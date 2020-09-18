G.W. Long routs rival Ariton in region showdown

SKIPPERVILLE - The Dale County rival game between host G.W. Long and visiting Ariton, two of the expected top teams in 2A, Region 2, turned into a surprising rout Friday at Rebel Stadium.
The 2A No. 7 Rebels dominated from the onset, racing to a big halftime lead and putting it cruise control for a 52-6 rout of the visiting Purple Cats.
Long improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in region play, while Ariton fell to 2-3 and to 1-2.
G.W. Long scored on all five first-half possessions and added a pick-six interception return for a touchdown to build a commanding 38-0 by halftime.
Quarterback Kobie Stringer rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to Hunter Whitehead, who added a rushing touchdown in the opening half. Kicker Tanner Patton booted a 40-yard field goal and converted all five extra-point attempts.
Stringer would finish the night with 114 yards rushing and 69 yards passing before coming out midway in the third quarter. Trevor Morris, who stole the show in the second half with three long-distance runs, earned a game-high 221 yards rushing and two scores.
The Long defense, which didn’t allow more than two first downs on any of the Purple Cats’ seven possessions and 94 yards during the opening half, stopped Ariton’s opening series after one first down.
The Rebel offense then went to work. Sparked by runs of 20 and 22 yards by Stringer, the Rebels went 62 yards in eight plays, overcoming a 3rd-and-17 at the 17 for the score.
Stringer faked a jet sweep and fired to the right side to Whitehead, who got behind the Purple Cat defense in the end zone to catch a 17-yard scoring strike. Patton’s extra point kick made it 7-0 Long with 6:28 to go in the opening quarter.
The Rebel defense then stepped up on the next two possessions, intercepting Ariton passes on both, helping Long build the advantage to 21-0.
The first interception was by Jackson Chauncey, who stepped in front of a slant pass and raced down the right sideline, sidestepped Ariton quarterback Ian Seen at the 20, and sped into the end zone for a 48-yard pick six. Patton’s PAT made it 14-0 with 3:23 left in the quarter.
Morris intercepted a pass three plays into the next series and made a nice return of 38 yards from the 44 to the Ariton 6, setting up a 7-yard Stringer TD run three plays later around the right end. The Patton kick made it 21-0 with 35 seconds left in the quarter.
The Purple Cats gained one first down on a 7-yard run by Senn and decided to gamble on 4th-and-3 at the Rebel 48. However, Long’s Whitehead tripped up Senn as the Purple Cat QB tried to sprint out to his left, dropping him for a 7-yard loss and turning the ball back over to G.W. Long.
Morris ripped off a run of 11 yards and Stringer 15 to move the Rebels inside the 20, but the Purple Cat defense stiffened, forcing a field goal attempt. Patton converted the try from 40 yards out, making it 24-0 Long with 7:40 left in the half.
Long’s defense forced a punt and the Rebels quickly moved 64 yards in eight plays with Whitehead scoring on a 13-yard run on a jet sweep play to the left late in the half. G.W. Long converted on 4th-and-4 on the previous play with Stringer keeping it on the right side for 5 yards. Patton added the PAT after Whitehead’s score to make it 31-0 with 1:18 left.
But the Rebel first-half onslaught wasn’t over.
Two plays into Ariton’s next possessions, the Purple Cats fumbled with Dalton Caraway recovering at the Long 39.
Sparked by a 12-yard Morris run, a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Ariton and a 32-yard pass from Stringer to Whitehead, Long scored in four plays with Stringer keeping on a 2-yard run with 7.9 seconds left in the half, making it 38-0.
Morris then put the exclamation point on the victory, scoring on back-to-back offensive plays of 43 and 71 yards in the third quarter with the last coming off a bad snap straight to him that he dropped on the ground before picking it up and racing straight up the middle of the field untouched.
The two touchdowns pushed the Rebels up 52-0 with 3:25 left in the third quarter.
Ariton ruined Long’s shutout early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Jordan Smith with 8:37 left. Smith set up the score with a dazzling 70-yard run, weaving through traffic and leaping over a downed defender before being tackled at the 1-yard line.
Isai Lopez ripped off a 45-yard run on the next Ariton series to put the Purple Cats in threatening position at the Rebel 22 in the final minutes, but AHS turned it over on downs a few plays later to end the threat.
