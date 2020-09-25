Geneva County gets past rival Geneva

HARTFORD - Geneva County played without major college prospect running back Emmanuel Henderson in Friday’s game against rival Geneva.
Sophomore Ken’li Preyer did pretty well in the junior standout’s absence and quarterback Will Birdsong also picked up the slack
Preyer rushed for 132 yards and set up a two second half scores with big plays, while Birdsong accounted for three scores, helping the Bulldogs stay unbeaten with a 22-6 win over the Panthers at Dixie Howell Stadium.
Geneva County improved to 5-0 with the non-region win, while Geneva fell to 3-3.
The victory snapped a seven-game Panther winning streak in the series dating back to 1998, including a two-year skid since the series was renewed in 2018 after a 15-year break.
Henderson, who rushed for more than 700 yards and 13 touchdowns in the first four games, was held out of the non-region game because of a tender ankle.
Preyer, Birdsong and the Geneva County defense made up for the absence.
Preyer, who earned his 132 yards rushing on 16 carries, set up a go-ahead Bulldog score with a 43-yard run late in the third quarter with the game tied at 6. The run pushed the Bulldogs to the Panther 9.
Three plays later, Birdsong fired to the right corner of the end zone for Colby Fuller on a 6-yard TD pass, the second TD of the night between the two. J’quan Broxson scored on a two-point conversion, making it 14-6 with 2:15 left in the third quarter.
Preyer then came up with a crucial play on defense midway in the fourth quarter.
On 2nd-and-19 at its own 38, Geneva quarterback Damion Kemmerlin rolled out to his right, but Preyer came flying in, hit Kemmerlin hard and forced a fumble. Brandon Andrews recovered the fumble and returned it to the 14.
Three plays later, Birdsong scored on a 5-yard quarterback sneak up the middle with 5:16 left in the game. Preyer scored on a two-point conversion to make it 22-6 Geneva County to seal the Bulldog victory.
Geneva County’s defense picked up three second-half turnovers as Chico Cotton earned an interception and Isaiah Hutcherson recovered a fumble and held the Panthers to a season-low in points in a game. Sam Parker had nine and half tackles and Birdsong six and half tackles to lead the defensive unit.
In a quick-moving first half, the teams had good field position early and went for it on fourth down on four straight possessions to open the game with neither team converting any of the efforts. The Bulldogs tried conversions at the Geneva 45 and 14 and the Panthers at the Bulldog 38 and its own 37.
The latter Panther fourth down non-conversion at the 37 led to the game’s first score.
Facing 3rd-and-11 at the 27, Birdsong fired to his right for receiver Fuller, who caught it around the 15 right after two converging Panthers missed the pass. Fuller twirled around, and with no Panther behind him, raced to the end zone to complete at 27-yard TD pass on the first play of the second quarter. A try for two failed, leaving it 6-0 GCHS with 11:52 left in the second quarter.
Geneva matched that with a 9-play, 66-yard scoring drive, converting three third downs in the series. On 3rd-and-7 at the 26, Timothy McReynolds took a handoff to an open right corner, got a great downfield block from wide receiver Trevon Kemmerlin, and raced untouched to the end zone.
Grayson Bell stopped running back Noah Johnson on a two-point conversion, leaving the game tied at 6-6 with 7:52 left in the half.
The Panther scoring drive was sparked by 29-yard Damion Kemmerlin to McReynolds pass to convert 3rd-and-13.
In addition to Preyer’s 130 yards, Edwards earned 63 yards from his fullback spot.
Workhorse running back Noah Johnson led the Geneva attack with 105 yards rushing on 24 carries.
