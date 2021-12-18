G.W. Long's Henning, Enterprise's Graham earn Dothan Eagle volleyball awards

Talk to opposing coaches about G.W. Long’s volleyball team and they said they tried to scheme against the Rebels’ outside hitter Breana Henning.
Henning consistently foiled those schemes, earning key kills and helping the Rebels to another strong season. She finished with 11.2 kills per match, second most in the Wiregrass. The senior also excelled as a server, delivering 75 aces (1.8 per match), and on defense with 198 digs (4.7 per match), in helping Long to a No. 1 ranking most of the year and a 35-8 record.
Enterprise head coach Jen Graham, meanwhile, helped regroup the Wildcats after a sub-par 2020 season to a solid 37-13 record and an appearance in the Class 7A state tournament despite losing a key player early in the season.
For their efforts, Henning and Graham have been named the 2021 Dothan Eagle player and coach of year for volleyball.
Henning excels in
all phasesWhile known for her powerful hitting, the 5-foot-9 Henning said she enjoys all parts of the game, but especially the back row, a surprise trait for an outside hitter. She rarely came out of games, playing in all six rotation spots.
“Even though I am a dominant front row player, I love the back row,” Henning said. “If I had started as a libero, I would have enjoyed it. I have loved the back row all of my high school career because it is my favorite area and I enjoy it. I love front row, but I enjoy back row. I feel you can control the game in the back row.”
Volleyball became Henning’s favorite sport when she arrived in Skipperville as a freshman. When she was little, her family lived in Indiana where “you could play volleyball when you could walk,” said Henning, but found out there were not as many volleyball options when the family moved to Alabama when she was in third grade.
She eventually began playing club volleyball in the sixth grade, while she attended school in Headland. She then moved to G.W. Long and began to play the sport extensively.
“I always loved playing sports since I was little,” Henning said. “I used to play basketball and used to play softball when I was little. Now, I just love volleyball more than anything. I could do it all the time.”
Entering her senior season this past fall, Henning said she wanted to help the Rebels to another state championship run. Long won the state title in 2019 and were state runner-up last year.
The Rebels earned another state tournament appearance, but lost in the state quarterfinals.
“It was my goal to lead my team to a state championship my senior year,” Henning said. “We fell short, but I think it was a good season overall and we beat a lot of good teams. I am proud of the season.”
She added she felt the Rebels “got a lot better throughout the year and that we were the best we have been this year,” at the end of the season.
From an individual perspective, Henning said she didn’t have statistical goals she wanted to achieve.
“I don’t really pay attention to the stats,” Henning said. “I like to play to play and I want to win. If my teammate does really good, I am really proud of them. I don’t want it to be all about me or focus on my stats. I want to focus on my team.”
Still, she said she was honored at being the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year recipient.
“I worked hard for it,” Henning said. “I have been playing since I was little every year all year round, so I feel I have worked hard for it, so I am proud of myself that I got it.”
A senior, Henning debated about playing college volleyball, but has decided instead to focus on academics at Auburn University.
“I think I have come to the decision just to go to college,” Henning said. “I feel I have played for so long and I feel I am ready for the next step of my life and that is to go to college and not play volleyball.”
Graham, hard work lead improved Wildcats Though it didn’t have a losing record, 2020’s 24-17 record with no area title and a first-round loss in the regional tournament didn’t meet Enterprise standards.
Head coach Jen Graham, who was in her first year with the program in 2020, knew the Wildcats had to get to work to improve.
“That was really a tough year,” Graham said. “You could talk a lot about COVID, but there were also a lot of changes for the players with me being the new coach coming in. I couldn’t come until later than anticipated and it kind of put us back a little bit. There are no excuses, but the girls had to get used to my system and to my style of coaching and what I think is important.
“It was a lot of elements that needed to mesh. This year, the kids knew the expectations and we got to work and we started running from day one.”
All the work was geared to improving and putting the Wildcats back in the state tournament picture. Graham and Enterprise succeeded, improving by 13 wins and moving past the regional tournament to the Class 7A state quarterfinals.
“For this season, (the goal) was to get better and improve from last year and we definitely succeeded on that,” Graham said. “Another goal was to compete in the big tournaments with the big teams and we did it. It opened our eyes that we can be in the top four (in Class 7A) and we can win it.”
Graham and her staff, after a 5-4 start, guided the Wildcats to 12 straight wins and 29 victories in the next 35 matches despite a demanding schedule. Included were three tournament titles, including the Class 7A, Area 2 postseason tourney. They also finished 4-1 at a strong Gulf Shores Shrimp Fest tourney.
The Wildcats had success despite losing senior setter Sammie Neuwien, a 2020 Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree, for most of the season. Neuwien suffered injuries in a car accident early in the season.
Graham had to shift from a 6-2 offense that features two setters to a 5-1 set that utilizes just one setter.
“Her being in a setter position is like being a quarterback,” Graham said. “The only good thing is her and Heather (Holtz) had been playing in a 6-2 offense. When was Sammie out, Heather was already in the game so it was just a transition of being that go to player.
“Heather is a young sophomore player and that was big shoes for her to fill to become two setters into one. She did it with grace and dignity. She called Sammie all the time and they watched film together.”
Other Wildcats had to adjust as well, something Graham felt the players did smoothly.
“You want to have the same height and level (on the sets) with every setter, but that doesn’t always work and Heather is still learning,” Graham said. “It was an adjustment, but we kept working and working and trying to get those hitters to connect with Heather.”
In the end, all the work paid off with a strong season and helping Graham earn the coach of the year award.
“I am honored and excited,” Graham said. “It means a lot. I want to thank my coaches – coach Rylee Baxter and Hannah Moore — that I work with because this honor is all three of us. All three of us worked hard to develop that program and to keep it going. Also, my kids make it easy to want to coach and love coaching. I appreciate the Dothan Eagle for this award.”