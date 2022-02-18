Geneva County boys fall as Lanett rallies; Cottonwood Lady Bears defeated

MONTGOMERY — As Emmanuel Henderson goes, so does Geneva County.

Usually that’s a positive for the Bulldogs and their star player.

Unfortunately, it was the reverse on Friday night.

Henderson had to go the bench after picking up a fifth foul on an offensive play with the Bulldogs up five and 4:22 left. Lanett then turned up the defensive intensity.

Without its star point guard, Geneva County wilted under the Panther pressure, committing eight turnovers down the stretch and the Panthers rallied for a 58-56 win in a Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament game at Garrett Coliseum.

Geneva County finished the season 25-7, while Lanett moved to the regional finals.

“That was good coaching on their part,” Geneva County head coach Josh Thompson said of Lanett’s strategy to pick up the pressure. “They see our best ball player is off the court — every coach is going to go out there and put the pressure on them (the others). We just freaked out. It spiraled out of control for two or three minutes.”