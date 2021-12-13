Gene Dews named coordinator of athletics at Headland High School

HEADLAND – Gene Dews, a highly successful softball and baseball coach for years at Wallace College, has taken on the newly-appointed position as coordinator of athletics at Headland High School.

“We’ve got challenges ahead, and when there are challenges, there are great opportunities,” Dews said of his new role. “That’s how I view it.”

Henry County superintendent Lori Beasley sees Dews as the perfect fit to mentor coaches and help develop successful athletic programs across the board at Headland. The school is currently without a full-time athletics director after Rodney Dollar was released as head football coach and A.D. in November. Dews will work with the athletics director when a hire is made.

“He’s going to work with all of our programs,” Beasley said of Dews. “He is on a contract and he will be working with the coordination of our athletics. He’s not being an athletics director per se, but he will be evaluating our programs and seeing what we need to do to get to the next level. Coach Dews has been successful at every place he’s been.”

Headland principal Jason Bradford has assumed the additional duties as acting A.D. until a new hire is made and says he looks forward to working with Dews.