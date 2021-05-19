G.W. Long softball team goes 2-1 in opening day of state tournament

“Although we have been here before, we only have three have been on the (varsity) team that has made it state. All these other girls, this is their first year on varsity. All the others were on JV two years ago.

“Morgan is being a great senior leader, but Makenna and Emmaline, both being part of varsity since the eighth grade and part of two state championship teams, have also been a real calm influence on the girls and great leaders.”

G.W. Long 5, Sand Rock 1: Ferguson retired the first 15 batters she faced and had a no-hitter through five innings and the Rebels pulled away from a 1-0 lead with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Ferguson eventually gave up three hits and a run in the last two innings. She finished the game with 14 strikeouts.

Offensively, Makenna Long had two hits and drove in two runs, while Hughes had two doubles. Maleah Long also had two singles.

G.W. Long 11, Lamar County 1: The Rebels quickly took control behind a five-run first inning and put it away via the five-inning mercy rule with four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Ferguson struck out nine in the game and allowed just three hits and a walk.