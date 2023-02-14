HARTFORD – The Geneva County boys and girls basketball teams are headed for the South Regional Tournament in Montgomery after both gained wins over G.W. Long in the Class 2A Sub-Regional on Tuesday night.

The Geneva County boys relied on quickness and a relentless defense to hamper G.W. Long’s offense en route to a 53-34 victory.

The Bulldogs improved to 18-12 and advance to the regional for the fourth straight year and will face St. Luke’s on Friday.

“We got to the Elite 8 twice and we lost in the Sweet 16 last year to Lanett,” Geneva County coach Josh Thompson said of making it back to the regional tournament. “Just to get back is a big accomplishment. We graduated a lot last year, so it’s nice to get these kids in different roles back up there.”

G.W. Long, which made the regional a year ago, ends its season at 11-18.

In the girls game, Jordyn Alston poured in 24 points in leading the Bulldogs to a 50-40 victory.

Geneva County improves to 25-6 under first-year coach Lacy Stafford Holmes, a former star for the Bulldogs from 2011-2016. The Bulldogs will take on Highland Home on Friday at Garrett Coliseum.

G.W. Long ends its season at 20-9.

In the boys game, KenLi Preyer had a big game for the Bulldogs with 20 points and also came up with eight steals. He was followed in scoring by Jose Martinez and Robert Darden with 10 points each.

G.W. Long was led by Bryson Hughes with 11 points and Tanner Johnston with eight.

Both teams struggled offensively – rarely hitting outside shots – instead relying on driving to the basket or scoring off cuts to the goal.

The Rebels got a 3-pointer banked in by Hughes to start the game, but only hit three more from beyond the arc the rest of the way – one more from Hughes and two from Johnston, the last in the final minute of the game.

The Bulldogs applied full-court pressure defensively, which at times paid off with steals and easy transition baskets. Geneva County also used its quickness underneath the goal to gain hustle rebounds.

“We have kind of relied on our defense all year,” Thompson said. “We struggle at times offensively … defense is just what we have to rely on and tonight that paid off big for us.”

And while G.W. Long found success in the first half by getting some baskets inside off nice ball movement and cuts to the basket, the Geneva County defense really clamped down in the second half.

“We had to adjust a little bit off what they were doing,” Thompson said. “We played them early in the year, but they are a lot better team than when we played them earlier. He (G.W. Long coach Vaughn Hill) made some good adjustments and at halftime we had to do the same.”

G.W. Long led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and the game was tied at 15-15 before Martinez connected on a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Bulldogs on top and Geneva County would never relinquish the lead.

“He missed the first half of the year with a football injury,” Thompson said of Martinez. “He came off the bench for a while and now he’s in the starting lineup and is playing real big for us right now.”

Leading 22-17 at halftime, the Bulldogs went up 34-20 on a put-back by Martinez and led 35-25 going into the final quarter.

But Long kept battling hard and cut the lead to 40-30 with four minutes left following a free throw by Brayden Whitehead and a put-back by Whitehead.

The Bulldogs then scored the next seven points to put it away. Omari Holmes hit five free throws in the scoring stretch, while Darden got a steal and went the length of the court for a layup for the other points.

Geneva County girls 50, G.W. Long 40: While Alston was the star of the night with 24 points, the Bulldogs also got solid play from Jayden Williams with 12 points and Charlianna Boutwell with 10.

The Bulldogs came out hot in building a quick 11-1 lead before a 3-pointer by Emma Grace Caraway got the Rebels on track. Emma Claire Long scored the final five points of the opening quarter to make it a 13-9 score.

Geneva County, however, took back command in the second quarter in building a 24-12 advantage after a 3-pointer by Alston, a score on a drive by Alston, a basket inside by Williams and two made free throws by Williams.

The Rebels got back-to-back 3-pointers to pull within 24-18 and trailed 27-20 at halftime.

While the lead grew to as much as 43-24, the Rebels outscored the Bulldogs 7-2 in the final minutes of the third quarter, which included a 3-pointer by Ally Whitehead to end the period and make it 45-31 going into the fourth.

G.W. Long then scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, capped by a 3-pointer from Maleah Long, to cut the deficit to 45-39 with 5:05 left.

Williams then scored on a nice assist from Maliah Hill for the Bulldogs before the Rebels’ Emma Claire Long hit one of two free throws to make it 47-40 with 4:27 remaining.

But the Bulldogs put it away at the free throw line, getting three from Alston and holding G.W. Long scoreless the rest of the way.

Maleah Long led the Rebels with 13 points, while Emma Claire Long tallied 11.