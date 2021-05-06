Geneva County's Colby Fuller signs with Enterprise State for basketball

“You get back there and you dance before the game to get loose,” Fuller said of the routine.

While he jokes around a bit, especially some in practice, Fuller said he knows when it is time to be serious.

“At basketball practice, you have to make it fun, you have to make it lively, so you have fun, you joke around but whenever coach gets serious and you get into the game, you have to be serious,” Fuller said. “It is easy to learn (when to be different). You just have to learn it. It is easy to flip the switch.”

Thompson said while Fuller had fun at times in practice, he was also serious about learning and developing his game during practice and in the games.

“His work ethic is strong,” Thompson said. “He comes in every day to work. Two years ago, I got really upset on a New Year’s Eve practice as we had a game on Jan. 2. I got really upset and said we are practicing at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

"I had two kids here on time and he was one of them. I got here at 5:30 and he was already sitting in the parking lot. That is the type of kid he is. He was always early. Even now, he is getting 100 shots up a day since the season ended. He is always working on his game.”

