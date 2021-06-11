G.W. Long's Ferguson, HA's Cherry earn top Dothan Eagle softball honors

“I definitely think it is her work and dedication,” Long said of Ferguson’s strengths. “Morgan worked really hard in the offseason, after practice when nobody is watching and it paid off for her.

“She has a calm nature and she doesn’t get worked up over the pitch count. She is usually able to keep herself under control and come back with a strike.”

Ferguson relies mostly on a fastball that averages 65 miles per hour and has been clocked as high as 67 plus a rise ball and curve ball.

The Rebel standout said she was thankful to be honored as the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.

“I am really thankful for everyone who has helped me get where I am today — my travel ball coaches, my school ball coaches, coach O (Sharon O’Mara), my parents for all the time and money they have spent and traveling they have done to help prepare myself for my high school season and my college season to come. I thank God for the opportunities he has given me. A lot of things had to happen for me to be where I am today and I am so thankful for that.”

Cherry leads

record-setting season