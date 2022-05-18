G.W. Long wins state tourney opener in extra innings

OXFORD – G.W. Long’s baseball team is one win away from another state title.

Brody Walker’s run-scoring single in the top of the ninth gave the Rebels a 7-6 extra-inning win over Decatur Heritage Wednesday in the first game of the Class 2A state championship series at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.

With the win, the Rebels, bidding for their 17th state title, took a 1-0 lead in the best of three series. The series shifts to Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Thursday at 10 a.m. A third game, if needed, would follow.

G.W. Long fell behind Decatur Heritage early 3-0 and then 4-1 before scoring two in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie it at 4-4.

Both teams scored twice in the eighth inning, sending the game to the ninth tied at 6-6. Trevor Morris put Long up temporary at 6-4 with a bases-loaded, two-run double, but the Eagles tied in the bottom half on a bases-loaded two-run single by Mac Hurst.

G.W. Long then won it in the ninth. Brant Brady singled up the middle to start the inning and Jackson Dasinger moved him up to second on a sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch then moved Brady to third. Following a strikeout, Walker delivered his RBI single to put the Rebels in front 7-6.

“I was just thinking I have to get a hit to score a runner on third and I did that,” Walker said.

Walker, who came on in relief to pitch in bottom of the eighth, retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.

“They came out straight out of the gate hot,” G.W. Long head coach Drew Miller said of Decatur Heritage. “That wasn’t the start we wanted. My college coach told me a long time ago a sign of a great team is how you do from the fifth through the seventh innings. It was unbelievable what we did to come back when they were really rolling. We showed a lot of mental toughness.”

Walker, a junior, was the winning pitcher, working 1 2/3 innings and not allowing a run or hit. He struck out one.

“This is probably my third or fourth time coming in relief,” Walker said. “I just have to do my role.”

Jackson Chancey started and went 7 1/3 innings, giving up six runs and seven hits, while striking out eight. However, Miller said it was a better performance than the pitching line shows. He came out after walking the bases loaded with one out in the eighth.

“Jackson was unbelievable,” Miller said. “We didn’t help him at all in the first three or four innings. We did some things that were not characteristic things in the outfield. We had a couple of tricky plays. I absolutely left him out there too long. I should have gotten him (out earlier), but that is how much faith I have in him.

“Jackson threw great. He threw strikes. When he had those innings when they scored, he didn’t throw that many pitches. We just did not help him to minimize the innings.

“For Brady, it is very difficult to come in from the infield or outfield and you don’t get any time in the bullpen or a chance to warm up (in that situation). You have to come in and be spot on and that is what he was.”

The Rebels initially forged into a tie with their fifth and sixth-inning runs. Blayne McDaniel had a two-run single in the fifth and Cullis Kelly had a RBI single in the sixth.

“Blayne probably had the biggest hit of the day with a two-RBI single,” Miller said. “That was a huge hit. Trevor had a huge hit (in the eighth). I could keep on going down the list of guys that deserve accolades for their play today. There were so many people that contributed to this win.”

Kelly and Walker had two hits each to lead the Rebel attack, which produced eight hits.

Hurst and Tyler Olive had two hits each for Decatur Heritage, which also had eight hits.

Decatur Heritage grabbed the early lead with a run in the first and two runs in the second.

The Rebels cut the lead to 3-1 in the top of the third on a McDaniel sacrifice fly that brought home Kelly, who singled to open the inning.

By as was the case several times in the game, the Eagles answered immediately, building the margin to 4-1 pushing across a run in the bottom half of with a Cole O’Brien RBI sac fly.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.