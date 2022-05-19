G.W. Long wins 17th state baseball championship

JACKSONVILLE – The outfield fence at G.W. Long’s baseball field and the trophy case at the Skipperville school are both about to get little more crowded.

That’s because a 17th state championship banner is getting a spot on the fence and another first-place blue-map trophy is entering the trophy case after the Rebel baseball team captured the AHSAA Class 2A state title on Thursday morning at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.

With tournament MVP Blayne McDaniel throwing a gem and the G.W. Long offense racking up key hits and also capitalizing on Decatur Heritage errors, the Rebels earned an 8-1 win to finish a two-game sweep of the best of three series. Long won the opener Wednesday night 7-6 in nine innings.

The state title was the first for Long since 2019. They are now 17-1 in the finals with last year’s team finishing as the state runner-up.

“Looking back at the whole season and how far we have come, to end it with a state title means the world, especially after last year and not getting the job done,” McDaniel said.

“My heart wanted this,” added junior Brant Brady. “I am so excited. I really wanted it.”

The latest state crown is the fifth under the guidance of Drew Miller, who also won four as a player at G.W. Long under his dad, Earl.

“The best one is the last one,” Miller said. “I learned that a long time ago when people tried to say which team was better than the other. We have been lucky throughout the history of our program, but the best one is the last one. There is no ranking (of which is best). We are really enjoying this. It is enjoyable every time.”

G.W. Long finished the season with a 34-8 record. Decatur Heritage finished at 30-11.

McDaniel was the main story on Thursday. The senior left-hander dominated, striking out 12 and allowing only four hits and one run. He struck out nine of the first 15 batters he faced.

“I am so proud of this guy to my right (McDaniel),” Miller said in the postgame press conference. “He had a tough, tough couple of weeks with his pitch count a little bit and we told him today the key was to keep the ball down and throwing strikes to get ahead of hitters. He did that. It was just an unbelievable performance.”

McDaniel, who threw 104 pitches, said he had everything in his arsenal working.

“I had all four pitches where I could throw in any count and I kept them low,” McDaniel said. “The main thing was location the whole game and trusting what (pitching) coach (Mason) Stevens was calling. I was keeping it low and away from hitters.”

Considering the stage and magnitude of the game, McDaniel said it was the top performance of his career.

“I would say it was – it’s the state finals,” McDaniel said. “Anytime you get 12 strikeouts in a state final, it is big, so I would say it was.”

In addition his pitching, McDaniel also had five hits and four runs batted in during the two games and was easily the tournament MVP.

With G.W. Long clinging to a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning, Decatur Heritage had runners in scoring position at second and third and two outs following a hit, a throwing error and a wild pitch. McDaniel fell behind 3-0 in the count to Bryant Sparkman before battling back and earning a strikeout swinging to end the threat.

“I got behind and I had to battle back to him,” McDaniel said. “I got to 3-2 and I said, ‘This has to be a strike.’ I just was able to get it in there and strike him out.”

After the strikeout, McDaniel jumped off the mound, screaming and pumping as players in the Rebel dugout exploded out to the first-base line to meet him.

“It felt huge getting that out, knowing they had two runners in scoring position,” McDaniel said. “That strikeout was huge.”

The Rebels broke it open the bottom half with four runs to push the margin to 8-1.

Brody Walker reached on a two-base error and was sacrificed to third by Cullis Kelly. Hayes Horne then lofted a RBI single to left to score Walker. Consecutive singles by Trevor Morris and McDaniel followed with McDaniel’s hit driving in Horne to make it 6-1.

Jackson Chancey hit into a force out at second, but a throwing error to first allowed Morris to score. Jackson Dasinger added a RBI single to bring in Chancey, making it 8-1.

McDaniel then retired the side in order in the seventh, the last two on strikeouts, to finish it and set up the victory celebration and dogpile near the mound.

The Rebel offense finished with 10 hits, including four that drove in runs. G.W. Long also capitalized on five Eagle errors, leading to five unearned runs.

McDaniel, Brady and Horne had two hits each to lead the Rebels.

The Eagles finished with just four hits with Cole O’Brien earning a RBI single and Nash Rippen a double to highlight the attack.

The G.W. Long defense, meanwhile, had a solid day, making only one error. It also made several big plays. Walker, at second base, ranged to his right, made a diving stop and threw from his knee to get a runner out at first.

“That play Brody made was unbelievable,” Miller said. “It was outstanding.”

McDaniel and the Rebels came out blazing early.

McDaniel struck out three batters around a double in the top of the first then the Rebels struck quickly in the bottom half, capitalizing on two errors with three hits to seize a 3-0 advantage.

Morris opened the inning with a walk then McDaniel hit a grounder that the first baseman missed on the bounce near the first base bag for an error.

After a wild pitch moved the runners up a base, Chancey laced a single up the middle to score Morris. A passed ball then scored Bryson Hughes, a courtesy runner for McDaniel.

Brady then hit a grounder that Decatur Heritage first baseman Tyler Olive ranged far to this right to make a diving stop on. However his throw to first to the pitcher, Sparkman, went past first. Brady earned a single on the play and Chancey scored on the error.

The Rebels increased their lead in the fourth to 4-1 in an inning that featured an unsuccessful hidden ball trick by Decatur Heritage.

With one out, Horne singled to right and stole second base. After the steal, Eagle shortstop Tyler Founds kept the ball as the pitcher acted like he was about to pitch. Founds tagged Horne, but the Rebel runner kept his back foot on the bag and was safe.

“I didn’t see it and nobody in the ball park did either except the shortstop and Hayes,” Miller said.

A ground out by Morris moved Horne to third. After McDaniel was hit by a pitch, Horne scored on a wild pitch.

Following a quick celebration after the game, players and coaches from both teams got in a circle on the mound for a moment of prayer.

“That moment at the end of the game was incredible,” Miller said. “I have never been a part of that in Montgomery (previous state finals site) or any state final. That was the true icing on the cake, remembering what is important and keeping things in perspective.

"It’s amazing that when a team that just got beat had the courage to remember what is important in this world we live in. That was incredible to be a part of.”

