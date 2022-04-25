G.W. Long's Trevor Morris signs with Faulkner for football and baseball

Trevor Morris is a man of few words, but his work and production on the athletic fields have spoken enough for G.W. Long’s football and baseball standout.

Faulkner University, for one, has heard about Morris’ skills in both sports.

Morris, a Rebel senior, will continue his athletic career next year after signing to play both football and baseball with Faulkner, located in Montgomery.

“It means a lot,” Morris said. “I have prepared for this for a long time.”

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound speedster, wanted to play both in college and Faulkner was the only school to offer him in both. His visit to the Montgomery school sealed the deal.

“I just wanted one school to give me the opportunity,” Morris said. “When I got there, it was like a family.”

In baseball, Morris, a shortstop, earned first-team all-state accolades last year in helping the Rebels finish as the Class 2A state runner-up. A lead-off hitter for Long, he finished last year with a .435 batting average (50 hits in 115 at-bats) and .555 on-base percentage while scoring 53 runs and driving in 22 runs.

He is putting together another standout season this spring with the Rebels, who play in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs this weekend. Over 33 games, Morris is hitting .369 (38-of-103) with a .539 on-base percentage, 40 runs scored and 23 runs batted in. He has earned nine extra-base hits from his lead-off spot.

Perhaps one of his biggest attributes in the ability to steal bases, having swiped 75 in two years. His 38 steals this season are the most by an individual in the 17-year head coaching tenure of Drew Miller.

“He is a game changer to our line-up with the amount of speed he has,” Miller said. “He can totally change the game when he gets to first base or even second base. He is someone we like to see on early in the game so we can do some things.”

Morris is also known for his abilities on defense at shortstop with good range and a strong arm.

“He is such a good shortstop,” Miller said. “His speed is such an X factor for him. He gets to ground balls that a lot of kids can’t get too.”

While his athletic skills are evident, Miller said Morris’ work ethic is what has helped make him blossom into the star athlete he is today.

“Everything he has accomplished has been through hard work,” Miller said. “He has worked hard the last three-four years to fine-tune his game and he is reaping the awards for that.”

G.W. Long head football coach David Watts has noticed the same in football with Morris.

“Trevor is just a good kid, hard worker and real quiet guy,” Watts said. “I think we were in the third-fourth game before I knew what his voice sounded like, but he comes to practice every day and works real hard.”

When asked about Morris’ football abilities, Watts said two traits stood out.

“Just his toughness,” Watts said. “He is tough kid, hard-nosed. His effort was always 100 percent all the time. He is a guy you can count on – just a solid guy.”

During an injury-plagued season last fall, Morris rushed for 860 yards over eight games for the Rebels, averaging 107.5 yards a game and 9.1 yards per carry, while rushing for 11 touchdowns. He helped G.W. Long to a 9-2 record and to the second round of the state playoffs.

Morris said he enjoys both football and baseball equally.

“I like football when it is football season and I like baseball when it is baseball season,” Morris said.

Morris said Faulkner coaches have indicated he will likely play shortstop or second base in baseball and play at running back in football.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.