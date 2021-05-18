G.W. Long keeps hopes alive in Class 2A championship series

MONTGOMERY—A revitalized offense, strong pitching and a timely defensive play helped G.W. Long stay alive Tuesday afternoon in the AHSAA Class 2A state baseball championship series in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.

The Rebels, behind that formula, defeated Westbrook Christian 8-2 in the series’ second game to knot the series at a game apiece and force a third and deciding game Tuesday night.

After being shut down on five hits in the opener on Monday and in the first two innings Tuesday, the Rebel offense came to life with eight runs over four straight innings, collecting all six of their hits in the first two innings.

That was more than enough for pitchers Jackson Chancey and Brody Walker, who combined to limit the Warriors to four hits and two runs. Chancey, the starter, used his full allotment of 120 allowed pitches in throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up only three hits and two runs. Both runs were unearned. He struck out eight. Walker entered in the bottom of the sixth and retired four of the five batters he faced, striking out three.

After two scoreless innings, the Rebel offense amassed four hits and four stolen bases to score three runs.