To say the last three weeks have been a whirlwind for Geneva County girls basketball coach Lacy Holmes would be an understatement.

Holmes gave birth to her second child on Feb. 6 and since then has been busy mixing in motherhood and leading the Lady Dawgs basketball team to the state tournament.

Holmes and Geneva County (27-6) compete in the Class 2A state semifinals Monday at 3 p.m. against Mars Hill Bible (24-5) at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The winner plays in the state championship Friday at 9 a.m. against the Cold Springs (30-2)-Lanett (24-2) winner.

Geneva County is one of six Wiregrass teams in Birmingham. The Elba girls play Monday morning in Class 1A against Marion County, while Pike County girls play in the Class 3A semifinals Tuesday and both Charles Henderson girls and boys play in Class 5A action on Wednesday. The Dothan Wolves boys play in the Class 7A semifinals on Thursday morning.

For Geneva County’s Holmes, the last few weeks have been busy, but also a blessing, both with a newborn (a boy named Bryer) and leading the Lady Dawgs’ success. She said she has been able to get in quality time with her new son and her family, which includes 2-year old daughter Riley, while also dedicate the proper time to the basketball team.

“I feel I have done a pretty good job of juggling both of them,” Holmes said.

Bryer is already getting a lot of basketball in his system in his early days of life.

“We watch film and he watches it with me as I take notes in preparing for practice and prepare for these big games,” Holmes said.

Bryer, who will be exactly three weeks old during Monday’s state semifinal game, has been to most every Lady Dawg practice, along with his sister Riley. When he attends practice, it is assistant coach Katie Sullivan’s job to take care of him to allow Holmes and her dad and assistant coach, Stacy Stafford, to conduct practice. That plan allows Holmes to focus on practice without any worries.

“Katie gets to watch Bryer, gets to hold Bryer and walk around with him when he gets fussy, while dad and I conduct practice,” Holmes said. “When Bryer goes to sleep, we just lay him down and Katie jumps back in and helps us.”

Holmes, who is on maternity leave from teaching, admits juggling both can be tiring, but she finds time to get naps in when she can.

“That is probably been the most difficult part – is making sure I get enough sleep and enough rest,” Holmes said. “I am on maternity leave so during the day when Bryer naps, I try to get a nap with him to catch up on sleep that I might not get at night.”

Bryer, like a typical baby, usually wakes up every two hours for feeding and sometimes stays up a little before going back to sleep.

Holmes said she is thankful for her husband, Jacob, in helping share the load.

“I am thankful for Jacob because he has been a huge, huge help as far as taking care of the kids. I usually try to stay with Bryer at night and if Riley wakes up at night or needs something, he usually takes care of her,” Holmes said. “He also makes bottles (for Bryer) at night and helps in other areas. He has been a huge help for me.”

Overall, Holmes said she hasn’t had too much of a problem, though last week’s regional tournament opener in Montgomery and traveling back to Hartford was tough.

“Traveling up and back from Montgomery and coaching in the game wears you out,” said Holmes, who admitted coaching a game in itself can sometimes be tiresome because of the adrenaline.

The new baby was due to arrive on Feb. 11, but came five days early on the previous Monday, the day the area tournament started.

“My dad had to coach that game against Wicksburg that night,” Holmes said. “I was able to get out of the hospital on Wednesday and get back to coaching on Thursday (area finals), but I let my dad stand up and coach as I coached from the bench because I didn’t want to be up and overdo it myself, just getting out of the hospital.”

The timing of the birth was good to Holmes in that the baby didn’t arrive late and happen while the team was in Montgomery or in Birmingham, away from her local doctor.

While some mothers might have decided to completely cut away from their job and be with the baby 24/7, Holmes felt she needed to stay loyal to the team during the postseason stretch.

“I wanted to make sure to finish out the season, especially now that we are in the Final Four,” Holmes said. “I am very proud of them, proud of their work ethic they have had all season. I want to see them finish it out and bring home a ring and a blue map (state championship trophy) to Hartford.”

The Geneva County coach is no stranger to the state tournament as she played in the Class 2A Championship game in her junior year eight years ago with Geneva County. The Lady Dawgs lost that game to Red Bay.

“It means everything,” Holmes said of returning to the state tournament. “Being able to go back to the state finals in 2015 as a junior was definitely a great experience for me and Geneva County. As a player, I was grateful to be part of that team that got Geneva County back to the state tournament for the first time since 2000. That was amazing.

“Now to be able to go back to state, it is even more amazing because I am getting to put my trust in my team and I have an opportunity to finish what we weren’t able to finish in 2015 for me as a player and that is to win a state championship. I think the excitement is all the same.”

So far, Bryer has an unbeaten record with Geneva County since his birth. Holmes hopes that continues Monday, but it won’t be easy against a solid Mars Hill Bible team.

“They are a great team,” Stafford said “One thing we notice is No. 4 Bella Hill – she is only a seventh grader but she is 6-foot tall and she is an athlete. She is definitely a very good player. Mars Hill is very lucky to have her – such a young athlete that performs the way she does.

“Every one of them that I have seen on the floor knows the fundamentals of basketball, which is always great to have on a team. You don’t have many teams like that where everyone is fundamentally sound.”

She noted the Panthers are a strong team down low, especially behind 5-foot-10 players Kadence Rolston and Emma Claire Sak.

“They finish well under the basket,” Holmes said. “There are not many possessions that they don’t score. If they don’t finish on the first shot, they will get a rebound and get it back up and finish.

“We will have to box out, attack the boards and get rebounds and not give them second or third chances because they do a good job of scoring.”

In fact, rebounding is just one facet she feels the Lady Dawgs have to be good at Monday to be successful.

“I think getting rebounds, eliminating their putbacks and pushing the ball upcourt are going to be our big keys to success,” Holmes said. “Obviously, we have to knock down shots and eliminate turnovers, too.”