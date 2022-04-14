Geneva County hires Thompson as football coach; Gilmore leaves Abbeville Christian

After interviewing different candidates, Geneva County turned to a coach from within its coaching staff for its new head football coach.

The Geneva County School Board approved current offensive line/defensive line coach and boys basketball coach Josh Thompson on Thursday to replace JimBob Striplin, who resigned last month. Thompson, who will continue as boys head basketball coach, will also be the Bulldogs’ new athletic director.

In another coaching development, John Gilmore has resigned as head coach at Abbeville Christian. Gilmore, a veteran coach who spent 18 years as an assistant coach at Eufaula and was a former head coach at Cottonwood, led the General program for one season.

Thompson, a former Rehobeth football offensive line standout who has been at Geneva County since June 2017, is ready to take over the helm of the Bulldog program.

“It is very exciting for my family, myself and for the kids (players),” Thompson said. “I am excited to get back to work with the kids. This is a good group. The group who will be seniors this year were in seventh grade when I got here. I am ready to get the spring started.”

Thompson served as offensive and defensive line coach at Geneva County the last four years. He was the head junior varsity coach in his first season in 2017.

In addition to his football duties, he has been the boys head basketball coach at the Hartford school the last four seasons after one year as an assistant varsity coach. He also has coached the golf the team for two seasons.

Thompson said he will likely relinquish the golf coaching role, but will maintain boys basketball.

Though the two sports come back-to-back, Thompson doesn’t feel there will be a problem handing the two head jobs.

“They don’t really overlap (during the school year),” Thompson said. “They overall a little in the summer, but they don’t during the varsity season. We don’t start basketball practice until football ends. Most of my basketball kids play football anyway.”

Thompson takes over the Bulldog football program after the graduation of one of the most elite athletes to play in Hartford in star running back Emmanuel Henderson, who is taking his talents to Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad in the fall.

“We return a lot of our defensive starters from last year,” Thompson said. “We are losing Emmanuel, a couple of offensive line starters and our quarterback, but we bring back a lot of our defensive players and bring back some running backs that have a lot of experience.

“We will be an older football team as we will have a lot of juniors and seniors this year.”

The Bulldogs are coming off an injury-plagued 5-6 season that featured a first-round playoff appearance. Two seasons ago, GCHS was 8-4, which included a first-round playoff victory.

“We will play physical and disciplined football team,” Thompson said. “We will try to control the tempo of the game. We are going to play hard and we are going to be fundamental and we are going to know where we are supposed to be on the field.”

Thompson was an offensive lineman at Rehobeth and was a standout basketball player, earning second team all-state his senior year in 2012-13. He signed to play football at Jacksonville State, but transferred and walked on at Auburn, playing there through the spring of 2015.

He finished his degree at Auburn and was hired shortly after in June of 2017 at Geneva County.

Thompson’s first game as a head football coach comes Aug. 26 when the Bulldogs host Luverne at Dixie Howell Stadium and J.D. Chesteen Field.

Gilmore leaving ACA

After 32 years of coaching, John Gilmore has decided to hang up the coaching whistle – at least for now.

“I have been doing this for 32 years and I am going to devote more time to my family, my mom and my dad and going into private business with my brother,” Gilmore said.

“There are good people here (at ACA) and we are leaving on good terms. They said they would let me help them find a new coach and I am helping them with that.

“It was my decision and I came up with that decision because I felt in my heart it was time to spend more time with my aging parents and my family. Taking this job (with my brother) will give me more time and an opportunity to do that.”

In his only year at ACA, the Generals, with just four seniors on roster, went 2-8.

In addition to his football duties, Gilmore taught physical education and 7th grade civics classes.

“I wasn’t planning on doing this,” Gilmore said of leaving so soon at ACA. “My plan was to stay here until I was absolutely sick of it, whether that was five years, 10 years I didn’t know, but I knew after the season was over and after Christmas I felt like this was what I was going to do.”

A Eufaula native and a graduate of Auburn University, Gilmore spent most of his coaching career as an assistant coach at Eufaula, starting in 1998 and spending 18 years with the Tiger program. He worked 10 of those seasons as offensive coordinator, including for the Class 5A state runner-up team in 2006 that featured eventual NFL New York Giant player Jerrell Jernigan.

Gilmore began his coaching career in 1996 as an assistant coach for one season at Headland. He was then an assistant at Carroll for one season before joining the Eufaula staff in 1998.

He left Eufaula in 2015 to become the head coach at Cottonwood, a position he held for four seasons. The Bears went 13-27 in his tenure, though they improved from two wins to three to five in his first three years with the 2018 season hampered by damage to the campus by Hurricane Michael, including the football field. The program fell back down to three wins in his final season.

Gilmore was an offensive coordinator at Class 7A Smiths Station for a season before becoming head coach at Abbeville Christian.

He didn’t rule out a return to coaching in the future.

“I am not saying I am out of it forever because it could happen,” Gilmore said. “After a year, I might realize this isn’t for me. All I have ever known is coaching and teaching, so I might want to go back into it. I don’t know. We will see how this goes.”