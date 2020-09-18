G.W. Long routs rival Ariton in region showdown

The Rebel offense then went to work. Sparked by runs of 20 and 22 yards by Stringer, the Rebels went 62 yards in eight plays, overcoming a 3rd-and-17 at the 17 for the score.

Stringer faked a jet sweep and fired to the right side to Whitehead, who got behind the Purple Cat defense in the end zone to catch a 17-yard scoring strike. Patton’s extra point kick made it 7-0 Long with 6:28 to go in the opening quarter.

The Rebel defense then stepped up on the next two possessions, intercepting Ariton passes on both, helping Long build the advantage to 21-0.

The first interception was by Jackson Chauncey, who stepped in front of a slant pass and raced down the right sideline, sidestepped Ariton quarterback Ian Seen at the 20, and sped into the end zone for a 48-yard pick six. Patton’s PAT made it 14-0 with 3:23 left in the quarter.

Morris intercepted a pass three plays into the next series and made a nice return of 38 yards from the 44 to the Ariton 6, setting up a 7-yard Stringer TD run three plays later around the right end. The Patton kick made it 21-0 with 35 seconds left in the quarter.