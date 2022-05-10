G.W. Long's Avery Roberts signs with Huntingdon College for basketball

After signing to play basketball at Huntingdon College on Tuesday, G.W. Long senior standout Avery Roberts kept coming back to the word blessed when describing his feelings of going to the next level.

“This is what I wanted my whole life,” Roberts said. “From a young age, I knew I wanted to go somewhere in basketball. I knew I wanted the opportunity to play. It has been chippy through the years with the shoulder injury and what not, but it boils down that I am just blessed.

“I am blessed that I got the opportunity. I am blessed they gave me a chance. I am blessed that I am here and able to play in college. It is surreal.”

The 6-foot-5 forward was a major force for the Rebels as a versatile player who had the ability to shoot from the outside as well as finish at the rim because of his size.

“One of my best things is finishing,” Roberts said. “I can finish at the rim pretty good. I have really developed my three too. When I play 2A (Class 2A level at G.W. Long), I am the biggest one and they don’t expect me as big man to shoot the three, so I developed that. I feel that was one of my calling cards, but also finishing at the rim.”

A three-year starter who played four years with the Rebels, Roberts earned 1,245 points in his high school career.

“He’s has been an exceptional player, a player that has improved every year,” G.W. Long head coach Vaughn Hill said. “He worked on his game in the offseason, which was a big part of his success during the season for us. He had just tremendous growth from year one when he started with us.”

In particularly, Hill said Roberts has come a long way with his outside shooting touch.

“The biggest area of improvement for us was shooting the ball,” Hill said. “His junior year, he made 73 threes. This past year, he would have been on pace to do that again had he not had to miss 10 games in the month of December.”

Despite missing 10 games this year because of an injury, Roberts averaged 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a senior for G.W. Long, helping the Rebels to the Class 2A Elite Eight and a 16-13 record.

As a junior, he averaged 17.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, helping Long to a 17-10 record and to the Class 2A sub-regional round.

Overall in the last two years, he knocked down 108 3-pointers. This past year, he hit 35-of-96 treys, yet finished 48.6 percent from the field overall after knocking down 50.9 percent of his shots inside the 3-point line, most of it coming inside near the rim.

Roberts was also a stellar free throw shooter at G.W. Long, hitting 190-of-255 at the foul line for 74.5 percent over his junior and senior seasons.

Roberts said he enjoyed his visit to Huntingdon College, located less than two hours up the road in Montgomery from Skipperville.

“I liked the small-town feel of it and to be able to live on campus but also come home on the weekends to see my family,” Roberts said. “That was the biggest thing it (the reason to go) was. When I went up there, the coaching staff there made me feel like I was playing on the team for years.”

He added the Hawks basketball players gave him a similar vibe.

“They were very outgoing and they made me feel like they wanted me to be on the team,” Roberts said of current Huntingdon players. “They made me feel they were excited for me.”

Because of his abilities, Roberts could play inside or outside on the floor at Huntingdon. He wasn’t sure what kind of role Hawks coaches had planned for him, though he suspects perhaps on the outside.

“They said they need me to work on ball handling so I guess I will be playing on the outside on the perimeter because they also have bigger guys there,” Roberts said. “I don’t know my role yet, but I am ready to attack whatever it is and do the best I can with it.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.