G.W. Long softball team goes 2-1 in opening day of state tournament

OXFORD—The G.W. Long softball team avoided the upset bug early Wednesday with two wins, but couldn’t survive it in a third game at the Choccolocco Park Softball Complex.
In a Class 2A state championship bracket where the state’s top four ranked teams all lost during the day, third-ranked G.W. Long fell into the losers bracket with a 7-1 loss to seventh-ranked Orange Beach, the surprise unbeaten team in the championship round.
Long (32-6) won its first two games, defeating 10th-ranked Sand Rock 5-1 and unranked Lamar County 11-1 to reach the winners bracket unbeaten before losing to Orange Beach.
Second-ranked Sumiton Christian was eliminated after going 1-2. Top-ranked Pisgah and fourth-ranked Mars Hill Bible both lost their opener but stayed alive with two losers bracket wins.
Mars Hill Bible plays Pisgah at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. That winner advances to play G.W. Long at 12:40 p.m. for the right to play Orange Beach in the championship round at 5 p.m. A second championship game if necessary would follow.
Long, a three-time defending state champion, must win three games to defend its title.
It is also bidding for a fourth straight finals appearance. The Rebels finished runner-up in 2017 and won the state title in 2018 and 2019. Last year’s championships were not held because of the COVID pandemic.
In Wednesday’s final game, the Rebels struggled offensively against Orange Beach pitcher Krystin Kennell, managing just five hits and a run. Meanwhile, Long standout pitcher Morgan Ferguson, an AUM signee, struggled in the circle, allowing eight hits and seven runs, while throwing three wild pitches. She struck out only four.
The Makos struck early, scoring twice in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of an error and some unusual shaky pitching by Ferguson.
Teagan Revette singled past short. Daigle Wilson laid down a bunt with the throw to first after the bunt going over the first baseman for an error, giving the Makos runners at second and third. Ferguson threw a wild pitch, allowing Revette to score, and Ava Hood followed with a RBI double to make it 2-0.
Long cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the second as Makayla Phillips tripled to left and scored on an Allee Abercrombie ground out.
That was the only scoring Long could muster, though. The Rebels managed only three more hits, but one was cut down trying to steal.
Orange Beach increased the lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Hood singled to left and moved to third on a wild pitch and a passed ball. Kennell drove her home on a sacrifice fly.
The Makos added another three runs in the fourth to build its 7-1 lead.
Falyn Beebe walked to open the inning and was sacrificed to second two batters later by Georgia McDonald. Revette then hit a bloop to the second base bag and Rebel second baseman Abercrombie made a diving effort, but had it go off the glove and over to the shortstop area. Beebe scored on the play and Revette alertly saw nobody covering second base and raced in safely before a tag. Wilson then singled Revette home to make it 5-1.
Hood was hit by a pitch and the two runners stole second and third. A wild pitch then scored Wilson. Madison Cogswell finished the scoring with a RBI triple past third.
Prior to the loss, Rebel coach Nikki Long was pleased with how her team played in the opening two wins. Ferguson struck out 23 and allowed only six hits over 12 innings, while the Rebel offense earned 22 hits, including 13 in the rout of Lamar County.
“I think the girls played well,” Long said. “This morning we had a little nerves, but Morgan pitched really well and was a great senior leader for us. We came in this (second) game and started hitting. I think the girls look more comfortable and are ready to play the third.”
While G.W. Long has reached the finals the last three times the championships have been held, they have only three players who have participated in the event before – Ferguson, the team’s lone senior, plus juniors Makenna Long and Emmaline Hughes.
“Although we have been here before, we only have three have been on the (varsity) team that has made it state. All these other girls, this is their first year on varsity. All the others were on JV two years ago.
“Morgan is being a great senior leader, but Makenna and Emmaline, both being part of varsity since the eighth grade and part of two state championship teams, have also been a real calm influence on the girls and great leaders.”
G.W. Long 5, Sand Rock 1: Ferguson retired the first 15 batters she faced and had a no-hitter through five innings and the Rebels pulled away from a 1-0 lead with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Ferguson eventually gave up three hits and a run in the last two innings. She finished the game with 14 strikeouts.
Offensively, Makenna Long had two hits and drove in two runs, while Hughes had two doubles. Maleah Long also had two singles.
G.W. Long 11, Lamar County 1: The Rebels quickly took control behind a five-run first inning and put it away via the five-inning mercy rule with four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Ferguson struck out nine in the game and allowed just three hits and a walk.
Offensively, Makayla Phillips was a perfect 3-for-3 with a single, double and a triple. She also drove in two runs. Hughes had three hits and also reached via a walk. Maleah Long also reached three times – two off hits and once on an error—and had two runs batted in.