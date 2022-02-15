Geneva County pulls away from Ariton behind defense

HARTFORD – A glance at the final tally – a 70-42 Geneva County win in the Class 2A Sub-Regional on Tuesday night – makes it hard to imagine visiting Ariton actually led by a point after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs promptly outscored the Purple Cats 17-2 in the second quarter to take control en route to the victory, which sends Geneva County (25-6) to the Southeast Regional in Montgomery for a game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Ariton ends its season at 21-7 under first-year head coach Brett Goodson.
The Geneva County zone defense was particularly effective in pushing the Ariton shooters way out beyond the arc throughout the game.
“They rely on the 3-point ball a lot,” Geneva County coach Josh Thompson said. “That was kind of our plan – to run them off the line.
“We felt like if we could make them take twos, we were going to be alright. The defense was a little sloppy in the first half, but in the second half they locked in and played well.”
Goodson said his team certainly prepared for the zone look.
“They pushed us out a little bit and got us out of our comfort zone,” Goodson said. “We’ve seen 1-3-1 (zone) all year and we’ve practiced for it, but that’s a real athletic ball team and they got us out of our rhythm.”
Emmanuel Henderson was also unstoppable at times for the Bulldogs, scoring 27 points, grabbing nine rebounds and swiping five steals.
In the third quarter alone, Henderson scored 11 of Geneva County’s 15 points as Ariton made a brief run to get back in the game.
“He’s a great athlete, but they’ve got six or seven other guys,” Goodson said. “It’s not just the Emmanuel show. He’s a dang good athlete. He’s the fastest I’ve seen around this area in a long time.”
Thompson said the Bulldogs’ depth is the biggest difference in this year’s team and the ones he’s had in recent years.
“We were only about five or six deep the last couple of years,” Thompson said. “This year we put up to 10 guys out there and feel comfortable with it.”
Forward J’Quan Broxson had a solid game as well for the Bulldogs, scoring 12 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. KenLi Preyer contributed 10 points.
Ian Senn led Ariton with 19 points, though the sharp-shooting guard had to settle for many long-range shots against the Bulldogs’ zone. Lawson Leger followed Senn in scoring for Ariton with seven points.
“They took away Ian’s ability to shoot,” Goodson said. “He had to shoot at about halfcourt if he wanted to get a shot off. I thought we had some good looks in the corner and we just missed.”
Senn finished a 10-0 scoring run for Ariton when he nailed a long 3-pointer for the final points of the first quarter, giving the Purple Cats a 12-11 lead.
Geneva County then got things going offensively for the remainder of the first half behind Henderson, Broxson and Preyer. The trio combined for all of the 17 points for the Bulldogs in the second quarter.
Henderson, who started the game with a slam dunk, went coast-to-coast for another one with 3:45 left in the second quarter as Geneva County pushed the lead to 19-12. The Bulldogs led 28-14 at halftime, with the lone points for Ariton in the quarter coming when Senn hit two free throws with 1:06 left.
“I could dare say we missed seven layups that were point blank, but they’re long, they’re athletic and adjusted our shot just enough to miss,” Goodson said.
Ariton went on a quick 13-2 run during the third quarter to pull within 36-27 after two free throws by Andyn Garris, but would get no closer.
A driving basket by Henderson put Geneva County up 43-27 going into the final period.
The Bulldogs stretched the advantage to 53-33 when Omari Holmes got a steal and a dunk with 5:32 left A 3-pointer by Robert Darden and a score on a drive by Darden made it 61-38 midway through the fourth.