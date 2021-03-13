Geneva County football star running back Emmanuel Henderson commits to Alabama

The suspense is now over.

Geneva County junior Emmanuel Henderson, considered one of the top running backs in the nation in the upcoming 2022 class, announced Saturday that he plans to attend college at the University of Alabama.

Henderson, a five-star recruit, made his announcement during a ceremony at the Geneva County gym.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound is rated the No. 28 prospect overall in the nation and No. 2 in the state of Alabama, per 247 sports composite rankings.

Last October on the night of his 17th birthday, Henderson announced that he narrowed the list of schools down to 10 – Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Southern Cal, South Carolina and Tennessee.

In recent days, the two-sport start received basketball offers from Auburn, Ole Miss and Georgia.

This past fall, Henderson, despite being hampered most of the year by an ankle injury, rushed for 1,449 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games, averaging 161.0 yards per contest. He also caught 12 passes for 143 yards.

His efforts helped Geneva County to an 8-4 record and to the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.