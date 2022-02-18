Geneva County boys fall as Lanett rallies; Cottonwood Lady Bears defeated

MONTGOMERY — As Emmanuel Henderson goes, so does Geneva County.
Usually that’s a positive for the Bulldogs and their star player.
Unfortunately, it was the reverse on Friday night.
Henderson had to go the bench after picking up a fifth foul on an offensive play with the Bulldogs up five and 4:22 left. Lanett then turned up the defensive intensity.
Without its star point guard, Geneva County wilted under the Panther pressure, committing eight turnovers down the stretch and the Panthers rallied for a 58-56 win in a Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament game at Garrett Coliseum.
Geneva County finished the season 25-7, while Lanett moved to the regional finals.
“That was good coaching on their part,” Geneva County head coach Josh Thompson said of Lanett’s strategy to pick up the pressure. “They see our best ball player is off the court — every coach is going to go out there and put the pressure on them (the others). We just freaked out. It spiraled out of control for two or three minutes.”
The Bulldogs led 44-35 after three quarters and still led with 51-46 after Henderson, who had 21 points, scored on a drive to the lane, shooting over a defender.’
After a missed 3-pointer by Lanett, Geneva County’s J’Quan Broxson grabbed the rebound and passed off to Henderson. The Bulldog senior raced upcourt. After getting past halfcourt, he leapt up to make a pass. As he did he collided into Lanett’s Bryant Story for his fifth foul, forcing him to the bench.
“I thought the fifth was a good call,” Thompson said. “I thought the fourth one was a little iffy. I thought he got all ball, but the fifth foul he was out of control and got in the air. It was a good call.”
After a turnover by both teams, Lanett’s Markavous Atkinson scored to cut the Bulldog lead to three
Two consecutive Panther steals off the press followed and Lanett cashed in on the second with a fastbreak layup by Elijah Whitfield, making it 51-50 with 3:06 left.
An over-the-back foul by KenLi Preyer led to two Atkinson free throws and a 52-51 Lanett lead, the Panthers’ first lead since going up 3-2 in the opening minute.
On the ensuing possession, a cross-court pass by Geneva County was picked off by Atkinson and Bryant Story converted 1-of-2 free throws with 2:25 left.
The Bulldogs’ Preyer stopped the bleeding for Geneva County, hitting two free throws with 1:43 left to tie it at 53.
After a timeout with 1:15 left, Whitfield stole a sideline inbounds pass and appeared to be sailing for a go-ahead layup, but Preyer came up from behind and blocked the shot.
Broxson missed a 1-and-1 with 1:03 left, but Geneva County got it back off a jump ball situation.
However, Story deflected a pass and Atkinson recovered. He was fouled with 38.1 seconds left and knocked down two free throws to put the Panthers back up at 55-53.
Another steal off a pass by Atkinson disrupted the next Bulldog possession and Story made two free throws with 20.1 seconds left, pushing the Panthers up four at 57-53.
Geneva County turned it over again as a player stepped out of bounds while catching a pass, but two missed free throws followed for Lanett.
Broxson then knocked down a 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds left to bring the Bulldogs within one at 57-56.
After a timeout, Geneva County fouled Story, who made 1-of-2 free throws. The Bulldogs could not get off a desperation shot before the buzzer to end the game.
Atkinson led Lanett with 17 points and Story followed with 12 and Nakia Bynum had 10.
In addition to Henderson’s 21 points, Broxson had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Preyer added 11 points for GCHS.
Prior the finish, Geneva County controlled most of the game, leading by as many as 10 in the first half and holding a nine-point 44-35 lead after three quarters.
“Going into the fourth quarter, I thought we played one of the best games of the year,” Thompson said. “We were locked in. Offensively, we did take too many outside shots early in the game as we are not normally a good 3-point shooting team.
“The third quarter the guys did what we asked – we got the ball to the paint and did a good job – then we threw it all away in the fourth quarter.”
Lanett girls 60, Cottonwood 31: Cottonwood had a solid first half, but couldn’t keep pace with Lanett’s superior height and inside game.
Cottonwood trailed just 23-18 the halftime break, but the Panthers scored the Bears 37-13 in the final two quarters to pull away.
The Panthers, led by 6-foot-4 Lalia Lancaster and 6-foot-3 Makiah White, earned 29 offensive rebounds for 22 second-chance points to spark Lanett to the win over the Bears.
Lancaster had 14 points and five rebounds, while White had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jakiya Little added 10 points and seven rebounds and Breanna Glaze had 10 point and six rebounds.