards for a kickoff return for score.
The Rebels padded the margin to 21-13 with a 10-play, 87-yard drive, capped by Stringer’s run.
The Long defense then earned an interception from Jackson Chancey when Raider wide receiver Will Pitchford was popped while trying to catch a pass and the ball ricochet right to Chancey.
After punts by both teams, Houston Academy closed the gap to 21-20 on Daughtry’s 7-yard run. Daughtry caught a lateral for 14 yards then ran for 10 yards before Mitchell ran for 12 yards and completed passes of 16 yards and 12 yards to his older brother Kamryn.
Kayden Mitchell finished the night 12-of-18 passing for 160 yards for Houston Academy.