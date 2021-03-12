Geneva County’s Striplin, Eufaula’s Peterson Power Alabama all-star win over Mississippi

Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin earned Alabama MVP honors and Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson also had a strong performance to help the Alabama girls basketball team to a dominating 102-70 win over Mississippi Friday night at the 31st Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic in Montgomery.

Striplin, a Tennessee signee, scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Peterson, an Indiana signee, earned 15 points and had two assists. They were the game’s top two scorers.

The 6-foot-3 Striplin hit 7-of-13 shots in the contest and was 3-of-4 at the foul line, while the 5-foot-8 Peterson hit 5-of-14 shots, including 1-of-3 3-pointers, and was a perfect 4-for-4 at the foul line.

Also for Alabama, Mae Jemison’s Saniah Parker contributed 11 points and six rebounds and Hewitt-Trussville’s Amiya Payne and Muscle Shoals’ Sara Puckett both had 10 points and six rebounds. Pleasant Grove’s Maya Cunningham had a game-high nine rebounds to go with six points. East Limestone center Jirah Rogers added eight points and four rebounds.

Leading Mississippi was Macie Walker of Belmont with 13 points. Meloney Thames of Choctaw Central and Jaquasia Bailey of Calhoun City chipped in 10 points each. Kennedy Ransom of Madison Central added six points and team high nine rebounds.

Alabama, which led 54-37 at halftime and blew the game open in the second half, won the rebound battled 54-42 and the turnover battle 25-17. All 12 players on the Alabama roster scored.