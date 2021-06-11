G.W. Long's Ferguson, HA's Cherry earn top Dothan Eagle softball honors

Both G.W. Long and Houston Academy softball teams made strong runs toward a state title this spring with third-place finishes in their classification.
Standout pitcher Morgan Ferguson was instrumental in Long’s accomplishments, while coach Sharon Cherry directed the Houston Academy success.
For their efforts, Ferguson has been named the 2021 Dothan Eagle Softball Player of the Year and Cherry has been chosen the Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year.
Ferguson excels
as pitcher, leader
Ferguson was easily the most dominating pitcher in the Wiregrass, earning an area-leading 313 strikeouts in 193 innings, averaging 11.4 per seven innings. She also had a 0.89 WHIP, allowing just 48 walks and 124 hits over those 193 innings, and opposing batters had a meager .158 on base percentage against her. She had a 29-4 record and a 1.09 ERA. At the plate, she had a respectable .366 batting average with five homers, 14 doubles and 32 runs batted in.
As the lone senior, the AUM signee was also a valuable leader in helping the Rebels to a 33-7 record.
“She was a great asset to our program this year as a pitcher, but also as a leader for our team,’ G.W. Long head coach Nikki Long said. “She worked really hard in the offseason to get where she is at. I am extremely proud of her.”
Ferguson said one of her main goals for the season was to provide leadership.
“I wanted to lead the team more than I have in the past,” Ferguson said. “I wanted to be someone that other players could look up to and be a calm influence in the circle.”
She added she didn’t have statistical goals, but wanted to “Just do what I know I can do in every game, go all out every game.”
Her other main goal was to help the Rebels win the Class 2A state title. Long had won 2A state crowns in 2018 and 2019 and couldn’t defend the title last year because of the COVID-19 shutdown. The Rebels won their first two games at state this year before losing to eventual finalists Orange Beach and Pisgah.
“I thought we did pretty well, not necessarily satisfied with third place in state, but we had a really young team and I am proud of them for getting that far without much experience,” Ferguson said.
As for her individual success, particularly as a pitcher, Ferguson credited hard work and a calm demeanor.
“A lot of hard work, dedication and a lot of hours of practice,” Ferguson said. “I stay calm and composed in the circle. I don’t show much emotion in the circle.”
Long, the Rebel head coach, agrees on Ferguson’s two strongest attributes and what makes her an effective pitcher.
“I definitely think it is her work and dedication,” Long said of Ferguson’s strengths. “Morgan worked really hard in the offseason, after practice when nobody is watching and it paid off for her.
“She has a calm nature and she doesn’t get worked up over the pitch count. She is usually able to keep herself under control and come back with a strike.”
Ferguson relies mostly on a fastball that averages 65 miles per hour and has been clocked as high as 67 plus a rise ball and curve ball.
The Rebel standout said she was thankful to be honored as the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.
“I am really thankful for everyone who has helped me get where I am today — my travel ball coaches, my school ball coaches, coach O (Sharon O’Mara), my parents for all the time and money they have spent and traveling they have done to help prepare myself for my high school season and my college season to come. I thank God for the opportunities he has given me. A lot of things had to happen for me to be where I am today and I am so thankful for that.”
Cherry leads
record-setting season
Despite having only three seniors, Houston Academy’s Cherry guided the Raiders to a fast-pitch school record 44 wins in 51 games and to a third-place finish in Class 3A. The state placing matched the previous best in fast-pitch for HA from 2003, the year the school moved to the sport after winning the state’s last slow-pitch title.
“It is a huge honor,” Cherry said of being coach of the year. “We play in a tough area in a really tough state, so I feel it is just a huge honor to be named coach of the year.”
While she was honored, Cherry said it was a group effort that made HA successful, including assistant coaches Ted Milanowski, Hannah Braswell and Ken Jackson.
“I am grateful for my coaching staff. I had an amazing support staff and they all bring something different to the table,” Cherry said. “I am grateful for the phenomenal kids that play for me – they play with so much heart and have an amazing work ethic.
“I am grateful for the parents as they were incredibly supportive and our school, which is also incredibly supportive as well. I am also grateful to my husband (Sam), who is willing to stay up to 1, 2 and 3 in the morning and discuss game strategy with me whether he wanted to or not.”
Cherry, who was in her fourth year at HA after returning to the program after a one-year stint in 2014, sensed a potential state title run after 2020 when the Raiders were 18-5 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut the season down.
“We were graduating one senior and our kids were playing good ball,” Cherry said. “We have been young for a long time, but they finally started growing up a little bit. I felt like last year when we had just one senior that this team (2021) had something special. It had a great work ethic and a great amount of talent.”
Entering the season, Cherry said the team goals were to win highly competitive 3A, Area 3, make it out of the regional tournament and have a good state tournament showing.
“After we set those goals, we didn’t discuss them anymore,” Cherry said. “We just focused on training like a champion and playing like a champion. We talked about our internal scoreboard and giving 110 percent, making sure you are outworking and outhustling your opponent and win every pitch and every at-bat.”
The approach paid off as the Raiders won the area, finished second at regional to advance to state, where it went 3-2.
“Our largest strength was how much they loved each other,” Cherry said. “They went to battle for each other and they brought into our system, which I think was a huge strength. We had solid defense, we had unselfish players, and we had players that were willing to play wherever you needed them to play.
“Hitting, we had four kids that were home run hitters and that is something we haven’t had before. Pitching wise, Alexis (Milanowski) did a fantastic job of hitting her spots and Mattie Havas came up big for us in some big games. Emily Adams, just a seventh grader, got some key innings and did a good job.”