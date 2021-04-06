Geneva County star Karoline Striplin named to state's Super 5 team

Another day, another accolade for Geneva County girls basketball standout Karoline Striplin.

The Lady Dawgs’ 6-foot-3 standout was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association Super 5 girls team during an announcement Tuesday by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

It is the fourth postseason honor for the Tennessee signee in the last 10 days and the third in the last six days. She was previously named first team all-state and the state Class 2A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as well as the girls Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.

Striplin becomes the first Geneva County basketball player, girls or boys, to be named to a state Super 5 team in the ASWA’s history.

She is joined on this year’s ASWA Super 5 girls team by Reniya Kelly of Class 7A state champion Hoover, Amiya Payne of 7A state runner-up Hewitt-Trussville, Sara Puckett of Class 6A Muscle Shoals and Randrea Wright of Class 5A state champion Carver of Birmingham.

All but Kelly were named a state player of the year in their classification. All are seniors except Kelly, who is a sophomore. The four seniors have all signed to play college – Striplin and Puckett at Tennessee, Payne at Middle Tennessee State and Wright at Central Arkansas.