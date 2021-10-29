G.W. Long holds on to beat HA

“Our defensive line has done a real good job all year long,” Watts said. “Towards the end when we knew they were throwing the ball, we were asking our front, with just three guys, to try and get pressure so we could play coverage behind it. They threw the ball well and hit us on a couple of big plays. For us to rush just three and still get pressure was a key.”

Houston Academy was hurt by three turnovers, two in the second half, and seven penalties for 50 yards. Two of the penalties gave the Rebels a first down, one on a third down interference before a touchdown in addition to the last series holding penalty that denied a potential first down and also knocked HA out of range for a potential game-winning field goal.

“We did more things that caused us to lose the game than they did and that was the difference in the game,” Brundidge said. “Turnovers and mistakes will get you every time.”

G.W. Long senior running back Trevor Morris scored on runs of 37 and 20 yards in the first half to help the Rebels to the 14-13 halftime lead. Morris finished with 142 yards on 15 carries.