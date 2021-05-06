Geneva County's Colby Fuller signs with Enterprise State for basketball

Away from the athletic arena, Geneva County senior Colby Fuller is known for having some fun.
On the football field and basketball court, however, Fuller is all business and work – and usually delivers good results for the Bulldogs.
“He has a switch he flips,” Geneva County head boys basketball coach Josh Thompson said. “Off the court, he is probably the funniest person I have been around, adult or student. He is hilarious.
"On the court, he gets his mind going and gets into the game. He becomes a killer you want on the court when the game is going on, but as soon as the buzzer hits and the game is over, it is back to Colby.”
Fuller will take his business work ethic – and his funny personality – to the basketball arena of Enterprise State.
The 6-foot-5 forward/shooting guard for the Bulldogs signed Thursday to play with the Boll Weevils basketball program coached by Jermaine Williams, who ironically is a 2000 Geneva County alum.
“It feels great to go to Enterprise and be able to continue my basketball journey,” Fuller said. “I love the sport and meeting new people and getting new teammates. It is a great feeling.
“I can’t wait to work with coach Williams at Enterprise. I think it will be a great experience and I can’t wait to learn from him.”
A two-sport star who also excelled as a wide receiver for the Bulldog football team and a strong academic student, Fuller helped the GCHS basketball team to a 47-9 record and two regional final appearances over the last two seasons, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks a game.
The lanky Fuller (6-5, 170) features an accurate outside shot and free throw ability in addition to having a nose for rebounding and playing defense. He hit 134 3-pointers over the last two seasons, hitting 37.4 percent on those attempts, while also knocking down 78.6 percent of his foul shots (96-of-122).
“He is the heart and soul of our team, especially defensively, his length around the rim and his rebounding,” Thompson said. “He has helped us to two Elite Eight appearances, 47-9 over the last two years.
"He is a huge part of that. Everybody (opponents) knew before the game that his outside shot is what they were going to try to take away, but he could control games with rebounds and defense too.”
Williams likes Fuller’s shooting, height and rebounding ability and feels it will fit in well at the junior college level.
“He is a pure shooter,” Williams said. “With his size at 6-foot-5, 6-6, he can shoot it over guards and that is what you have to have to win ball games at this level. You can play the best defense in the world, but you have to shooters.
"Colby is an aggressive shooter – something that I was missing this past year and needed to add. He can also rebound and change the game there. He can go inside and post up smaller guards, but also step up outside and shoot.”
Williams also likes Fuller’s football background. Fuller was a wide receiver who wasn’t afraid to go over the middle and catch passes in traffic.
“He plays football so I know he has some toughness and to play at the junior college level, you have to be tough,” Williams said. “To play for me, you have to be tough.”
This past winter, Fuller averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds and 1.9 block shots a game in helping the Bulldogs finish 21-4. As a junior, he averaged 14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in helping GCHS to a 26-5 record.
“Shooting is probably my biggest strength, but slashing to the basket and defense are other strengths,” Fuller said.
While serious on the court, Fuller’s ability for laughter off it has him a popular person among the Bulldog student body as well as teammates.
“His pregame dances in the locker room are pretty funny,” Thompson said.
Fuller, with a smile on his face, said the players often turned the lights out and had glowing speakers that blared out music before the game.
“You get back there and you dance before the game to get loose,” Fuller said of the routine.
While he jokes around a bit, especially some in practice, Fuller said he knows when it is time to be serious.
“At basketball practice, you have to make it fun, you have to make it lively, so you have fun, you joke around but whenever coach gets serious and you get into the game, you have to be serious,” Fuller said. “It is easy to learn (when to be different). You just have to learn it. It is easy to flip the switch.”
Thompson said while Fuller had fun at times in practice, he was also serious about learning and developing his game during practice and in the games.
“His work ethic is strong,” Thompson said. “He comes in every day to work. Two years ago, I got really upset on a New Year’s Eve practice as we had a game on Jan. 2. I got really upset and said we are practicing at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
"I had two kids here on time and he was one of them. I got here at 5:30 and he was already sitting in the parking lot. That is the type of kid he is. He was always early. Even now, he is getting 100 shots up a day since the season ended. He is always working on his game.”