G.W. Long takes title in rain-shortened Dothan Diamond Classic

Dothan, behind a run-scoring single by Andrea Harris and a RBI double by Natalie Turner in the first inning, led 2-0 before extending the margin to 4-0 on a fifth-inning two-run double by Collier Peaden.

Houston Academy cut the margin to 4-3 in the top of the sixth on a three-run homer by Maddox, who had two hits and five runs batted in the game. Dothan eased out to a two-run lead on a Natalie Turner solo homer in the bottom half.

The Wolves were one out away from the win after getting two quick outs in the top of the seventh, but Tylaya Lingo singled and Smith doubled to keep HA alive.

Milanowski then hit a grounder to the third baseman for what appeared to be a potential game-ending out, but the throw to first was wide to the home plate side past the first baseman, allowing Milanowski to reach and both runners to score to tie the game at 5-5.

Beachum singled to score Milanowski from second to put HA up, but Maddie Anners’ solo homer tied it up at 6-6 for Dothan in the bottom half.