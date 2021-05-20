G.W. Long softball team comes up one win shy of title game

OXFORD - G.W. Long head coach Nikki Long noted only one team gets to go home happy after the state championships.
After two straight seasons of being that one team, the G.W. Long Rebels fell short of that happy-go-home feeling on Thursday.
Pisgah scored two runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Rebels 6-5 in a Class 2A elimination game at the Choccolocco Park Softball Complex.
G.W. Long finished 32-7 for the season and placed third in the state in Class 2A.
“I just told the girls that this doesn’t define that you didn’t have a good season,” Nikki Long said. “We had a great group of girls and we had a great season. They made some lasting friendships and even though it didn’t end like we wanted it to, I am still very proud of them.”
With just one senior – though it is a key one in pitcher Morgan Ferguson, an AUM signee – the Rebels feel they are poised to make another run next year.
“We are looking forward to next season,” Long said.
Pisgah, which won the Class 3A state title in the last championships held in 2019, advanced to the state finals later Thursday against Orange Beach. Pisgah, which has made 22 straight state tournament appearances, bids to add to its state title legacy with an 11th crown. Orange Beach, a second-year school, is going for its first.
“The 2A bracket was pretty stacked this year,” Long said. “You had some of the best in 1A come up (2019 third place finisher Spring Garden and 2019 state champion Mars Hill Bible) and some of the best 3A come down (2019 state champion Pisgah). It was one of the tougher brackets for us in the last few years of overall together teams.”
G.W. Long was three outs away from reaching the title game for a fourth straight year after surging ahead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 4-2 deficit.
The Rebels earned four hits to score the three runs with the bottom of the lineup igniting the flurry.
Millie Munn, the No. 8 hitter on the scoresheet, delivered a lead-off triple before ninth-place hitter Emma Claire Long ripped a hard shot to the hot corner off the third baseman, driving in Munn to bring the Rebels within a run.
As the lineup flipped to the top, lead-off hitter Ally Whitehead laid down a perfect bunt single to put runners at first and second. After an infield fly out, Whitehead was forced out at second on a Makenna Long grounder to the second baseman.
Morgan Ferguson then hit a high fly ball into the wind and it dropped in short right-center behind the infield dirt in front of a charging centerfielder. Emma Claire Long scored to tie the game at 4-4.
Ferguson ended up at second and Haley McDaniel, a courtesy runner for Makenna Long, moved to third place on the play. McDaniel then scored on a wild pitch to put the Rebels in front 5-4.
It was the second rally of the game for G.W. Long, which battled back from an early 2-0 top of the second-inning deficit to tie the game at 2-2 by the end of the third inning.
“They had a lot of fight in them throughout the game and they worked hard and worked together,” Long said of her team. “It just didn’t go our way in the end. The other team was a great team that put a lot of hits together.”
Hit the Eagles did in the top of the seventh.
Madeline Flammia, an eighth grader, singled past short to open the inning and Kennedy Barron followed with a double to put runners at second and third.
Molly Heard, Pisgah’s clean-up hitter, laid down a squeeze bunt to score Flammia to tie the game. The Rebels did retire Heard at first on the bunt.
Hannah Duncan then ripped a line-drive single to center field, driving in courtesy runner Mara Anderson with the go-ahead run.
Ferguson, Long’s pitcher, worked out of the jam with two straight outs, but the Rebels trailed 6-5 going to the bottom of the seventh.
Pisgah pitcher Piper Anderson, who entered in relief in the fourth inning, got three straight fly outs to left field to end the game.
Duncan and Flammia had two hits each to lead the winning Eagles’ nine-hit attack.
The Rebels also had nine hits, including two each from Emmaline Hughes and Makayla Phillips.
Pisgah jumped in front with a pair of second-inning runs. A throwing error after Briley Worley’s grounder opened the frame. Worley was sacrificed to second by Karlee Holcomb’s bunt and moved to third on a wild pitch. Bella Bobo walked and stole second, putting runners at second and third. Two batters later, Lila Kate Wheeler laced a two-run single to right.
The Rebels struck back in the following inning. Phillips legged out an infield single in the shortstop hole to open the frame and was sacrificed to second on an Allee Abercrombie bunt. Two batters later, Emma Claire Long doubled to left-center, bringing Phillips home to cut the margin to 2-1.
Long then tied it in the top of the third. Hughes singled and stole second. A couple batters later, Phillips stroked an opposite field RBI single.
The Rebels had a golden opportunity to break the tie in the fourth, putting the first two runners on base off a walk to Munn and hit by pitch to Emma Claire Long, but Long couldn’t push one across.
After a strikeout, Pisgah second baseman Bobo threw out Munn at the plate on a grounder. An ensuing ground out to Bobo ended the inning.
The Eagles surged ahead 4-2 with two runs in the top of the fifth. With one out, Heard and Duncan had back-to-back singles, putting runners at the corners. A Worley sac fly to left brought home Heard. Duncan, who stole second and moved to third on the sac fly, scored on a wild pitch.