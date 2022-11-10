G.W. Long's Emma Claire Long signs with Enterprise State volleyball

G.W. Long head coach Craig Long remembers vividly taking his youngest daughter Emma Claire to his team’s volleyball practices a decade ago.

“I remember dragging Emma Claire to practice when she was in the third or fourth grade and she would run (pick up) balls for us,” Craig Long said on Thursday, motioning downward with his left hand, indicating how small she was at the time. “She has been around this sport all her life and she has loved it all her life.”

Now, roughly eight-nine years later, the love of that sport will continue at the collegiate level as the G.W. Long senior has signed to play at Enterprise State Community College. She held a signing ceremony Thursday morning at the G.W. Long High School library.

“It is very exciting,” Emma Claire Long said. “I am very excited to go to Enterprise next year and hopefully earn a starting spot with hard work.”

The powerful outside hitter enjoyed a standout career with the Rebels, earning 2,202 kills, 363 aces, 1,091 digs and 141 blocks during a six-year span on the varsity, including five years as a starter. The 2,202 kills are second most in school history, behind only her older sister, Mary Beth Long (a 2020 graduate).

During her five years as a Rebel starter, she was part of 172 wins to only 39 losses with an AHSAA Class 2A state title in 2019, a state runner-up finish in 2020 and five overall state tournament appearances.

A three-sport athlete, Emma Claire Long also played basketball and softball at the Skipperville school. However, volleyball was the sport she always loved the most and one she wanted to play in college.

“Volleyball has my heart,” Emma Claire Long said. “I have always loved it even when I was younger. I love playing it. I love the girls I play with. It is (an) exciting (sport). I just love the game of volleyball.”

Though she also had offers from L.B. Wallace (Andalusia) and Coastal Alabama South (Bay Minette) and visited Faulkner University (Montgomery) and Coastal Alabama East (Brewton), Long felt Enterprise State was the right fit for her, in part because of Boll Weevil head coach Vanessa Howell.

“First of all, I love Miss Vanessa,” Emma Claire Long. “I think she is a great coach. I am very excited to get to play for her and learn so much (from her) and to get to experience that. I love the team. I have met them. They are super sweet. I am excited to get there and compete.”

Emma Claire Long joins her two older sisters in having signed to play for a college volleyball team. Her oldest sister, Baylee, a 2016 G.W. Long graduate, signed to play at Coastal East (Jefferson Davis Community College at the time). Her second oldest sister, Mary Beth, signed with AUM before moving to Coastal South and is now currently being recruited by four-year schools.

Howell, who saw Emma Claire Long the past few years as an opposing coach at Houston Academy and has also seen her through ESCC recruiting, feels she is getting a top-notch player coming into her program.

“I am blessed to get Emma Claire,” Howell said. “I know a lot of other junior colleges were looking at her hard, so I was thankful she chose Enterprise State. I think Emma Claire will bring a lot to our team. She has a lot of experience as she comes from a good, solid volleyball program that has been competitive in the state and made it to state finals, so she has that winning mentality and hopefully that helps us.

“She can hit it hard and can put the ball away, but she is a good around player. She can also pass, serve and play defense.”

Howell feels the best may still be to come.

“The sky is the ceiling,” Howell said. “She still has a lot of room to grow and I love that she is coachable. She is willing to learn more.”

On the floor, Emma Claire Long feels her attacks to earn kills and her defensive ability to scoop up digs are two strengths that she feels will be factors at ESCC.

“I think my outside attack can help the team,” Long said. “I hope to play defense because I love playing defense. I love to give everything I have to keep it off the floor and keep it in system. On my swing, I love to attack and to get that kill.”

She also feels her experience in big matches should help ease her into the college game.

“I am blessed to have made it to state every year and I think that will help me compete at that higher level so when I go to college — it will still be a big step, but that will make it easier (of an adjustment),” Long said.

Her dad and coach, Craig Long, said Emma Claire delivered when it mattered most for the Rebels the past few years.

“In the big games, she would come through in the clutch situations,” Long said.

More importantly to Craig Long was seeing his daughter and player develop in all phases of the game, but mostly as a leader.

“It was rewarding for me to watch her, not just became a good player, but watch her become a great teammate and a great leader,” Craig Long said. “A lot of people can be a good player and a lot can be on the team, but to be a good leader is a different quality. She did an outstanding job of bonding with her team. When you lead your peers that is a special quality.”

The Rebel senior had several opportunities to see her new team during the past season, Enterprise State’s historic first year in several decades. The Boll Weevils finished 14-18 overall, but finished 13-11 in conference play and made the conference postseason tournament.

“It was so encouraging to know that they competed,” Long said. “They went to the conference tournament, which is exciting for their first year. I am so excited to add to the team so we can go further next year.”