Geneva County football star running back Emmanuel Henderson commits to Alabama

The suspense is now over.
Geneva County junior Emmanuel Henderson, considered one of the top running backs in the nation in the upcoming 2022 class, announced Saturday that he plans to attend college at the University of Alabama.
Henderson, a five-star recruit, made his announcement during a ceremony at the Geneva County gym.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound is rated the No. 28 prospect overall in the nation and No. 2 in the state of Alabama, per 247 sports composite rankings.
Last October on the night of his 17th birthday, Henderson announced that he narrowed the list of schools down to 10 – Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Southern Cal, South Carolina and Tennessee.
In recent days, the two-sport start received basketball offers from Auburn, Ole Miss and Georgia.
This past fall, Henderson, despite being hampered most of the year by an ankle injury, rushed for 1,449 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games, averaging 161.0 yards per contest. He also caught 12 passes for 143 yards.
His efforts helped Geneva County to an 8-4 record and to the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
The Bulldog star had a breakout sophomore season, accounting for 3,247 total yards and 45 touchdowns on 203 touches of the football. He amassed 1,996 yards rushing, with 32 touchdowns on 157 carries, averaging 199.6 a game and 12.7 yards per carry.
Also during that 2019 season, he tied the AHSAA state record for kickoff returns for touchdowns with six, returning 17 kickoffs overall for 744 yards – a 43.8 average per return. He also caught 23 passes for 342 yards with four touchdowns, had one punt return for 55 yards and a touchdown and completed one pass in two attempts for 18 yards. He also had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown on defense.
He was named second-team all-state as a sophomore by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and first team all-state this past year. He was Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree both years.
Henderson is also a standout basketball player for the Bulldogs, averaging 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists a game this past season and 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 and 3.4 steals as a sophomore.
