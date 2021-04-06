Geneva County star Karoline Striplin named to state's Super 5 team

Another day, another accolade for Geneva County girls basketball standout Karoline Striplin.
The Lady Dawgs’ 6-foot-3 standout was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association Super 5 girls team during an announcement Tuesday by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
It is the fourth postseason honor for the Tennessee signee in the last 10 days and the third in the last six days. She was previously named first team all-state and the state Class 2A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as well as the girls Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.
Striplin becomes the first Geneva County basketball player, girls or boys, to be named to a state Super 5 team in the ASWA’s history.
She is joined on this year’s ASWA Super 5 girls team by Reniya Kelly of Class 7A state champion Hoover, Amiya Payne of 7A state runner-up Hewitt-Trussville, Sara Puckett of Class 6A Muscle Shoals and Randrea Wright of Class 5A state champion Carver of Birmingham.
All but Kelly were named a state player of the year in their classification. All are seniors except Kelly, who is a sophomore. The four seniors have all signed to play college – Striplin and Puckett at Tennessee, Payne at Middle Tennessee State and Wright at Central Arkansas.
Hewitt-Trussville’s Payne is the lone repeat member of the Super 5 team from last year.
The four player of the year winners are eligible for the state’s most prestigious award, Miss Basketball, given by the ASWA to the year’s top overall player in the state. The Miss Basketball winner will be announced on Saturday morning.
Striplin, a versatile player who played guard, forward and center during the season, averaged 26.8 points, 16.8 rebounds, 6.2 blocks, 5.6 assists and 4.2 steals a game in helping the Lady Dawgs to a 20-7 record and to the Class 2A regional tournament.
She was a four-time all-state selection during her career and became just the third girls player all-time to amass 2,000 career points and rebounds, according to the AHSAA website. She earned 2,912 points and 2,043 rebounds. The rebound total was just 22 off the state girls all-time record, according to the AHSAA website.
Hewitt-Trussville’s Payne, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, averaged 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks a game in leading her team to a 29-5 record and state runner-up honors in Class 7A.
Hoover’s Kelly, a 5-foot-5 sophomore guard, averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.0 assists per game in leading the Lady Buccaneers to a 30-1 record and the Class 7A state title.
Muscle Shoals’ Puckett, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged 21.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks a game in leading the Trojans to a 25-6 record and to Class 6A sub-regional.
Carver’s Wright, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, averaged 23.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game in leading her team to the 5A state title.
The ASWA also released its boys Super 5 team. The list is led by reigning Mr. Basketball and Alabama signee J.D. Davidson of Calhoun. Other members are Lee-Huntsville’s Kaleb Brown, a Missouri signee, McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr., Fairhope’s Riley Leonard and Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, a Liberty University signee.
All are seniors except McGill-Toolen’s Dunning, who is a junior.
The five players are all eligible for this year’s Mr. Basketball award which will be announced on Sunday morning.