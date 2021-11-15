G.W. Long teammates, friends sign with junior college programs

Jackson Chancey and Blayne McDaniel have been friends and baseball teammates throughout their lives.
So it was only fitting to each that the two signed college baseball letter of intents together.
The two G.W. Long Rebel seniors did that on Monday, doing so with local junior college programs. Chancey, a right-handed pitcher and third baseman, signed with Wallace College, while McDaniel, a left-handed pitcher and outfielder, inked with Enterprise State Community College.
“We have been playing together since we were little kids, so getting to sign with one of my best friends since I was little is a pretty good moment,” McDaniel said.
Chancey echoed that sentiment.
“Seeing both him and me succeed makes me really happy,” Chancey said, recalling the two playing together in tee-ball and coach pitch as well in other leagues through high school. “Me and him have put in so much work together, growing up together. It is a good thing to see both of us signing on the same day.”
While both cherished signing together, playing at the same college wasn’t a priority.
“No,” Chancey said when asked if signing with the same school was something they talked about growing up. “But me and him both had the same dream (to play college) and seeing our dreams come into reality is really a good thing.”
McDaniel said the chance to sign and continue a Rebel tradition was special for him.
“It is definitely been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, always looking up to these older players in the past signing and I just knew I wanted to be one of them, carrying baseball past the high school level,” McDaniel said.
The two, both three-sport athletes at G.W. Long who also play football and basketball, helped the Rebel baseball team to a Class 2A state runner-up finish this past spring.
For the season, Chancey finished with a 10-2 record, a 2.72 earned run average and 85 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings. He led the team in wins, ERA and strikeouts. McDaniel wasn’t far behind with a 7-4 record, a 3.08 ERA and 79 strikeouts.
McDaniel excelled as one of the top Rebel hitters, earning a .358 batting average with a team-high 25 walks and only three strikeouts in 137 plate appearances. He also scored 29 runs and drove in 31 runs. Chancey struggled from an average standpoint, hitting just .245, but scored 34 runs, drove in 23 and had a team-high eight doubles.
Both players earned second-team all-state accolades from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, Chancey as a pitcher and McDaniel as an outfielder.
Seeing the two sign was special to G.W. Long head coach Drew Miller, who played with Chancey’s father, Greg, and McDaniel’s father, Davis, back in the 1990s while at G.W. Long, though Greg Chancey was a few years older than the other two.
“I have seen photos of them when they were toddlers growing up together,” Miller said of Jackson Chancey and Blayne McDaniel. “I played with both of their dads and they grew up in our program in the elementary school wanting to play G.W. Long baseball.”
Miller added, “They have a passion to see us want to win with their background in the program.”
Both players were excited to sign with their respective junior college program.
“It is always been a dream to play at Wallace for me,” Chancey said. “I want to thank my family, my coaches and my teammates to allow me to do this.
“They have a really good program. They go to the state tournament every year and they do well in that.”
McDaniel said he was impressed with the Enterprise State program led by coach Bubba Frichter.
“They have a good program,” McDaniel said. “I love what coach Frichter has going on there. They are known for having a real solid baseball team.”
Though both are capable hitters, both players are more known for their pitching.
“Pitching is my favorite thing to do really,” Chancey said. “I do love to hit, but pitching is the most fun to me.
“I have a lot of confidence in pitching. I feel I am at home when I am on the mound.”
Chancey said the slider is his favorite pitch, while McDaniel said the curve-ball was his top pitch.
“Just hitting spots and if my off-speed is working, it is going to be a good game,” McDaniel said.
Wallace head coach Mackey Sasser said Chancey has a chance to both pitch and hit with the Governors, but felt Chancey’s pitching had a strong “upside,” especially after watching him this past summer.
“He played for a local team here in Ozark. His arm strength was there as he touched 90 a few times so we know what is in the tank,” Sasser said. “Now, we have to fine tune it and get it where it needs to be and work those baseball muscles.”
Though mostly a starter at G.W. Long, Chancey said he would fill any pitching role Sasser needed.
“Wherever he needs me, I will do it,” Chancey said. “It doesn’t matter to me. I am confident wherever.”
Frichter said he has been following McDaniel since his freshman year and sees a well-rounded player.
“Every time I have ever seen him, he is always pitching a big game, but also every time I have seen him, he has hit as he found the barrel (of the bat on the ball) and that’s something to be said. That is the key to hitting – is you have to find the barrel first,” Frichter said.
“I think he has an opportunity to do both, but mostly pitching. He has a lot of movement on his pitches and he is left-handed, which is valuable. His slider is a wipe-out pitch.”
McDaniel said he doesn’t really care where he plays as long as he is playing.
“I love pitching and I love hitting. I love it all. As long as I am on the diamond, I am fine.”
Miller said both players have been strong players at Long and have a lot of potential for college.
“Jackson is a definite front-line pitcher at the next level,” Miller said. “He throws a big fastball, a good breaking ball and a strikeout slider. He can play third base and can swing the bat with a lot of authority. He can drive the ball out of the park.
“Blayne has a beautiful left-handed swing (on offense) and he is a strike thrower (on the mound). He throws all the pitches for strikes. He has come a long way with his velocity and hopefully he can get in the low 80s, maybe a little better this year.
“In the outfield, he is not the fastest guy we have, but he has a knack for getting the baseball. It is kind of hard to explain when you have guys that are kind of moving before the ball is hit, but he is one of those guys who know how to go get it. Again, he is not the fastest guy, but he makes up for it with his instincts.”
Having signed with junior college rivals, the two friends will likely face each other instead of being teammates.
“It will be fun,” Chancey said.
The two are already claiming they will win the battles against each other.
“Me for sure,” Chancey said, laughingly, when asked who will get the better of who in the match-ups.
McDaniel had a different opinion.
“I will have to go with me all day, but that would be a good contest,” McDaniel said, joking that he will likely hit a double in the gap off Chancey the pitcher. “We will have to see what happens in the future.”
McDaniel said the head-to-head match-ups will be fun, but feels the friendship will remain after the battles.