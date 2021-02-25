Geneva County falls in Southeast Regional final

MONTGOMERY - Geneva County rallied to reach the mountain top, but couldn’t stay there Thursday in the AHSAA Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament finals at Garrett Coliseum.
The Bulldogs overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit with an 18-2 run to tie the game early in the fourth quarter, but faltered after that and eventually fell to the Lanett Panthers 62-46.
The outcome ended Geneva County’s season in the regional championship round for the second straight year. The Bulldogs finished with a 21-4 record. Lanett (18-4) advanced to its second straight semifinals and its six in the last seven years. They reached the 1A finals last year.
“I am proud of the guys for fighting back in the third quarter, but we used up all our energy just getting back in the game,” Geneva County coach Josh Thompson said, adding “our legs gave out in the fourth quarter.”
The Bulldogs, who trailed from midway in the first quarter, were down 42-26 with 4:35 left in the third quarter following a 3-pointer by Lanett’s Kintavious Dozier.
Emmanuel Henderson and Colby Fuller then took over for the Bulldogs. Fuller knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and had eight points during the rest of the third and Henderson added five points and two assists. J’quan Broxton chipped in a putback to a 15-0 run as Geneva County closed to 42-41 as the period ended.
A putback by Lanett’s Kaden Story pushed the margin back to three at the start of the fourth quarter, but a Henderson 3-pointer at the key tied the game at 44 with 7:12 left.
However, Lanett’s Dozier, a second-team all-state honoree last year, hit consecutive 3-pointers around a Bulldog turnover to give the Panthers a 50-44 lead with 5:34 left.
Lanett stretched the margin to nine (54-45) as Geneva County missed three straight shots, including a layup, and had a turnover.
“I watched a lot of film on Geneva County and they are a second-half team,” Lanett head coach Trentavious McCants said. “They come out with a lot of energy and that is what happened in the second half. We let up, got complacent and they (the Bulldogs) fought through. When I got that time out after that run, I told my guys that we had to start matching their energy and we did that.”
The Bulldogs’ Omari Holmes hit 1-of-2 free throws with 3:11 left, but Geneva County wouldn’t score again as Lanett scored the last eight points and pulled away.
“We came back and tied it there then Dozier goes to the corner and hit two threes in the same corner to get it back to six and we could never recover from that,” Thompson said.
Dozier, a senior point guard, paced the Panthers with 27 points, hitting 9-of-15 shots from the field, including 3-of-9 on 3-pointers, and was also a perfect 6-of-6 at the foul line. He added five steals, five assists and six rebounds.
“He is a great player,” Thompson said. “Double zero was the one we wanted to stop. We didn’t think anybody else could score 20 or more points, but we knew he could. If he got off, he could go 30 or 40 if he wanted to. He was kind of quiet in the first half with 12 points at halftime, but in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, he put the team on his back and took them to the victory.”
Travaunta Abner and Alanteo Cheeks aged points each and Abner led the Panthers on the boards with nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs fell behind double digits behind a 14-0 Panther run late in the first quarter that bled into early in the second quarter. The spurt took a 9-6 Geneva County lead to a 20-9 Panther advantage.
“They came out in the first half and punched us in the mouth,” Thompson said.
During the stretch, Geneva County committed five of its seven first-quarter turnovers and Lanett capitalized with nine points off the mistakes.
“It was live ball turnovers and that is what killed us as they got run-outs and easy lay-ups,” Thompson said. “You get up here, you can’t turn the ball over as every team is good.”
Geneva County cut it to seven (24-17) midway in the second quarter, but the Panthers finished the half with a 9-2 run to build a 33-19 halftime advantage.
The Panthers extended the gap to 16 midway in the third before Geneva County made its run to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.
Henderson and Fuller supplied most of the work for Geneva County, combining for 38 of the Bulldogs’ 46 points, 10 of the 25 rebounds, six of the 10 assists and five of the seven steals.
Both players finished with 19 points with Fuller, referred to by Lanett’s McCants as a “sniper,” hitting 5-of-10 on 3-pointers. Fuller also had a team-high eight rebounds plus two assists, while Henderson had four assists, four steals and two rebounds.
The rest of the Bulldogs, though, managed to make just 3-of-17 shots, including 0-of-3 on 3-pointers, and just eight points.
Geneva County losses four seniors, including starters Fuller and Chico Cotton, but returns the bulk of the team for next year, including Henderson.
“We have to use it as motivation again,” Thompson said of losing in the regional finals for the second year. “We have to get to that next step. That next step has to happen. It will take everybody being 100 percent at all times – starting with the weight room when we start back on Monday through next season. Hopefully we get can back here and take that next step.”