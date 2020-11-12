Geneva County's Karolin Striplin celebrates signing with Tennessee Lady Vols

Though she plays both center and forward at Geneva County, the Lady Dawg standout says she expects to mainly play the four forward spot at Tennessee. She added she knows she will have to earn playing time when she arrives.

“I think anywhere you go you are going to have to compete,” Striplin said. “I am looking forward to playing against the best players in the country on that team and hopefully earn my spot.”

While an accomplished high school player, Striplin know she still has to polish her game in preparation for the battles in the Southeastern Conference.

“I feel definitely need to continue to finish around the rim,” Striplin said. “I know in high school I am not playing against girls that are big as me, but I have been to camps and to USA Basketball (tournaments) playing against the bigger players has challenged me to be better in that. I have to work to being a big-body post player. That is what they need, someone to go down there and bruise around.”

Though she hasn’t finalized it yet, Striplin said she is leaning toward majoring in Media Marketing and Communication.