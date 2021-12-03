Geneva County earns tough win over Wicksburg

HARTFORD --- A long week of activity slowed the Geneva County Bulldogs a little Friday night, but didn’t stop them.
Despite some up-and-down moments, Geneva County surged when it mattered most against Wicksburg, outscoring the Panthers 25-15 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 71-59 win at the Geneva County gym.
It was the fourth win in five nights for the Bulldogs, who improved to 7-1 overall.
“We had a rival game last night against Geneva and a close rivalry game tonight,” Geneva County head coach Josh Thompson said. “I told them (the players) it was the fourth game in five nights, but you had to pull through. You can’t use this as an excuse. You will get two days off after this. They pulled through in that fourth quarter.”
Having a dynamic star athlete like Emmanuel Henderson doesn’t hurt.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard, an Alabama football commitment, earned a season-high 37 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. All of his points in the game came from the floor as he hit 17 field goals and didn’t attempt a free throw. He had only two threes as most of his damage was off penetrating mid-range jumpers or lay-ups.
“He makes coaching a lot easier,” Thompson said. “He attacks the rim at will. He is the one player I don’t have to worry about showing up and playing 100 percent. He has done it all week. He has had three games where he has scored above 30 points this week.”
Senior forward J’quan Broxson also had a big fourth quarter for Geneva County. After battling foul trouble most of the game, Broxson scored 10 of his 17 points in the final eight minutes.
Wicksburg was led by Dalton Taggart, who knocked down six 3-pointers in scoring 22 points. Jackson Glover and Clay Morrison added 11 points each for the Panthers.
The Bulldogs opened the final period with a 10-1 run in the first three minutes to build a double-digit advantage. Broxson knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing, Omari Holmes scored on a drive, JP Beasley hit a 3-pointer off a dish-out pass by KenLi Preyer and Broxson hit a foul-line jumper.
At the same time, Wicksburg had three turnovers – two traveling violations and an illegal moving pick – and missed three shots and made just 1-of-2 free throws.
The Bulldogs stayed in control down the stretch thanks to Henderson, who scored eight points in the next three minutes to help keep the margin in double digits.
While Geneva County pulled away in the fourth quarter, Wicksburg head coach Colby Thomley felt the game began slipping away from his Panthers at the start of the third quarter.
“We thought we controlled the pace early and thought we had it right where we wanted at the half, at 30-30,” Thomley said. “They started 8-0 after the half and we were playing catch up after that. It changed the pace a little bit and anytime you have to speed up and play with the athletes they have, it is difficult.”
The Bulldogs’ 8-0 third-quarter spurt was keyed by a 3-pointer each by Henderson and Broxson and gave Geneva County a 38-30 advantage.
The Panthers, behind strong inside play of Morrison and a 3-pointer each from Devontae White and Taggart, pulled to within one late in the period and trailed by just two (46-44) going to the fourth quarter.
However, Henderson, Broxson and the Bulldogs surged in the final period to pull away.
Wicksburg led most of the first half, seizing a 14-10 lead at the quarter break after a long-range 3-pointer in the period’s last seconds from Taggart.
The two teams played tight in the second quarter as the lead changed hands three times and it was tied five times in the period. A Gage Sanders’ 3-pointer at the buzzer off a nice pass by Morrison for Wicksburg tied the game at 30 at the break.
Good defensive work by Glover helped the Panthers during the first half. The lanky 6-foot-1 senior earned five steals, almost all on swiping passes with his reach.
“Jackson Glover is awesome to watch on defense,” Thomley said. “He is so fun to watch as he plays so hard every night and he brings that type of energy to practice every day. Our guys talk about how, ‘I am so glad Jackson doesn’t guard me in the game.’”
Geneva County girls 59, Wicksburg 44: The Panther girls team made an early-fourth quarter surge to cut the margin to five, but Geneva County pulled away in the final five plus minutes.
GCHS led 46-36 as the third quarter horn sounded, but two baskets and 1-of-2 free throws by Abby Varner at the start of the fourth helped Wicksburg cut it to 46-41 with 5:43 still left.
The Lady Dawgs scored six straight to pop the lead back to double digits where it stood the rest of the way. Charlianna Boutwell had a layup after an assist from Jordyn Alston then Alston scored on a fastbreak layup and Jayden Williams hit two free throws.
Boutwell led Geneva County with 15 points. Alston followed with 14 and Anri Davis with 12.
Varner led Wicksburg with 12 points. Kara Cox earned 11 points and Kate Arthur 10.
Geneva County JV boys 37, Wicksburg 22: Colin Bass had 16 points and Bryce Griffin six to lead Geneva County.
Asa Hinson had nine points for Wicksburg, all of three 3-pointers.