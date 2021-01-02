G.W. Long's Makenna Long, Houston Academy's Howell take top volleyball honors

Makenna Long delivered, delivered and delivered for G.W. Long’s state runner-up volleyball team.
Vanessa Howell, meanwhile, directed a mid-season surge at Houston Academy that nearly resulted in a state championship appearance.
Long, who led the Wiregrass in assists while helping the Rebels to Class 2A state runner-up honors, was named this year’s Dothan Eagle Volleyball Player of the Year for her high level of success on the court.
Howell, Houston Academy’s third-year head coach, was named this year’s Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year after taking an inexperienced team that struggled early against a brutal schedule and turning it into a state championship contender with strong play in the second half of the season.
“I think it is a great accomplishment,” Long said of being named the area’s top player. “I have worked hard and put in a lot of time. It is an honor.”
Howell was elated at her selection as coach of the year.
“I was just so surprised and honored,” Howell said. “Just extremely thrilled. It is a great thing to be recognized for the hard work that we do. It is just exciting and I am very happy, honored and thankful for it.”
Calm demeanor, vision
help Long deliver for Rebels
Makenna Long, a junior setter for G.W. Long, set up teammates for successful kills a Wiregrass-best 1,315 times on the season, according to head coach Craig Long. The total represented 33.7 assists per match for the Rebels, who finished with a 33-5 overall record.
“I just think I am a calm athlete and I am a very competitive person,” Makenna Long said. “I try to do my best.”
The Rebel star said good vision plus knowing who has the hot hand are keys to her ability to create kill opportunities for her teammates.
“In setting, I am able to see a lot of open spots on the court,” Long said. “I see the court very well. I also am able to set the ball to players who are doing well at the time.”
But she isn’t just a standout in setting. She also excels in other parts of the game.
In 38 matches, she earned 98 aces, 52 kills and 195 digs, averaging 2.5 aces, 1.3 kills and 5.0 digs per contest in those categories.
Long, one of the team leaders for the Rebels, said she didn’t have any individual goals or stats she wanted to accomplish for this past season. Rather, she said she was more concerned with team accomplishments, including trying to help the team earn a repeat of the state title it won in 2019.
The Rebels came within a win of accomplishing that repeat before losing in the championship to Addison 25-13, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19 at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
“Since we won state last year, we wanted to go back to state and win again,” Long said. “Mainly it was a rebuilding year after losing Mary Beth (Long, now at AUM) to get the team back up and get back to state and try to win it again.”
Makenna Long said her role this year featured some slight differences compared to last year when she mainly set up her cousin, Mary Beth, who had twice as many kills as any other player on the 2019 state championship team.
This past year, two Rebel hitters – Emma Claire Long, Mary Beth’s younger sister, and Breanna Henning – were within 26 kills of each other with both earning more than 485 kills.
“Mainly last year with Mary Beth it was setting up one hitter,” Long said. “This year, we tried to mix it up and we had a more balanced team. We could go to different spots on the court while setting.”
While her setting literally set her apart from other area players, it was not her biggest concentration for the season.
“This year, I focused more on my defensive side than setting because I struggled in that (last year),” Long said. “I focused more on being quick to the ball and getting my feet set under the ball better.”
She accomplished her improvement, earning 5.0 digs a game compared to 0.9 of a year ago, while improving her assist total from 30.5 to 33.7 per match. She also improved on her serving ace average, going from 1.3 to 2.5 per match.
While currently focused on her play with the active G.W. Long girls basketball team, she has an eye out for her senior volleyball season, one she hopes ends with another state championship banner for the Rebels.
“Being a state runner-up was a great accomplishment, but of course we want to go back to state next year and win it,” Long said. “We lost one senior – Morgan (Ferguson) and she was a great leader for the team – but coming back next year everybody else will be a little bit better.”
Raiders surge lands Howell
coach of year award
Houston Academy’s coach Vanessa Howell is a believer in how you finish compare to how you start.
Her Raider volleyball team certainly finished strong this past season.
After losing five seniors – all who were starters or played key roles -- off last year’s team, Howell and the Raiders endured some growing pains early this season.
They struggled to an 11-15 record against a rugged schedule that featured matches against several eventual state finalists as well nearly a dozen against eventual state tournament teams.
However, the Raiders turned the season around with wins in 15 of the last 18 matches, including six of eight in the postseason to reach the Class 3A state semifinals, to finish out at 26-18 overall.
Following a state tournament win over Fyffe, Houston Academy took the opening set in the semifinals against Plainview and was a point away from a 2-0 set lead four times, but couldn’t seal the deal and eventually fell short of the finals.
“The early struggles really were because it was kind of a brand new team with a new setter and most all new hitters so there really hadn’t been much of a relationship (on the court) with the athletes at all,” Howell said. “There has to be trust, there has to be learning the tempo of the hitters from Abby (Caldwell setter). There had to be a lot of adjusting.
“Starting out, we kind of went a little bit slow in tempo to get used to the brand new setter then we started speeding up more. Once the girls got more used to playing together, we were able to get it going.
“Also, once we played all that tough competition, we worked on things we knew we had to work on after watching video and analyzing. We were able to adjust things and get better.”
Howell said most of the adjustments were minor ones along the lines of techniques, outside of the tempo change.
More than anything, though, Howell feels a more focused approach from the players was vital to the surge.
“We just realized that we needed to work harder,” Howell said. “It was like, ‘Wait a second. This is not what we want.’ We went back and worked harder. At practice, expect to do bigger things and more precise things.”
On the court – both in practice and in matches -- work ethic was a major part of the process for HA this year, said Howell.
“When you have talented athletes and players, it is easy to work with and this team was very talented, but I also felt they were go-getters,” Howell said of the team’s top characteristic. “The girls wanted it real badly and they were willing to put forth the effort and work to get there.
“They are hard-working players. Every single player on the team wanted to be the best they could be. I truly believe it is easy for a coach to come in and coach kids that really want to be good. It is special because you don’t always have that.”
She also credited leadership from the team’s four seniors – outside hitter Mattie Havas, libero Caley Caldwell, right side hitter Bailey Dykes and middle hitter Lizzy Kate Skinner – as another reason for the late-season surge to a highly-successful season.
“The four seniors we had were phenomenal leaders,” Howell said. “They were all captains. They would push the other players a lot and push themselves too. I saw so much leadership from this team.”