Geneva County's Karoline Striplin celebrates signing with Tennessee Lady Vols

It was just Nov. 11 and not Christmas Day morning, but the excitement of early Wednesday seemed a lot like Dec. 25 for Karoline Striplin.
A 6-foot-3 senior forward-center for the Geneva County Lady Dawgs basketball team, Striplin signed to play for the tradition-rich University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball program.
“Getting up at 7 a.m. was an early start for me as it was like Christmas morning as mom came in and said, 'Time to sign,’” Striplin said Thursday during a ceremony at the Geneva County High School gym celebrating her signing the day before.
“It is awesome (to sign). I have been kind of on a high since yesterday because we officially signed the stuff (paperwork) on our phone yesterday morning. I got to talk to all of the (Tennessee) coaches and everything. I am real excited.”
Striplin committed to the eight-time national champion Lady Vols' program back in February. She chose Tennessee over Oregon, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Belmont and Florida, according to her mom and head coach, Karie Striplin.
“For me, I am just excited to be a part of the program itself period,” Karoline Striplin said. “I know everybody that is playing (girls basketball in high school) wants to be there.”
Karie Striplin said her daughter’s signing is an important achievement for the Hartford school in Geneva County.
“It is big for our city and town and specifically for our team,” Striplin said. “We have so many girls who look up to her. They see that is she is good, but they are really not going to know until they see her on TV (for a college team), until they see the scope of what it is to be a Division I basketball player.”
As a parent, the signing was a proud moment for both Karie and JimBob Striplin, the latter an assistant with the girls basketball program in addition to his head football duties at the school.
“Even though she will be seven and a half hours away, she is ready and we are ready,” Karie Striplin said.
In addition to seeing their daughter take another important step in her life, the parents were also appreciative of not having to worry about the financial burden of college.
“It was definitely an emotional morning whenever you see it is fully paid and the boxes are all checked,” Karie Striplin said. “It is emotional because financially attending a college is the No. 1 concern of everyone that enters.”
A three-time Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State selection, including two first team accolades, Karoline Striplin is rated a four-star prospect, the No. 38 overall player and No. 11 forward by ProspectsNation.com.
In 151 career games at Geneva County, she has averaged 14.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists a game. She currently has career totals of 2,253 points, 1,560 rebounds, 442 blocks, 265 steals and 206 assists.
Last year as a junior, Striplin averaged 21.2 points and a Wiregrass-high 13.3 rebounds a game, while also delivering 5.7 blocks, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals a game.
Striplin visited the Knoxville, Tenn., campus twice during the winter, once in December and again on January 29 to see Tennessee play Texas, just days before she announced her verbal commitment to the Lady Vols and head coach Kellie Harper.
“They came on later in my recruiting process, but when I visited, I saw the dynamics of the coaching staff and I fell in love with coach Harper and what she stands for,” Striplin said. “I felt I wanted to be a part of that plus the tradition (was part of the decision). I know they will win at all cost through hard working like my values.”
Harper, a second-year coach who played on three national title teams at Tennessee under the legendary Pat Summit, was elated to get Striplin.
"Karoline Striplin was the first player in this class to give us a verbal commitment and ignite this process," Harper said, referring to a four-person signing class. "This past season, she came to a Lady Vol game and fell in love with our vision for this program.
"On the court, Karoline is a tough and versatile post player with a college-ready body that will help her score around the basket. She can make shots around the floor, has a high motor and plays hard on both ends of the court. Karoline is a fun-loving young woman that we know will be a terrific teammate and also bring a positive attitude to our team next year."
Though she plays both center and forward at Geneva County, the Lady Dawg standout says she expects to mainly play the four forward spot at Tennessee. She added she knows she will have to earn playing time when she arrives.
“I think anywhere you go you are going to have to compete,” Striplin said. “I am looking forward to playing against the best players in the country on that team and hopefully earn my spot.”
While an accomplished high school player, Striplin know she still has to polish her game in preparation for the battles in the Southeastern Conference.
“I feel definitely need to continue to finish around the rim,” Striplin said. “I know in high school I am not playing against girls that are big as me, but I have been to camps and to USA Basketball (tournaments) playing against the bigger players has challenged me to be better in that. I have to work to being a big-body post player. That is what they need, someone to go down there and bruise around.”
Though she hasn’t finalized it yet, Striplin said she is leaning toward majoring in Media Marketing and Communication.
“She has dreams to be in the WNBA,” Karie Striplin said. “She has dreams to be in a big social media market. I can see her moving across the country to be in the spotlight, not just in sports, but in her field. Tennessee is going to give her that opportunity (to get that).”
With the signing now done, Striplin said she can concentrate on her senior season with Geneva County. The last two seasons ended with regional tournament losses, one win away from the state tournament.
“It does kind of feel like a relief,” Striplin said. “I just get to play basketball this season, not worrying about really having to impress anyone. I can just play to win a state championship and do my best of my team.
“Our main goal is winning a state championship. We need to get past G.W. Long. That game was a real tough one to lose last year. Obviously, they have put it on us in every sport so far, but we are not going to let that happen again. I am excited to get back out on the court.”
