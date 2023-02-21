MONTGOMERY --- Six years ago, Lacy Holmes helped Geneva County’s girls basketball team to a state runner-up finish in Birmingham as a player with her cousin, Alexa Boutwell, also helping the Lady Bulldogs.

Now Holmes is going back to Birmingham with another cousin

Holmes, Geneva’s County’s first year head coach, and cousin Charlianna Boutwell, a current Bulldog senior, are making the journey to Birmingham with the 2022-23 Bulldogs after earning a 49-41 win over Abbeville in the Class 2A South Regional Championship on Tuesday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

Geneva County got key contributions from different players during a fourth-quarter surge to earn the win, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 15-8 in the final quarter.

The Bulldogs (27-6) will play in the state semifinals on Monday at 3 p.m. at the BJCC Arena against Wednesday’s Northwest Regional finals winner between Mars Hill Bible and Sulligent.

“It feels pretty amazing,” Charlianna Boutwell said. “I am excited to go with my teammates.”

Abbeville finished the season 22-7 and reached its first regional finals since 2018.

Geneva County won the state title in 2017 with Alexa Boutwell as a member. The year before Holmes, a senior at the time, reached the finals with the Bulldogs before losing to Red Bay.

“It is a little bit different feeling,” Holmes said, comparing how she feels going to Birmingham as a coach compared to as a player. “As a player, you know you get to go out there and participate and play and now as a coach I have to put my trust in my girls. So it is a different feeling, but it is just as exciting to go to the Final Four and back to Birmingham again.”

Holmes and the Boutwells are first cousins as Holmes’ mom and the Boutwell’s dad are siblings.

The younger Boutwell got to experience the previous trips of her sister and cousin as a manager. She said she was ready to experience it now as a player.

“I remember my sister’s experience and it was so much fun,” Boutwell said. “I am glad I get to experience that.”

Boutwell was named the regional tournament MVP following Tuesday’s championship, matching her sister Alexa’s regional MVP in 2017.

The Bulldogs came out roaring early before Abbeville controlled the action from midway in the first quarter to late in the third quarter.

Geneva County seized a 13-1 lead early, but Abbeville cut the deficit to 15-8 by the quarter break and continued to surge, eventually grabbing a 20-18 lead on a Gabby Brown fastbreak layup.

The teams were tied at the half at 24 all.

The Yellow Jackets opened up a 31-25 lead midway in third quarter following a Jamya Glover basket.

The AHS lead was 33-28 when Geneva County scored the final six points of the third quarter to go up 34-33 off a 3-pointer by Esmeralda Salazar, a Jayden Williams free throw and a Maliah Hill basket.

With Abbeville up 37-36 with 6:22 left, the Bulldogs took charge, scoring eight straight to seize a 44-37 advantage with 2:03 left. Jordyn Alston started the run with a basket and Madison Cady hit a 3-pointer before Alston and Boutwell hit a free throw each. Alston finished the run with a basket.

Abbeville worked the margin down to three at 44-41 with 30 seconds left after a Glover basket.

Alston hit a free throw two seconds later to bump the Geneva County lead to four.

Abbeville’s Brown missed a 3-pointer and Geneva County’s Alston scored down with 10 seconds left. The Bulldogs’ Maci Strickland scored right before the buzzer to make the final 49-41.

Boutwell and Cady had 14 points each to lead Geneva County and Alston had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Glover led Abbeville with 21 points and nine rebounds. Brown followed with 11 points.

Geneva County’s Boutwell, Alston and Williams along with Abbeville’s Glover, Brown and Bree Hardamon earned all-tournament team honors.

St. Luke’s 54, Ariton 38: The best Ariton boys basketball season in 65 years came to an end Tuesday as the Purple Cats couldn’t keep up with the St. Luke’s Wildcats, falling in the South Regional Tournament championship.

Ariton finished the season with a 21-10 record, matching last year’s win total for the most wins in at least three decades. The Purple Cats also earned their furthest postseason appearance since the 1958 state semifinals (lost to Austinville 77-40). St. Luke’s advanced to next week’s state semifinals.

Down eight at halftime, Ariton fell further behind when St. Luke’s opened the third quarter with eight straight points to build a double-digit margin, one the Purple Cats couldn’t recover from.

Brandon Cooks led St. Luke’s with 23 points and eight rebounds. He earned tournament MVP honors. Myles followed with seven points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Ian Senn led Ariton with 19 points and five rebounds. Isaiah Johnson also had five rebounds.

Ariton shot just 33 percent from the floor (16-of-48), including 1-of-17 on 3-pointers, while St. Luke’s hit 43 percent (18-of-42). The Wildcats hit 16-of-19 free throws to Ariton’s 5-of-9. The Purple Cats had 17 turnovers to the Wildcats 10.

Senn and Andyn Garris both earned all-tournament team honors for Ariton. Cooks, Myles and JT Busby were named to the all-tournament team for St. Luke’s

Geneva County’s Omari Holmes was also an all-tournament selection.