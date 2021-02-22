Geneva boys fall to Booker T. Washington in regional finals

“We stayed locked in all year. We set goals at the beginning of the season and we stated that nothing will come between us and getting to the last game – the state championship game. We are still on course to do so.”

Geneva scored only two points in the first six minutes and fell behind 13-2 as Jalien Fluellen led the Golden Eagles with six points and Andrew Johnson added five. The Panthers, who pulled to 13-5 at the quarter break, made several runs in the second and third quarter, but every time the Golden Eagles answered.

“We didn’t shoot well early as we had to make an adjustment for the depth perception in the goals,” Johnson said of playing at spacious Garrett Coliseum. “It took us a little more time than we hoped. We dug ourselves a hole and it was too tough to get it out of him.

“We just couldn’t buy a basket. We had some good looks, some mid-range jumpers that I thought were great opportunities. We just couldn’t get them to fall.”

Geneva pulled to 18-16 midway in the second quarter following a Noah Johnson basket, but BTW scored nine of the next 11 to take a 27-18 halftime lead.

The Panthers cut the deficit to five twice in the third quarter only to see the Golden Eagles finish the period up 46-36 going to the fourth quarter.