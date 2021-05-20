G.W. Long softball team comes up one win shy of title game

“The 2A bracket was pretty stacked this year,” Long said. “You had some of the best in 1A come up (2019 third place finisher Spring Garden and 2019 state champion Mars Hill Bible) and some of the best 3A come down (2019 state champion Pisgah). It was one of the tougher brackets for us in the last few years of overall together teams.”

G.W. Long was three outs away from reaching the title game for a fourth straight year after surging ahead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 4-2 deficit.

The Rebels earned four hits to score the three runs with the bottom of the lineup igniting the flurry.

Millie Munn, the No. 8 hitter on the scoresheet, delivered a lead-off triple before ninth-place hitter Emma Claire Long ripped a hard shot to the hot corner off the third baseman, driving in Munn to bring the Rebels within a run.

As the lineup flipped to the top, lead-off hitter Ally Whitehead laid down a perfect bunt single to put runners at first and second. After an infield fly out, Whitehead was forced out at second on a Makenna Long grounder to the second baseman.

Morgan Ferguson then hit a high fly ball into the wind and it dropped in short right-center behind the infield dirt in front of a charging centerfielder. Emma Claire Long scored to tie the game at 4-4.