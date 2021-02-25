Geneva County falls in Southeast Regional final

“He is a great player,” Thompson said. “Double zero was the one we wanted to stop. We didn’t think anybody else could score 20 or more points, but we knew he could. If he got off, he could go 30 or 40 if he wanted to. He was kind of quiet in the first half with 12 points at halftime, but in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, he put the team on his back and took them to the victory.”

Travaunta Abner and Alanteo Cheeks aged points each and Abner led the Panthers on the boards with nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs fell behind double digits behind a 14-0 Panther run late in the first quarter that bled into early in the second quarter. The spurt took a 9-6 Geneva County lead to a 20-9 Panther advantage.

“They came out in the first half and punched us in the mouth,” Thompson said.

During the stretch, Geneva County committed five of its seven first-quarter turnovers and Lanett capitalized with nine points off the mistakes.

“It was live ball turnovers and that is what killed us as they got run-outs and easy lay-ups,” Thompson said. “You get up here, you can’t turn the ball over as every team is good.”