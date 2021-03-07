G.W. Long softball team wins Wicksburg Tournament

The G.W. Long softball team won the Wicksburg Tournament on Saturday, going unbeaten in five games.

After beating Brantley 14-1 and Kinston 7-6 on Friday, the Rebels then beat Brantley 4-0, Wicksburg 8-5 and Opp 8-0 in the championship game on Saturday night.

In the title game, Morgan Ferguson got the win in the circle. She had eight strikeouts.

Makenna Long had a double, single and two RBIs, Emmaline Hughes had a single, double and an RBI, Maleah Long had two singles and two RBIs and Emma Claire Long had a single, double and an RBI.

In the win over Wicksburg, Millie Munn had a grand slam and Maleah Long had two singles and an RBI. Ferguson got the win and also had two singles and an RBI.

In the win over Brantley, Ferguson had 10 strikeouts in the circle. Munn had two RBIs, while Makenna Long and Makayla Phillips each drove in a run.

In the Friday win over Brantley, Allee Abercrombie had two singles, a double and two RBIs. In the Friday win over Kinston, Munn had two home runs, a single and five RBIs and Ferguson had a single, double and an RBI. Makayla Phillips got the win in the circle.

Houston Academy defeated Kinston 8-0 but lost to Opp 7-2 in the semifinals.