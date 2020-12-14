G.W. Long softball player Morgan Ferguson signs with AUM

Last spring, first-year G.W. Long principal Daniel Barrentine had to ask Rebel softball coach Nikki Long why the lights to the softball field were always on well after dark.

Long had a simple answer.

“You see the lights are on and you know it is Morgan (Ferguson) out here practicing after everything else,” Nikki Long said, referring to her current senior pitcher.

That type of dedication has helped Ferguson, one of the key pitchers on the Rebels’ 2019 state championship team, earn a scholarship to Auburn University at Montgomery. She signed with the Warhawks on Monday at G.W. Long High School library.

“I am very excited,” Ferguson said. “It was an easy decision for me. I was going back and forth between two colleges and AUM just kept coming to me. It was so clear where I needed to be.”

She indicated several factors played a role in her decision on AUM, a strong NCAA Division II program that was 17-5 last year before the season was shut down by the COVID pandemic. The Warhawks were 43-12 and finished third in the tradition-rich Gulf South Conference in 2019.

“Coach (Eric) Newell is a good coach,” Ferguson said. “I really want to win and they have a really good program, so those were the main reasons.