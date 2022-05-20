G.W. Long softball team advances to final day in Class 2A state tourney

OXFORD – The G.W. Long softball team went 2-1 on Friday in the Class 2A State Tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park to finish the opening day among the four remaining teams still alive for a chance at the state title on Saturday.

The Rebels opened with a 6-3 win over Thorsby before losing 14-1 to Mars Hill Bible.

They bounced back with a resounding 15-3 losers’ bracket win over Luverne.

G.W. Long (28-12) will face Thorsby at 9 a.m. on Saturday after Thorsby stayed alive with a 13-10 elimination bracket win over Hatton.

The 9 a.m. winner then faces Mars Hill Bible in another losers bracket game at 10:45.

The winner of that 10:45 game reaches the championship at 1:30 p.m. against Orange Beach, needing to beat the defending champion Makos twice.

G.W. Long 15, Luverne 3: The Rebels came out swinging the bats after losing to Mars Hill Bible as four players earned two hits in a five-inning victory over the Tigers.

Emmaline Hughes was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three runs batted in. Ainsley Watts was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Ally Whitehead and Dallas Potter both delivered two hits each.

Maleah Long, Emma Clair Long and Allee Grace Abercrombie all added a single and drove in one run each.

Makayla Phillips was the winning pitcher, working the first three innings, not allowing an earned run and striking out two. Whitehead finished the last two innings and struck out three.

Mars Hill Bible 14, G.W. Long 1: The Rebels were outhit 16-6 in the loss.

Ainsley Watts was 2-for-3 to lead the G.W. Long offense. Emmaline Hughes, Dallas Potter and Maleah Long had a hit each. Millie Munn drove in the Rebels’ lone run.

Phillips was Long’s losing pitcher.

G.W. Long 6, Thorsby 3: Emmaline Hughes and Makayla Phillips were both 3-for-4 on offense with Hughes scoring three runs. Ainsley Watts, Makenna Long and Hughes drove in one run each.

Phillips earned the pitching win after scattering eight hits over seven innings. She struck out one.

