Geneva County pulls away from Ariton behind defense

HARTFORD – A glance at the final tally – a 70-42 Geneva County win in the Class 2A Sub-Regional on Tuesday night – makes it hard to imagine visiting Ariton actually led by a point after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs promptly outscored the Purple Cats 17-2 in the second quarter to take control en route to the victory, which sends Geneva County (25-6) to the Southeast Regional in Montgomery for a game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Ariton ends its season at 21-7 under first-year head coach Brett Goodson.

The Geneva County zone defense was particularly effective in pushing the Ariton shooters way out beyond the arc throughout the game.

“They rely on the 3-point ball a lot,” Geneva County coach Josh Thompson said. “That was kind of our plan – to run them off the line.

“We felt like if we could make them take twos, we were going to be alright. The defense was a little sloppy in the first half, but in the second half they locked in and played well.”

Goodson said his team certainly prepared for the zone look.