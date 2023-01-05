Geneva County Lady Dawgs hold off Samson for victory

HARTFORD - Maliah Hill and Taraji Harley came off the bench and delivered a spark early in the fourth quarter for the Geneva County girls basketball team Thursday night in its showdown with county and Class 2A, Area 2 rival Samson.

It proved to be a decisive spark.

Hill scored four points and grabbed three rebounds and Harley knocked down a three-pointer in the first two minutes of the period to help extend a three-point lead to nine and the Lady Dawgs held off a late Tiger flurry to earn a 55-48 win at the GCHS gym.

The seventh-ranked Lady Dawgs improved to 15-3 with the win, which was the area opener for both teams. Samson, which moved back up to Class 2A this season after two years in 1A, fell to 12-3 and 0-1.

“It is always great to beat Samson. At least, I know it is from my standpoint,” said Geneva County head coach Lacy Stafford, a first year head coach at her alma mater who had several intense battles with the Tigers during her playing days. “It is also great to win our first area game.

“We had a little bit of a rough start and some scoring struggles here and there and we have to do better with that of playing the full game hard and also staying out of foul trouble. We got in foul trouble a little tonight. We have to cut down our fouls and also box out better to get more rebounds as we got crashed on the boards (by Samson). Other than that, I am happy with our win and how hard the girls played.”

In a game that was tight for most of the first three quarters, Geneva County held a 35-32 lead going into the final period.

Hill delivered a putback off a missed free throw on the first play of the quarter and added another putback on Geneva County’s second possession to put the Lady Dawgs up 39-32. In between, Jordyn Alston blocked a Samson shot.

After Samson’s Shaylei Mock hit 1-of-2 free throws, Harley drilled a 3-pointer off the right corner to make it a 42-33.

“They were very key for us,” Holmes said of Hill and Harley. “I told them they played a great game with our starters out with foul trouble. I can’t say enough about them. I am very proud of them.”

An exchange of 3-pointers – one by Samson’s Brantley Edberg and the other by Geneva County’s Ebonie Wright – plus two free throws by the Lady Dawgs’ Charlianna Boutwell made it 47-36 with 4:20 left.

Samson then made a charge, cutting the margin down to three with 2:14 left following eight straight points. Edberg made two free throws, Holly Warren 1-of-2 free throws, Edberg unloaded a long-range 3-pointer and Emma Sormrude hit a foul-line jumper in the spurt.

After a timeout by Holmes, Geneva County earned two straight fastbreak layups from Jayden Williams and Wright to go up 51-44 with 1:40 to go.

From there, it became a free throw shooting contest as the teams combined on 12 down the stretch. Geneva County made 4-of-6 with all four makes from Boutwell and Samson also made 4-of-6 with Alli Brooke Godwin, making 3-of-4.

The Tigers were able to cut the margin to five at 53-48 with 19.9 seconds left, but Boutwell hit two free throws with 17.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Geneva County’s inside defense also played a role in the Lady Dawg win as interior players Jordyn Alston and Williams had roughly eight blocks inside, forcing the normal three-point shooting Tigers to shoot even more outside. Samson attempted 34 3-pointers and made seven. The Tigers had only six made 2-point shots in the game.

“That is a great team,” Holmes said of Samson. “I told our girls before the game that they had a lot of shooters who can knock down 3-pointers and it wasn’t going to be just normal threes. It was going to be long threes.

“We wanted to make them shoot (outside), but we also knew they had shooters so our strategy was to start out in a 2-3 and pack the lane and also try to pick up outside.”

Alston and Boutwell led Geneva County with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Williams added 11 points.

Samson was led by Edberg with 17 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers, including several well beyond the 3-point arc. Godwin followed with 15 points.

Geneva County led most of the game after starting off with a 6-0 lead behind their Alston and Williams. The margin was 12-6 when late first-period baskets by Samson’s Mock and Godwin cut it to 12-10 at the quarter break.

Geneva County extended the margin to 17-12 on a Boutwell drive, but the Tigers gradually sliced the deficit and overtook the Lady Dawgs at 21-20 with 24.5 seconds left before the half when Mock knocked down three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt off the right side.

The Bulldogs surged back in front off a fastbreak layup by Boutwell and 1-of-2 free throws by Alston, but the Tigers tied it at 23 right before the half on a putback by Karleigh Moore.

The score was tight throughout the third quarter. Hill and Harley then delivered their key stretch to open the fourth quarter to help Geneva County open up the lead, one it would hold on despite the late charge by Samson.

Geneva County boys 70, Samson 53: Omari Holmes had 23 points and 15 rebounds, Robert Darden and Jose Martinez 14 points each and Grayson Bell 10 points to lead Geneva County (10-9, 1-0). Martinez also had eight steals.

Coy Ingram led Samson with 17 points and Peyton Pitts added 13.

Geneva County JV boys 30, Samson 25: Geneva County outscored Samson 12-6 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Brandon West had 11 points and Cecil Maynor seven for Geneva County.

Ben McKenzie had nine points and Hunter Lamb eight for Samson.