Geneva County falls to Leroy in Class 2A playoffs

The Bulldog offense, getting the ball for the first time with 4:53 left in the first quarter, marched 80 yards in a nine-play scoring drive. Henderson had a 35-yard run and Ken’li Preyer a 20-yard run to help move the ball inside the 10.

Facing 4th-and-1 at the 1, Birdsong scored on a sneak with just 33 seconds left in the quarter.

A two-point try initially failed for GCHS, but a defensive holding gave the Bulldogs a second chance and Henderson cashed it in by going into the end zone up the middle, giving Geneva County an 8-7 lead.

Leroy threatened again on the ensuing series behind the running of Fikes, pushing the ball from its 26 to the Geneva County 17. On 4th-and-3, the Bears called Fikes’ number again, but Geneva County’s Grayson Bell broke through to drop the Leroy standout in the backfield to prevent the first down.

The Bulldogs gained one first down on the ensuing series but had to punt and Leroy and Fikes went back on the move. After Fikes runs of 5 and 3 yards, Sellers, in at quarterback, kept for 5 yards then threw consecutive passes of 16 and 5 yards to Jones to the Bears at the GCHS 33.