G.W. Long softball team finishes third in state

OXFORD - The G.W. Long Rebels' softball team earned a sixth straight top-three finish at the state tournament on Saturday, winning an elimination game over Thorsby 8-3 before falling a game short of the finals after an 8-3 eight-inning loss to Mars Hill Bible.

The Rebels finished with a 29-13 record on the season and a third place finish in the state in Class 2A, matching last year’s third place effort. G.W. Long won state titles in 2018 and 2019 after finishing second in 2017 and third in 2016. No championships were contested in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

“It was a great season,” G.W. Long head coach Nikki Long said. “Obviously, it is not where you want to finish, but third place in the state is a huge accomplishment. We had a lot of players that this was their first time being here and they did a good job.”

Finishing third was especially an accomplishment considering the Rebels stood with a 9-5 record, including two area losses to rival Ariton, heading into April, but surged to a 20-8 record during the final seven weeks, highlighted by a 9-3 record in postseason.

“We did a good job of getting better during the season and getting here,” Long said.

The Rebels will lose three seniors – cornerstone pieces of the last four top three state finishes, including the two state titles – in Makenna Long, Emmaline Hughes and Dallas Potter.

“That is big for them and big for us in what they have been a part of,” Nikki Long said. “We will miss them. Those are some big shoes we will have to fill.”

G.W. Long was one clutch hit away from reaching the finals. Tied at 3 in the bottom of the seventh against Mars Hill Bible, Makayla Phillips singled to left with one out, but Panther pitcher Riley Vaughn got two straight strikeouts to end any potential threat and force the game into extra innings.

The Panthers then surged ahead with a five-run top of the eighth. Olivia Stegall drew a walk to start the inning. Grace Stanfield bunted and was initially ruled out on a throw to first from third baseman Makenna Long. However, the umpires conferred and ruled that the throw pulled first baseman Emma Claire Long off the bag, giving Stanfield first base.

Mars Hill’s Emma Claire Sak sacrificed the two runners to second and third before Madie Sain singled to left to bring in Stegall. A wild pitch then allowed Stanfield to score.

Pinch hitter Kadence Rolston singled up the middle to drive in a run to make it 6-3. After an infield fly out by Dylan McDaniel and a single by Molly Wright, Emma Kate Wright delivered a two-run double past third, making it 8-3.

Vaughn retired G.W. Long in order in bottom of the eighth to end it. She got the last two on strikeouts, part of 16 for her in the game.

G.W. Long seized a 2-0 lead in third inning. Allee Grace Abercrombie singled to center and moved to second on an outfield fielding error. Following two strikeouts, Ainsley Watts hit a well-placed single between the first baseman and second baseman into right field for a RBI single. Watts moved to second on the throw home to the plate. Makenna Long followed with a RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Panthers cut it to 2-1 in the top of the fourth. Stanfield earned a double, Sak was hit by a pitch and both runners moved up on a Sain sacrifice bunt. Stanfield then scored on a Maraha Bowerman ground out.

The Rebels pushed the lead to 3-1 in the bottom half. With one out, Potter singled to right before being forced out at second on an Emma Claire Long bunt. A walk to Abercrombie put runners at first and second before a Phillips single over the third baseman scored Emma Claire Long.

Mars Hill Bible, though, quickly tied it with two runs in the fifth. Molly Wright opened with an infield single and Emma Kate Wright drew a walk before Vaughn hit a grounder to third that was misplayed with the ball going into short left-center field. Molly Wright scored during the error. Stegall added a RBI single with a slow grounder that eluded the pitcher, Phillips.

A nice double play with Potter, Long’s second baseman, tagging out a runner and throwing to first, ended the Panther inning.

Despite striking out 16 times, the Rebels also had eight hits. Phillips, Makenna Long and Potter had two each.

Phillips went all eight innings for G.W. Long, allowing only three hits through the seventh inning.

The extra-inning loss was a stark contrast to a 13-1 loss on Friday to Mars Hill Bible for G.W. Long.

“We had a better mindset, took better approaches at the plate and Makayla did a phenomenal job of pitching against them,” Nikki Long said. “We played defense behind her, but it just didn’t go our way in the end.”

G.W. Long 9, Thorsby 4: The Rebels scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away to a 9-4 win over Thorsby early Saturday morning.

The game was tied at 2-2 early, but G.W. Long scored three runs in the fourth to go up 5-2 before Thorsby cut it to 5-4. Long then put it away with its sixth-inning outburst.

Makenna Long was 3-for-3 with three doubles and three runs batted in, Ainsley Watts was 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI and Emma Claire Long was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted to pace the Rebel attack.

Ally Whitehead had two hits, one a double, with one RBI and Makayla Phillips had two hits, one a double. Maleah Long and Dallas Potter also had a double each with Long driving in a run.

Phillips was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing only four hits.

