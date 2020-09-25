Geneva County gets past rival Geneva

Preyer then came up with a crucial play on defense midway in the fourth quarter.

On 2nd-and-19 at its own 38, Geneva quarterback Damion Kemmerlin rolled out to his right, but Preyer came flying in, hit Kemmerlin hard and forced a fumble. Brandon Andrews recovered the fumble and returned it to the 14.

Three plays later, Birdsong scored on a 5-yard quarterback sneak up the middle with 5:16 left in the game. Preyer scored on a two-point conversion to make it 22-6 Geneva County to seal the Bulldog victory.

Geneva County’s defense picked up three second-half turnovers as Chico Cotton earned an interception and Isaiah Hutcherson recovered a fumble and held the Panthers to a season-low in points in a game. Sam Parker had nine and half tackles and Birdsong six and half tackles to lead the defensive unit.

In a quick-moving first half, the teams had good field position early and went for it on fourth down on four straight possessions to open the game with neither team converting any of the efforts. The Bulldogs tried conversions at the Geneva 45 and 14 and the Panthers at the Bulldog 38 and its own 37.

The latter Panther fourth down non-conversion at the 37 led to the game’s first score.