G.W. Long's Makenna Long, Houston Academy's Howell take top volleyball honors

However, the Raiders turned the season around with wins in 15 of the last 18 matches, including six of eight in the postseason to reach the Class 3A state semifinals, to finish out at 26-18 overall.

Following a state tournament win over Fyffe, Houston Academy took the opening set in the semifinals against Plainview and was a point away from a 2-0 set lead four times, but couldn’t seal the deal and eventually fell short of the finals.

“The early struggles really were because it was kind of a brand new team with a new setter and most all new hitters so there really hadn’t been much of a relationship (on the court) with the athletes at all,” Howell said. “There has to be trust, there has to be learning the tempo of the hitters from Abby (Caldwell setter). There had to be a lot of adjusting.

“Starting out, we kind of went a little bit slow in tempo to get used to the brand new setter then we started speeding up more. Once the girls got more used to playing together, we were able to get it going.

“Also, once we played all that tough competition, we worked on things we knew we had to work on after watching video and analyzing. We were able to adjust things and get better.”