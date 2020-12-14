G.W. Long softball player Morgan Ferguson signs with AUM

Last spring, first-year G.W. Long principal Daniel Barrentine had to ask Rebel softball coach Nikki Long why the lights to the softball field were always on well after dark.
Long had a simple answer.
“You see the lights are on and you know it is Morgan (Ferguson) out here practicing after everything else,” Nikki Long said, referring to her current senior pitcher.
That type of dedication has helped Ferguson, one of the key pitchers on the Rebels’ 2019 state championship team, earn a scholarship to Auburn University at Montgomery. She signed with the Warhawks on Monday at G.W. Long High School library.
“I am very excited,” Ferguson said. “It was an easy decision for me. I was going back and forth between two colleges and AUM just kept coming to me. It was so clear where I needed to be.”
She indicated several factors played a role in her decision on AUM, a strong NCAA Division II program that was 17-5 last year before the season was shut down by the COVID pandemic. The Warhawks were 43-12 and finished third in the tradition-rich Gulf South Conference in 2019.
“Coach (Eric) Newell is a good coach,” Ferguson said. “I really want to win and they have a really good program, so those were the main reasons.
“I told a lot of colleges five-six hours away that I didn’t feel comfortable being that far away from home. An hour-and-a half is really close. I wasn’t expecting to be that close, but it is fine with me.”
Ferguson is Long’s No. 1 pitcher for the upcoming season. She pitched in Long’s only two games this past spring before the season was shut down by the COVID pandemic.
As a sophomore, she got extensive playing time as a pitcher despite playing behind Libby Baker, the state’s eventual Miss Softball winner, and Savannah Wood, Troy and Southern Miss signees, though Wood is now at Gulf Coast Community College.
In addition to her role as a pitcher, Ferguson is also a first baseman and a solid hitter. She is expected to handle all three roles at AUM.
“She is a huge asset to our program,” Nikki Long said. “I am looking forward to seeing what she can do this year. We missed out on her last year (because of the pandemic). She works really hard. She is a great student, a great athlete and a great model and leader for our program.”
In addition to her work ethic, Ferguson has a “strong mind, competitiveness and a love for the game,” said Long, adding the Rebel pitcher also “doesn’t get rattled” while on the mound.
Though Ferguson excels as a hitter and at first base, pitching is her forte. She recently topped out with a fastball in the mid-60s.
“I am very composed on the mound,” Ferguson said “I lead very well and I feel I can control the game when I am on the mound. That is why I love pitching so much.”
Ferguson said she learned a lot watching Baker and Wood carve opponents up in helping the Rebels win back-to-back state titles in 2018-19.
“Sitting behind Libby and Savanna has really given me a lot of insight on the game,” Ferguson said. “I have been able to watch and learn the game a lot more than I would have had I actually been playing because I saw everything going on in the field from the dugout. I knew what was right, what was wrong and how we could change the game.”
The AUM signee, who plays travel ball with the Alabama Fury, said Newell began recruiting her in February of 2019.
“He came to a camp in New Brockton that the Fury hosted and he stood in the box while I pitched to him,” Ferguson said. “He really liked me and he invited to a camp on their campus. I went last Thanksgiving to a camp there and he still really liked me, so he came back to another Fury camp. He offered me last fall.”
