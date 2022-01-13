Geneva County's Henderson named to ASWA Super State team

Geneva County’s Henderson, in just 10 games, led the Wiregrass in rushing with 1,879 yards, averaging 187.9 yards per game. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior also rushed for 25 touchdowns during the Bulldogs’ 5-6 season.

He was a 2A Back of the Year finalist along with senior defensive back Jammarian Johnson of state champion Clarke County and Cleveland’s Washburn.

Henderson, recently named the Dothan Eagle Super 12 Player of the Year, was unable to attend Thursday’s ceremony, staying instead back in Hartford for school and basketball practice. Bulldog head coach JimBob Striplin did attend and was honored at Henderson being a member of the Super State team as well as a finalist for 2A Back of the Year.

“It shows what kind of athlete he was and is,” Striplin said of Henderson’s latest recognition. “He was just consistent the whole way through and put up great numbers every year he was in our lineup.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him because the better you do each year, the higher the stakes get and the weight starts bearing down on your shoulders but he handled it with pride and grace. Alabama is getting a great player.”