Geneva County earns tough win over Wicksburg

HARTFORD --- A long week of activity slowed the Geneva County Bulldogs a little Friday night, but didn’t stop them.

Despite some up-and-down moments, Geneva County surged when it mattered most against Wicksburg, outscoring the Panthers 25-15 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 71-59 win at the Geneva County gym.

It was the fourth win in five nights for the Bulldogs, who improved to 7-1 overall.

“We had a rival game last night against Geneva and a close rivalry game tonight,” Geneva County head coach Josh Thompson said. “I told them (the players) it was the fourth game in five nights, but you had to pull through. You can’t use this as an excuse. You will get two days off after this. They pulled through in that fourth quarter.”

Having a dynamic star athlete like Emmanuel Henderson doesn’t hurt.

The 6-foot-2 senior guard, an Alabama football commitment, earned a season-high 37 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. All of his points in the game came from the floor as he hit 17 field goals and didn’t attempt a free throw. He had only two threes as most of his damage was off penetrating mid-range jumpers or lay-ups.