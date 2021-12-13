Gene Dews named coordinator of athletics at Headland High School

HEADLAND – Gene Dews, a highly successful softball and baseball coach for years at Wallace College, has taken on the newly-appointed position as coordinator of athletics at Headland High School.
“We’ve got challenges ahead, and when there are challenges, there are great opportunities,” Dews said of his new role. “That’s how I view it.”
Henry County superintendent Lori Beasley sees Dews as the perfect fit to mentor coaches and help develop successful athletic programs across the board at Headland. The school is currently without a full-time athletics director after Rodney Dollar was released as head football coach and A.D. in November. Dews will work with the athletics director when a hire is made.
“He’s going to work with all of our programs,” Beasley said of Dews. “He is on a contract and he will be working with the coordination of our athletics. He’s not being an athletics director per se, but he will be evaluating our programs and seeing what we need to do to get to the next level. Coach Dews has been successful at every place he’s been.”
Headland principal Jason Bradford has assumed the additional duties as acting A.D. until a new hire is made and says he looks forward to working with Dews.
“He brings a fresh set of eyes,” Bradford said. “He can see things that maybe we can’t see. He’s been at other programs and has seen things and how things have run. We want to make sure all of our programs are moving in the right direction and feel like he can help bring a unified front.”
Dews came to Wallace in 1990 as the new head baseball coach after serving as an assistant baseball coach at Troy State for 13 years. Dews took over the added role as Wallace athletic director in 1991, serving as head baseball coach and A.D. before stepping down from his baseball duties and taking over the softball program in 2001 through the end of the 2011 season.
Dews was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
“He has been over programs in the past and he has changed programs around,” Beasley said. “With us having some young coaches and young programs (such as soccer), we wanted to have an outsider to come in and look. We are in (Class) 5A and in a very competitive league, and if we’re going to compete, we’ve got to maybe change some things around.”
Dews helped Headland baseball coach Bubber Birdsong this past season and will continue in that role. He’ll also work with recently-hired softball coach Anna Himes.
The fact that Dews has coached both men’s and women’s programs made Dews an attractive hire.
“That’s one thing that I want to really emphasize is not only are male sports important, but female sports are just as important,” Beasley said. “I’m excited about our new softball coach and what she brings to the table and I know coach Dews has a lot of knowledge and he’s going to help mentor that program.”
Dews, who lives in Headland and had three sons attend school there, looks forward to giving back in his new role.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of the community a lot closer and I just saw a need to do something more,” Dews said. “It was simply just that I wanted to help any way I could to facilitate success.
“I’ve always told our coaches that athletics is an integral part of the total education process. It’s not the main cog, it’s just a part. It should have as its aim the physical, the mental, the emotional … even spiritual aim as what drives us. We play a key part of the total development of a kid.
“Those parts all work together and then the end result you hope and you pray that kids get positive results at the end of the time. I’m looking forward to helping because I know Mrs. Beasley is a visionary.
“Yes, we’re 5A. With the demographics being ever changing, we could end up maybe going to 6A (at some point). We have to prepare for what’s coming ahead.”