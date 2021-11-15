G.W. Long teammates, friends sign with junior college programs

“I think he has an opportunity to do both, but mostly pitching. He has a lot of movement on his pitches and he is left-handed, which is valuable. His slider is a wipe-out pitch.”

McDaniel said he doesn’t really care where he plays as long as he is playing.

“I love pitching and I love hitting. I love it all. As long as I am on the diamond, I am fine.”

Miller said both players have been strong players at Long and have a lot of potential for college.

“Jackson is a definite front-line pitcher at the next level,” Miller said. “He throws a big fastball, a good breaking ball and a strikeout slider. He can play third base and can swing the bat with a lot of authority. He can drive the ball out of the park.

“Blayne has a beautiful left-handed swing (on offense) and he is a strike thrower (on the mound). He throws all the pitches for strikes. He has come a long way with his velocity and hopefully he can get in the low 80s, maybe a little better this year.